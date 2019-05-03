×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Tolkien’

By
Andrew Barker

Senior Features Writer

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fox Searchlight
With:
Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Harry Gilby, Adam Bregman, Albie Marber, Ty Tennant, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O'Reilly, Pam Ferris.

Rated PG-13  1 hour 51 minutes

“The book is not about anything but itself. It has no allegorical intentions, topical, moral, religious or political. It is not about modern wars.”

So said John Ronald Reuel Tolkien in a 1968 interview, pushing back at a growing fanbase that was all too eager to seek out topical, moral, religious, political and, most importantly, biographical interpretations of his wildly influential fantasy trilogy “The Lord of the Rings.” His complaint is a common one among artists with a devoted cult following, but frankly, there’s no reason critics and scholars should necessarily take him at his word. Dome Karukoski’s biopic “Tolkien,” which casts Nicholas Hoult as the young author, certainly doesn’t, looking to Tolkien’s heady days as a student and his hellish experiences in World War I to find hidden keys to his works.

Karukoski’s film has already been preemptively disavowed by the J.R.R. Tolkien estate, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But the film – stately, well-acted, and ultimately unsubstantial – dilutes its considerable charms with hoary literary biopic conventions, and then risks strangling them entirely with its reductively literal takes on the vagaries of artistic inspiration.

More Reviews

Continually flashing forward to a fever-ridden adult Tolkien limping through the trenches at the Battle of the Somme in search of a missing friend, “Tolkien” otherwise proceeds through his childhood chronologically, hitting the broad bullet-points of his biography with general accuracy. Born in South Africa, the young Tolkien (played as a child by Harry Gilby) winds up flitting from place to place in the English Midlands after the death of his father, and he’s devastated when his mother (Laura Donnelly) is forced to move the family from the bucolic splendor of Shire-model Sarehole to the industrial sprawl of Birmingham. Soon after that, his mother dies too, and he’s left in the care of a priest (Colm Meany), who helps earn him a spot at Birmingham’s prestigious King Edward’s School.

Already the kind of kid who can recite Chaucer from memory, but woefully unversed in the rituals of upper class Englishmen, Tolkien has a difficult introduction to school, but gradually comes to form a close-knit, mischievous mini-literary circle with three other boys, their friendship cast as a sort of pre-War Dead Poets Society. (Played by Albie Marber, Ty Tennant and Adam Bregman as children and Patrick Gibson, Anthony Boyle and Tom Glynn-Carney as young adults, the three earn considerable screen time, but never develop into fully fleshed characters.)

Skipping ahead to the foursome in their late teens, the film finds Hoult’s Tolkien torn between his academic aspirations and his longtime infatuation with a fellow orphan named Edith (Lily James). On their early dates, the two throw sugarcubes at the society ladies in fancy tea houses – which, strangely enough, actually happened – and he attempts to impress her with a few phrases from a made-up language he’s been developing (though just what, exactly, could have driven this teenager’s precocious obsession with obscure and ancient dialects is left frustratingly underexplored). She’s largely unimpressed, asking him instead to tell her a story, “in whatever language you like.”

The film makes a promising return to this theme later on when Tolkien, at risk of flunking out of Oxford’s classics program, falls under the tutelage of the flamboyant philology professor Joseph Wright (a wonderfully freewheeling Derek Jacobi). Though he’s taken with the proto-Elvish tongue Tolkien has devised, the professor notes that for a fantasy language to have any soul, it needs to also have a fantasy culture and a fantasy history behind it. Whether biographically accurate or not, this is an interesting way to depict Tolkien’s gradual evolution into an appendix-obsessed storyteller – indeed, “Tolkien” is the rare film where watching a bookish undergrad change his major packs a bigger visceral thrill than scenes of battlefield carnage – and for a while at least, the film threatens to break free of convention.

Unfortunately, “Tolkien’s” other attempts to foreshadow his literary career display no comparable inventiveness, and once the war breaks out, they come fast and furious. One can forgive the unnatural emphasis Tolkien adds when describing his friend circle as a “fellowship,” and there’s a slight chuckle to be found in a character slagging off Wagner with “it shouldn’t take six hours to tell a story about a ring.” But when Tolkien’s trusty wartime sidekick reveals his name to be Sam, and cheapish horror-style effects start turning enemy combatants into Nazgul and flamethrowers into dragons, the film crosses a line into reductivist kitsch from which it can’t quite recover.

Film Review: 'Tolkien'

Reviewed at Fox Studios, Los Angeles, May 2, 2019.

Production: A Fox Searchlight Pictures presentation of a Chernin Entertainment production. Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Kris Thykier.

Crew: Directed by Dome Karukoski. Screenplay: David Gleeson, Stephen Beresford. Camera (color): Lasse Frank. Editor: Harry Ylonen. Music: Thomas Newman.

With: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney, Derek Jacobi, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Harry Gilby, Adam Bregman, Albie Marber, Ty Tennant, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O'Reilly, Pam Ferris.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • People en Español Moving Mas Bellos

    People en Español Moving Mas Bellos Party to Los Angeles

    People en Español is heading to Los Angeles. The magazine’s Mas Bello party will make its west coast debut on May 23 at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The event will honor the 50 Hispanic celebrities featured in the magazine’s Mas Bellos (“Most Beautiful”) list published earlier week, including “Jane the Virgin” lead Gina [...]

  • Film Review: 'Tolkien'

    Film Review: 'Tolkien'

    “The book is not about anything but itself. It has no allegorical intentions, topical, moral, religious or political. It is not about modern wars.” So said John Ronald Reuel Tolkien in a 1968 interview, pushing back at a growing fanbase that was all too eager to seek out topical, moral, religious, political and, most importantly, [...]

  • “Soledad” Wins Best Feature At 3rd

    Agustina Macri’s ‘Soledad’ (Solitude) Tops BCN Film Festival

    BARCELONA – Agustina Macri’s feature debut “Soledad” (Solitude) won Best Feature award at the 3rd Barcelona Film Festival, which ran April 22-30. Produced by Italy’s 39Films and Argentina’s Cinema 7 Films, and inspired by true events, the film follows titular Soledad Rosas who moved to Italy in 1997 to a squatters community. There she met [...]

  • Summer of Changsha

    Indie Sales Boards Cannes' Un Certain Regard Player 'Summer of Changsha' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Chinese actor-turned-director Zu Feng’s feature debut “Summer of Changsha” which will world premiere at Cannes in Un Certain Regard and will vie for the Camera d’Or award. A popular Chinese actor, Feng previously starred in Lou Ye’s “Mystery” which played at Cannes in 2012 and in the TV series [...]

  • Lost Bayou

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Lost Bayou'

    Resurrection of both a literal and figurative kind factors heavily into “Lost Bayou,” director Brian C. Miller Richard’s saga about a down-and-out young woman who reunites with her father on his remote houseboat. Though there’s plenty of mysticism coursing through the film’s veins, there’s not quite enough magic, with the easygoing momentum often tipping into [...]

  • El Chicano review

    Film Review: 'El Chicano'

    A cop thriller promoted as the first Latino superhero movie, “El Chicano” would seem to be arriving at the right time, with “Avengers: Endgame” having made the genre appear fail-proof and “Black Panther” recently proving that an ethnocentric tilt is among the paths to success. But Ben Hernandez Bray’s long-aborning debut feature, co-written with producer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad