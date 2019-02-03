×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance Film Review: ‘Dolce Fine Giornata’

A Nobel-winning poet recklessly inserts herself into immigration and terrorism debates in Jacek Borcuch's satisfyingly complex drama.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sonia Szstak
Director:
Jacek Borcuch
With:
Krystyna Janda, Kasia Smutniak, Vincent Riotta, Antonio Catania, Lorenzo de Moor, Robin Renucci. (Italian, Polish, French dialogue)

1 hour 36 minutes

Fears related to immigration, terrorism, and nationalism are a running theme in many Sundance entries this year, although probably none of the films addresses the commingled issues in such a potent yet roundabout way as Jacek Borcuch’s “Dolce Fine Giornata.” This satisfyingly complex drama stars Polish cinema veteran Krystyna Janda (going back to Wadja’s 1977 “Man of Marble”) as a celebrated poet whose enviable semi-retired life under the Tuscan sun rapidly frays when her “artistic license” in a public speech appears to condone suicide bombers.

This very European take on various hot-button topics lacks the kind of easily encapsulated gist that makes for easy marketing. But it’s a fine fifth feature for actor-turned-auteur Borcuch, as good as, yet very different from, 2009’s excellent teenage punk flashback “All That I Love.” Specialty distributors may want to climb on board his train now, as another film or two this strong could make him as significant an arthouse name as fellow countryman Pawel Pawlikowski.

Janda plays the kind of role almost invariably written for men (such as Jonathan Pryce in “The Wife,” to name one recent example): the laureled, arrogant, yet still insecure literary lion around whose whims family as well as fans orbit. Still imposingly cool if no longer slender in her Nico-like blonde wedge cut and sunglasses, Maria Linde is a child of Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors who fled further oppression in her homeland years ago. She’s now long lived a comfortable life in the Tuscan hills with Italian husband Antonio (Antonio Catania), her single-mother daughter Anna (Kasia Smutniak), and her two grandkids.

More Reviews

It’s a casual, privileged existence in the gorgeous countryside. Maria presides over parties and outings as if on permanent vacation, magnetizing admiration — including the Nobel Prize — that she pretends to shrug off, yet also accepts as her due. She’d never admit to something so banal as a midlife (let alone sixtysomething) crisis. Yet there’s something of that in the way she carries on too-conspicuously with Nazeem (Lorenzo de Moor), a handsome, much-younger Egyptian émigré who runs a taverna In town.

One gets the sense this isn’t the first time Antonio and her daughter have looked the other way when Maria is exercising her rights as a culturally valued free spirit. But native residents like the local police chief (Vincent Riotta) may feel differently, both about her bohemian outsider status and about Nazeem as an Arab immigrant, even if he’s a well-integrated, successful one.

Everyone is shocked by news of a suicide bomber who strikes at a crowded tourist spot in Rome, taking myriad lives. Shortly thereafter Marie accepts a local award in the town hall, using the occasion to deliver a passionate but somewhat inflammatory quasi-political speech. Her intent may be to foster (or goad) peace, but her literary instincts render her rhetoric garbled, making it seem she’s applauding terrorist acts as a new form of “art.” The most objectionable quotes go viral, widespread blowback is immediate, and Marie only increases her sudden pariah status by huffily refusing to explain what she “really” meant. Consequences are not so easily escaped, however, for herself or for Nazeem, whose ethnic roots now also invite open hostility.

“Dolce Fine Giornata” may be a Polish movie about expats immersed in Italy, but if anything, it seems almost French in style: The mix of intellectual banter, incompletely explicated relationships, personal-foibles comedy, and dramatic (but not melodramatic) tension seems much influenced by upscale Gallic cinema of the last few decades. (Marie is even chastised by being told she’s made herself into the new Michel Houellebecq, a magnet for controversy rather than adoration.)

There’s nothing wrong with that, nor with the way Borcuch and co-writer Szczepan Twardoch paint all the relevant issues and major characters in shades of moral ambiguity. There are no simple answers, and the behaviors on display can be viewed from different angles even at their most extreme. The police chief is set up as a polite sort of conservative nemesis to Marie’s liberal torch-bearer. Yet in the confrontation that ends the film, we realize that to him — perhaps even to us — she has effectively made herself into “the bad guy.”

That ending arrives in arguably too heavy-handed and drawn-out a visual flourish. But otherwise “Dolce Fine Giordana” is superbly crafted on all levels, the balance of casual and elegant extending from narrative structure to Michal Dymek’s frequently handheld (yet still handsome) camerawork and the inviting nature of the surroundings (both indoor and out). The performances are all finely tuned, with Janda effortlessly convincing as a complicated, generous, yet not-always-sympathetic mind whose hedonistic appetites no longer have the excuse of youth. (You can’t blame Maria too much for Nazeer, however — de Moor makes him a formidable man to resist.)

While Daniel Bloom’s original score provides subtler accentuation, it was an inspired choice to include some pre-rock oldies, notably Sinatra singing “It Was a Very Good Year” — the classic pop expression of that autumnal self-satisfaction which Maria Linde may well have ruined for herself.

Sundance Film Review: 'Dolce Fine Giornata'

Reviewed at Sundance Film festival (World Dramatic — competing), Jan. 30, 2019. Running time: 96 MIN.

Production: (Poland) A No Sugar Films production, in association with Tank, Motion Group, Aeroplan. (Int'l sales: Films Boutique, Berlin.) Producers: Marta Habior, Marta Lewandowska. Co-producers: Dymitr Solomko, Michal Cechnicki, Michal Turnau, Tomasz Dukszta.

Crew: Director: Jacek Borcuch. Screenplay: Borcuch, Szczepan Twardoch. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Michal Dymek. Editor: Przemyslaw Chruscielewski. Music: Daniel Bloom.

With: Krystyna Janda, Kasia Smutniak, Vincent Riotta, Antonio Catania, Lorenzo de Moor, Robin Renucci. (Italian, Polish, French dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • 'Dolce Fine Giornata' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Dolce Fine Giornata'

    Fears related to immigration, terrorism, and nationalism are a running theme in many Sundance entries this year, although probably none of the films addresses the commingled issues in such a potent yet roundabout way as Jacek Borcuch’s “Dolce Fine Giornata.” This satisfyingly complex drama stars Polish cinema veteran Krystyna Janda (going back to Wadja’s 1977 [...]

  • 'This Is Not Berlin' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'This Is Not Berlin'

    There have been a lot of coming-of-age-in-the-punk-scene movies, not least because indie cinema really took off in the years immediately following the heyday of punk and New Wave, when the kids raised on that music were fresh out of film school. Still, Hari Sama’s fourth feature as writer-director is something special, and one of the [...]

  • 'Greener Grass' Review: A Comedy for

    Sundance Film Review: 'Greener Grass'

    What would it take to make you happy: A different house? A different wife? Or maybe an altogether different life? Before you go coveting your neighbor’s fill-in-the-blank, you owe it to yourself to watch “Greener Grass,” an odd and wonderfully upbeat absurdist take on the American dream from improv comedians turned independent filmmakers Jocelyn DeBoer [...]

  • Champions Spain Oscar Entry

    Spain’s Goya Awards Crown ‘Champions’

    MADRID  — Javier Fesser’s “Champions” won best picture at the 33rd Spanish Academy Goya Awards, having seemed to have been locked out of major awards. Spain’s Oscar entry, a blockbuster hit on home turf for UPI Spain, earning €18.5 million ($21.1 million) and sold near worldwide, the comedy turns on an off-the-rails Spanish coach sentenced [...]

  • Directors Guild panel

    Bradley Cooper Remembers Auditioning for Spike Lee at Directors Guild Panel

    Bradley Cooper left Spike Lee stunned and delighted at the Directors Guild Theatre on Saturday morning by recalling auditioning for Lee long before Cooper became famous. Lee was discussing his process for auditioning actors during the Meet the Nominees Feature Film event and emphasized the importance of being courteous and attentive while moving quickly. Cooper [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish'The Lego Movie 2: The

    Tiffany Haddish Wants to Host the Oscars...But Not by Herself

    Though the Academy reversing course on its plan to go hostless at the Oscars seems unlikely at this point, if they were to do so, Tiffany Haddish could be their woman. But, not on her own. The “Girls Trip” actress said at the Saturday premiere of “Lego Movie 2” that even though she’s “not doing [...]

  • Danish Melodrama ‘Queen Of Hearts’ Reigns

    Danish Melodrama ‘Queen Of Hearts’ Reigns at Göteborg Fest

    GOTEBORG — Danish helmer May el-Toukhy’s second feature, the provocative melodrama “Queen Of Hearts,” about a successful attorney starting an affair with her teenage step-son, came away the biggest winner at Sweden’s 42nd Göteborg Film Festival, scoring the generously endowed (approx. $110,340) Best Nordic Film kudo. The film also received the Audience Award for Best Nordic [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad