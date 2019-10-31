×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Mrs. Lowry & Son’

A surprise arthouse hit in Britain, Adrian Noble's L.S. Lowry biopic is a stiff, stuffy affair with Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave below their best.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Joseph Scanlon
Director:
Adrian Noble
With:
Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave
Release Date:
Nov 1, 2019

1 hour 31 minutes

“I am a man who paints, nothing more, nothing less,” says the British artist L.S. Lowry, as glumly played by Timothy Spall, early on in Adrian Noble’s miniature portrait “Mrs. Lowry & Son.” He says it again later on, and again still, and at least a couple more times for good measure before the credits roll. It’s a line, in fact, repeated so often as to become an incantation: a sort of self-validating mantra for Lowry himself, whose early career was blighted by critical dismissals of his then-unfashionable naïve style, as well as a consistent, chiding reminder on the film’s part, nagging us as to both the humility and the biographical value of its subject. Lowry’s work and legacy, now rightly installed in the English cultural pantheon, need no such insistent justification; sadly, this airless, one-note biopic makes a less clear case for itself.

On paper — or on canvas, perhaps — “Mrs. Lowry & Son” seems like it can’t miss. With his Cannes-awarded turn as another lauded British painter, J.M.W. Turner, still fresh in our minds, Spall makes a tidy casting pick as Lowry: a very different figure from Turner, though also a working-class introvert who mostly existed outside the elitist English art fraternity in his lifetime. Martyn Hesford’s screenplay doesn’t bite off more than it can chew with a cradle-to-grave narrative, instead zeroing in on the middle-aged Lowry’s embittered relationship with his widowed, bedridden mother Elizabeth, and her own sneering, demoralizing attitude toward her son’s paintings.

Casting Vanessa Redgrave as Elizabeth, her most substantial leading role in several years, feels like another coup; whatever its cinematic limitations as a chamber piece, the film promises a feisty thespian head-to-head. In the U.K., older audiences have been duly enticed, despite middling reviews and low-key publicity: since opening in late summer, shortly after its premiere as this year’s Edinburgh closer, the film has been a steady arthouse sleeper, slowly racking up over $1.5 million at the box office, well ahead of buzzier British indies like “Diego Maradona” and “The Souvenir.”

Yet the disappointment of “Mrs. Lowry & Son” is that it finds neither of its star attractions at the peak of their powers: Both Spall and Redgrave feel stifled and stiff-jointed, hemmed in by a thin, shallow-focus script that betrays its origins as a radio play all too easily. Every facet of this toxic mother-son relationship is spoken, repetitiously so, with nary a detail left to visual or sensory interpretation. Only fleetingly do Noble (a veteran Royal Shakespeare Company director with two direct stage-to-film transfers to his name) and his capable crew attempt any on-screen evocation of Lowry’s art, rather a waste considering how cinematically it engaged with urban landscapes and populations. Anthony Ward’s production design is mostly preoccupied with the claustrophobic pileup of Elizabeth’s doilies and gewgaws in the poky suburban Manchester rowhouse she shared with her son until her death in 1939.

If the aspirational but fusty aesthetic of Mrs. Lowry is what rules the film over that of her son, that’s somewhat apt: Frail, creaky-voiced and near-permanently horizontal, she domineers him throughout, whether passive-aggressively assessing his cooking or more bluntly ranting over the worthlessness of his unprofitable paintings. The deadening routine of Lowry’s everyday life, from his day job as a rent collector to evenings as his loveless mother’s carer, is swiftly established and made grindingly cyclical on screen; his career as a professional artist only took off after her death, and the film is at pains to couch this fact in a grimly immediate cause-and-effect terms.

It’s plausible enough, and potentially moving, but for the fact that neither the writing nor Spall’s ashen, clammed-up turn offer much sense of Lowry’s anxiously protected inner life. The artist may have been famously detached and allegedly celibate his entire life, but his inspirations, processes and desires largely remain as unknown to us as they were to his cruelly obtuse mother: a man who paints, nothing more, nothing less. “You find things beautiful that no one else does,” she says, with disdain rather than affection: true enough, though to watch the film, you’d think Lowry’s mournfully eccentric, humane depictions of industrial Britain came out of thin, smoggy air. Redgrave has the slightly easier, saltier assignment, playing Elizabeth as a broadly cantankerous snob nursing her own thwarted artistry — dreamed of being a concert pianist dashed by domestic drudgery — and duly lands the odd dry laugh, whether puckering her entire face at the sight of one of her son’s supposedly wretched canvases, or crooning her rare approval over a dish of prunes and custard.

More often, however, this stiff-lipped, low-volume battle of wills and tastes makes for drab, spiritless drama, beigely shot and unequal to the witty, bustling life, sociological curiosity and against-odds beauty of the paintings it champions but doesn’t really see. It culminates in the artist’s present-day, out-of-time amble through the dedicated Lowry gallery in his hometown of Salford, the clean modern lines and bright, airy spaces of which are light years removed from the dusty matchbox of resentment and repression in which we’ve spent the preceding 90 minutes. That Lowry’s work eventually left those joyless confines is what this ending invites us to celebrate, though we’re just as grateful for own escape.

Popular on Variety

Film Review: 'Mrs. Lowry & Son'

Reviewed at Soho House screening room, London, June 25, 2019. (In Edinburgh Film Festival — closer.) Running time: 91 MIN.

Production: (U.K.) A Vertigo Releasing release of a Genesius Pictures production in association with The Little Film Company, The Exchange, Library Films, IPG Media, Moya Prods. (International sales: The Little Film Company, London.) Producer: Debbie Gray. Executive producers: Julian Gleek, Robbie Little, Gianfrancesco Favino, Philip Greader, Simon Lenagan, Jon Exton.

Crew: Director: Adrian Noble. Screenplay: Martyn Hesford, adapted from his radio play. Camera (color): Josep M. Civit. Editor: Chris Gill. Music: Craig Armstrong.

With: Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave, Stephen Lord, Wendy Morgan

More Film

  • 'Mrs. Lowry & Son' Review: Spall

    Film Review: 'Mrs. Lowry & Son'

    “I am a man who paints, nothing more, nothing less,” says the British artist L.S. Lowry, as glumly played by Timothy Spall, early on in Adrian Noble’s miniature portrait “Mrs. Lowry & Son.” He says it again later on, and again still, and at least a couple more times for good measure before the credits [...]

  • Lulu Wang The Farewell

    Refusal to Compromise Hasn't Hurt 'Farewell,' 'Lighthouse' Filmmakers' Oscar Chances

    Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” is based on a true story about her own family. Observing a Chinese tradition of not telling elders when they’ve been diagnosed with a fatal disease, Wang’s relatives reunited in China in 2013 to visit with her grandmother after the family learned she had incurable cancer. Her grandmother was kept in [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

  • Roland Emmerich: Hollywood Needs to Address

    Roland Emmerich Sounds Off on Hollywood’s Avoidance of Climate Change in Its Movies

    Roland Emmerich’s movies have a distinct DNA: They unfold on an enormous canvas, there’s some sort of desperate conflict and the planet is almost always in peril. Many film and culture critics credit Emmerich with popularizing a genre built around catastrophe that reflects fears about climate change.  The director acknowledges that he has a penchant [...]

  • Warner Bros. Signs Deal With Elisabeth

    Warner Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Elisabeth Murdoch's Locksmith Animation

    Warner Bros. Pictures has signed a multi-film pact with Locksmith Animation, the British studio co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, to co-develop and distribute its slate of pictures. The deal covers the development and production of family-oriented features for worldwide theatrical distribution by Warner. Locksmith said it will collaborate closely with Allison Abbate, EVP, Warner Animation Group [...]

  • Roland Emmerich Portrait

    Roland Emmerich Just Made a $100 Million Indie Film. Will It Work?

    Roland Emmerich has made some of the biggest movies in history. He blew up the White House in “Independence Day,” blanketed New York in ice in “The Day After Tomorrow” and had mega-tsunamis wipe out most of humanity in “2012.” In the process, his films have grossed $1.2 billion globally, making hundreds of millions of [...]

  • ‘Dampyr’ Live-Action Movie Sets Cast, Starts

    Movie Adaptation of ‘Dampyr’ Comic Sets Cast, Starts Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cameras are rolling on “Dampyr,” the live-action movie adaptation of the popular independent comic book franchise. Wade Briggs (“Please Like Me”) will play Harlan, the Dampyr, in the $12 million fantasy action thriller, which is being helmed by Riccardo Chemello. Stuart Martin (“Jamestown) has signed on to play Emil Kurjak, and Frida Gustavasson (“Arne Dahl”) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad