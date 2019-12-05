×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘En Brazos de un Asesino’

A drug lord's mistress flees with a brooding professional killer in this lumpy mix of action thriller and romance novel.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
En Brazos de un Asesino
CREDIT: Lionsgate
Director:
Matias Moltrasio
With:
William Levy, Alicia Sanz, Roberto Sosa, Adrian Lastra
Release Date:
Dec 6, 2019

Rated R  Running time: 101 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.brazosdeunasesino.com/

It’s problematic when a possible franchise-launcher feels like an indifferent later entry in a series, and that is the case with “En Brazos de un Asesino” aka “In the Arms of an Assassin.” This Pantelion release has the requisite basic elements for undemanding escapism, with attractive leads, erotic elements and ample bullet-riddled peril. But despite being based on the first of seven (so far) interlocking pulp romantic-thrillers by J.A. Redmerski, Matias Moltrasio’s feature directorial debut isn’t splashy or assured enough to leave one wanting more, and the narrative awkwardly completes one arc and begins another after the two-thirds point.

Opening on approximately 150 U.S. screens Dec. 6, the film is certainly a viable commercial item among Spanish-speaking audiences. But let’s hope any follow-ups leave a stronger impression.

Playing a character described in publicity as “one of the world’s most handsome men,” producer/co-scenarist William Levy is the subtly named Victor Faust, a globe-trotting hitman introduced walking fearlessly into the heavily guarded compound of drug lord Javier (Roberto Sosa). He’s so lethally cool he susses that one of Javier’s men has a gun on him, then shoots the man dead — all without even turning around to look.

His host wants Victor to kill a rival. But after agreeing and driving off, he finds he’s got a stowaway in Sarai (Alicia Sanz), who’s been Javier’s involuntary mistress for nine years, since she was 14. Desperate to escape “a world of drugs, murderers, and slavery,” she tells Victor she can be used as a bargaining chip, since Javier is sure to renege on paying the full fee he’s promised his hired killer.

Popular on Variety

The drug lord soon sends goons and his venomous sister (Thanya Lopez) after the uneasily allied duo, being enraged by the desertion of his “favorite.” Meanwhile, Javier insists on keeping Sarai bound much of the time — seemingly just so she can squirm helplessly in her panties — and communicates with his brother Niklas (Adrian Lastra), who is also in some murky secret organization called “The Order.”

After a few shootouts, the film simply leaves behind what had appeared its principal plot engine (the threat of Javier and company), embarking belatedly on a new focus. Our leads are now glamorous co-conspirators in the business of meting out justice to other wealthy international bad guys, the first being an Italian hedonist (Ettore D’Alessandro).

The episodic nature of Levy and Jeff Goldberg’s script isn’t smoothed over by Moltrasio’s handling, which in its over-dependence on fade-outs seems designed for TV-commercial breaks. Though there’s a lot of violence, it’s more hectic than vivid, with little overall suspense momentum. (There’s also that reliably bad idea, a memory-montage of events just seen minutes before.) Even as a luxe fantasy of danger and hotness, the film falls short — though competently assembled in general, real high style is lacking. Too many scenes take place in empty warehouses or obviously dressed sound stages, budgetary concerns apparently hobbling the story’s feinted milieu of decadent haunts of the criminal-rich.

You don’t expect psychological depth from this kind of enterprise, but it’s disappointing that there isn’t more chemistry between the leads, despite a few arty sex scenes. It’s difficult to swallow that Spanish thesp Sanz’s wide-eyed heroine would so readily fall for a new captor who seldom treats her much better than the old one, let alone that she’d eventually want him to train her as an assassin, too.

Cuban-born Levy is duly the stereotypical picture of a conflicted romance-novel dreamboat, complete with husky sotto voce line readings and a single brooding facial expression. But he’s more male model than charismatic killer. Even within its pulp-fiction terms, the movie needs some greater emotional foundation than the occasional goo-goo eyes between these two well-dressed (or in her case, often barely-dressed) stick figures. Supporting performances are enthusiastic enough, though Lastra’s fraternal conflict as Niklas never quite comes into focus.

Shot in the Dominican Republic (though vaguely set in Mexico until the last reel or so), the U.S. production is being shown with English subtitles in Stateside Latino markets, with release date on Pantelion’s streaming platform Pantaya not yet unannounced.

Film Review: 'En Brazos de un Asesino'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, Dec. 1, 2019. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 101 MIN.

Production: A Pantelion Films release of a William Levy Entertainment presentation. Producers: William Levy, Jeff Goldberg. Executive producers: Dalisa Alegria, Murray Erickson. Co-producers: Pablo Mustonen, Mariella Hazoury, Francis Disla, Manuel Agustin Singer.

Crew: Director: Matias Moltrasio. Screenplay: William Levy, Jeff Goldberg, based on the novel “Killing Sarai” by J.A. Redmerski. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Sebastian Cabrera Chelin. Editors: Juani Libonatti, Moltrasio. Music: Michael Hodges, Gerald Trottman.

With: William Levy, Alicia Sanz, Roberto Sosa, Adrian Lastra, Thanya Lopez, Dalisa Alegria, Monica Ayos, Ettore D’Alessandro, Jean Jean. (Spanish, Italian dialogue)

More Film

  • Saving Private Ryan 1917 War Movies

    Best Pictures Contenders Mine Familiar Territory

    Hollywood loves to be referential, even when it’s unintentional. This is evident in some of the Oscar contenders for best picture. While each are unique and stand out in their own right, they often draw similarities to past buzzy films and television programs. Will nostalgia help make one of the movies on this list find [...]

  • Synonyms

    What Films on and Off the Longlist Tell Us About the Best International Film Oscar

    With a record-breaking 93 submissions, two controversial disqualifications (auf wiedersehn, Austria and… well, goodbye, Nigeria) and a well-meant but mealy-mouthed, cosmetic name change, the torturous process of finding 2019’s best international film at the 92nd Oscar ceremony is off to an even more confusing start than usual. Commentators dub Academy Awards campaigns “races” — if [...]

  • Jojo Rabbit Movie 2019

    Potential Best Picture Nominees Find Humor Among the Drama

    At an early screening of “Bombshell,” which chronicles the Fox News sexual harassment scandal, director Jay Roach was nervous. Writer-producer Charles Randolph says it was because of the audible audience reaction: “It’s just too much laughing!” For many of this year’s prominent Oscar contenders for best picture, one of the most important questions is how [...]

  • Luxor

    Totem Films Nabs Zeina Durra's Sundance-Bound 'Luxor,' CAA Handles North American Rights

    Totem Films has acquired international sales rights to Zeina Durra’s “Luxor,” which will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. CAA is representing North American rights. The film, which stars Andrea Riseborough (“Black Mirror”) and Karim Saleh (“Transparent”), marks Durra’s follow up to her 2010 feature debut [...]

  • After Class

    Film Review: ‘After Class’

    Arguably the best thing about “After Class,” a purposely untidy and exceptionally intelligent dramedy about frayed family ties and academic contretemps, is writer-director Daniel Schechter’s refusal to ever let his protagonist off too easy. To be sure, lead player Justin Long’s graceless-under-pressure Josh Cohn comes across as more clueless than unsympathetic, less chronically selfish than [...]

  • Aubrey Plaza Spirit Awards

    Aubrey Plaza Returning as Indie Spirit Awards Host

    Aubrey Plaza will return to the white tent on Santa Monica beach to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards for the second consecutive year. Now in its 35th year, the ceremony honoring the year’s best independent cinema will be held on Feb. 8. The 2020 celebration will broadcast live on IFC. “Like all great independent [...]

  • New Republic Pictures

    'Suspiria' Producer Bradley J. Fischer Joins New Republic as President

    Bradley J. Fischer, whose credits include “Zodiac,” “Black Sawn” and “Suspiria,” is joining Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures as president and chief content officer. Fischer has signed a multi-year pact with Paramount-based New Republic. Fischer and Oliver will produce all New Republic projects, including film, television and streaming. Fischer will continue to produce his pre-existing projects, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad