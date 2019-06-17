×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Emanuel’

On the fourth anniversary of the Charleston AME Church mass shooting, Brian Ivie's limited-release doc honors survivors and victims’ families who found courage and cure in the selfless act of forgiveness.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emanuel
CREDIT: Cornelius Film
Director:
Brian Ivie
With:
Chris Singleton, Rev. Anthony Batiste Thompson, Polly Sheppard, Nadine Collier, Felicia Sanders, Rose Simmons.
Release Date:
Jun 17, 2019

Running time: 75 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.emanuelmovie.com/

Mass shootings continue to be a shameful stain on contemporary American history. They strike at such a frequent rate that the way they occupy news cycles before losing the public’s short-spanned attention has become appallingly routine. With his somber documentary “Emanuel,” released by Fathom Events in theaters for two nights only (June 17 and 19), director Brian Ivie (“The Drop Box”) aspires to focus on something rare and enduring that unfolded in the aftermath of one such unspeakable tragedy. It was a collective act of defiance that aimed to heal a wounded community.

That community includes a congregation in Charleston’s historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, who lost nine — all black lives that vastly mattered — to a gun massacre in their holy house of worship exactly four years ago. Executive produced by Viola Davis and Stephen Curry among others, “Emanuel” turns the nation’s eye on the victims’ loved ones, who appeared in court 48 hours after white supremacist Dylann Roof’s evil acts and faced the hate-filled racist with an unexpected weapon: forgiveness.

More Reviews

The first surviving family member we meet is Nadine Collier, who lost her mother Ethel Lance to the tragedy. She invites us into her kitchen, baking a sweet potato pie, telling fond memories of her childhood that involves her caring mom. Then she takes us through the excruciating sorrow that followed after she learned about her mother’s death. Nadine spent critical hours not knowing what happened; she recalls her information-starved wait in emotionally chilling detail. There is also Rev. Anthony Batiste Thompson, whose wife Myra fell victim to the shooter. Plus we hear from Rose Simmons, whose father was the beloved Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr. of the AME Church, as well as survivors Polly Sheppard — left alive by the shooter to recount the events — and Felicia Sanders, whose brave son tried to reason with the shooter, only to be murdered before his mother’s eyes.

These powerful talking-head interviews, composed, lit and shot tastefully with artistic intent, are peppered with a crowded array of historians, scholars and other experts on the racial history of Charleston. We are told the town was a major port for slave trade back in the pre-Civil War years, responsible for nearly 40% of the country’s slave population. It was no wonder that South Carolina seceded first and later on became America’s “Confederate Disneyland,” an interviewee remarks, reminding the audience that Charleston continues to offer its Southern pride as a prime tourist attraction. After all, the Confederate flag, a symbol of racism, was only removed from state capitol after the 2015 AME Church killings.

Ivie accompanies the abovementioned historical context by occasional dramatic reenactments; a strange creative choice that briefly cheapens his otherwise refined film. Still, this directorial miscalculation doesn’t lessen the impact of Ivie’s overarching message, when the filmmaker returns to his core group and their generous stories of unparalleled humanity. Chris Singleton, a former professional baseball player whose mother Sharonda Coleman Singleton was killed on the day, remembers almost an out-of-body voice that took over him when he forgave Roof. Nadine was similarly moved by a greater power. The filmmaker unpacks these accounts of pardon with care, showing courtroom scenes (some, unbearably painful) as necessary. He lands on something especially powerful when he cuts to President’s Obama’s eulogy during which he spontaneously sang “Amazing Grace” in front of a crowd that shared his hymn and heartache.

A glaring blind spot of “Emanuel” is the long-term, possibly damaging implications of forgiveness: what a seemingly bighearted act might deny scores of justly angry people who don’t share the same mindset. Ivie only briefly gives a voice to activists who prefer to express their rightful fury, acknowledging but not unpacking their historically and politically valid perspective. He similarly makes a fleeting point about police’s over-courteous treatment of Roof and shortcomings of American justice — we see some surveillance footage of a group of officers putting their guns away while approaching Roof’s vehicle and offering him food from Burger King in the interrogation room. The contrast between these scenes and endless stories of police brutality toward unarmed, innocent black men and women registers, but doesn’t get examined.

However naïve, Ivie ends on the exact hopeful note he pursues, respecting those who rise above their grief with clemency, who counter hate with love. Most of all, “Emanuel” demonstrates forgiveness is hard work that requires a divine-level of fortitude. Especially when it comes at direct odds with the ones you hold dear.

Film Review: 'Emanuel'

Reviewed online, New York, June 15, 2019. Running time: 75 MIN.

Production: A Fathom Events release of a Arbella Studios, SDG Pictures, Fiction Pictures producxtion. Producers: John Shepherd, Mike Wildt. Dimas Salaberrios. Co-producer: Mariska Hargitay. Executive producers: Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Stephen Curry, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, Dane Smith, David Segel, Tina Segel.

Crew: Director, writer: Brian Ivie. Camera (color): Daniel Stewart. Editors: Jonathan Cipiti, Brian Ivie.

With: Chris Singleton, Rev. Anthony Batiste Thompson, Polly Sheppard, Nadine Collier, Felicia Sanders, Rose Simmons.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Emanuel

    Film Review: 'Emanuel'

    Mass shootings continue to be a shameful stain on contemporary American history. They strike at such a frequent rate that the way they occupy news cycles before losing the public’s short-spanned attention has become appallingly routine. With his somber documentary “Emanuel,” released by Fathom Events in theaters for two nights only (June 17 and 19), [...]

  • Men in Black International

    Box Office: 'Men in Black: International,' 'Shaft' Add to Summer Sequel Slump

    As “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft” join the growing list of under-performing sequels this summer — an ignominious group that includes “Dark Phoenix” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — worries of franchise fatigue are beginning to simmer in Hollywood. “Franchises that don’t up the ante or bring anything new into the fold are [...]

  • Song Ge

    Beijing Culture's Song Ge Urges Mainstream Directors to Toe Government Line

    The publicity-shy chief of Beijing Culture, which has backed such Chinese mega-hits as “Wolf Warrior II” and “The Wandering Earth,” openly urged film directors Monday to stick to material pleasing to the Chinese state, for the sake of their investors. “If you’re shooting an art house or smaller budget films, it’s no problem — say [...]

  • Iran presentation at Shanghai film festival

    Shanghai: China-Iran Heading Towards Co-Production Treaty

    “China has signed co-production agreements with 22 countries. Similar agreements between Iran and China are in the works, and will be signed by the end of this year,” said Miao Xiaotian, GM of the China Film Co-Production Corporation on Monday. Miao was speaking at the Shanghai International Film Festival, which is hosting a six-title Focus Iran section [...]

  • Roland Emmerich

    Shanghai: Roland Emmerich, Frant Gwo on China's Sci-fi Prospects

    Iconic Chinese and Hollywood directors Frant Gwo and Roland Emmerich did not take the stage together at the Shanghai International Film Festival, but on Monday they got the chance to praise each other’s movies and share insights into sci-fi. “I totally understand why it did well,” said “Independence Day” director Emmerich of Gwo’s recent “Wandering [...]

  • Beyond the Mountain

    ‘Beyond the Mountain,’ ‘Fireflies,’ ‘The Chambermaid’ Top Lleida Latin American Film Fest

    BARCELONA  — David R. Romay’s feature debut “Beyond the Mountain” snagged Best Feature at Lleida’s 25th Latin America Film Festival of Catalonia, hosted in the world’s culinary capital for grilled snails, 84 miles west of Barcelona. A dramatic thriller starring Benny Emmanuel (Gael García Bernal’s “Chicuarotes”), it follows Miguel, a young, solitary man whose routine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad