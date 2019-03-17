×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: Disneynature ‘Penguins’

Ed Helms adopts the personality of a cute, clumsy Adélie penguin, narrating Disneynature’s sweet, sentimental Earth Day documentary.

By

Courtney's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disneynature "Penguins"
CREDIT: Kieran O'Donovan

Disneynature’s “Penguins” places character, or rather an Adélie penguin who’s quite the character, at the forefront. Directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson focus on one charismatic male coming of age in the harsh conditions of Antarctica’s spring/summer season as he sets up a nest, finds a mate, and fulfills his destiny as a father. With irreverence, charm, sparkling cinematography, and a catchy pop soundtrack, this marks the series’ youngest-skewing, most comedic Earth Day documentary yet. That’s not a bad thing, however. Instead of bombarding the audience with factoids and heavy scientific terminology, it lets a poignant narrative unspool — one with an engaging, highly accessible and hugely entertaining underdog hero’s journey.

Any “March of the Penguins” comparisons are subtly dispelled early on. Fothergill and Martin open on different, but similarly striking emotional beats: on cute-as-a-button Steve’s specific strut, a kind of nervous-but-determined waddle, set to Patti Labelle’s “Stir It Up,” as he’s running late on his 100-mile trip to shore. Within a few short minutes, our pint-sized protagonist is established as charming and klutzy, almost the dorky cousin of the elegant, much-larger emperor penguin. The contrast between the two species is further examined in a cleverly meta manner when Steve’s sojourn to the coast causes him to bump into an emperor penguin colony. He’s roughed up by one of their tempestuous offspring, who practically towers over full-grown Steve and his diminutive 2-foot, 15-pound frame.

Related

Since the film oscillates from silly to serious as the delightful and dire situations unfold, narrator Ed Helms finds a brilliant balance between his penguin protagonist’s wistful, childlike naïveté and the burgeoning bluster and machismo necessary for survival. Steve’s blissful alone time in the icy-cool ocean morphs into a dangerous deep-sea dive when Orcas, a natural predator, pass through the ice channel in which he and his colony are swimming. From bachelor to partner to father, Steve’s protective nature develops over the course of the feature, and “The Office” star’s voicework goes a long way to anthropomorphize this super-expressive, beady-eyed loveable goofball along that journey, building a character out of Steve’s trials and travails, while emphasizing that arc.

One of the big draws of these Disneynature documentaries is the nature photography, the quality of which seems to advance greatly with each installment. The 16 principal photographers have amassed some incredibly breathtaking imagery, leaving audiences wondering how they were able to achieve certain shots without human interference. The penguins’ joyfully spirited synchronized swimming is akin to a glamorous, golden-era Esther Williams picture in both mood and visual aesthetic. They dive, zooming in and out of the water in a perfectly timed rhythm — a water ballet of sorts.

During one of the more gripping sequences, we see the katabatic winds cover the nesting females of the colony in a thick blanket of snow, leaving us gobsmacked at to how the team kept track of their precise location. It’s also hilarious when they apply the same epic philosophy to capturing nature’s mundanity, as when the observe a penguin chick barf up his dinner in slow-motion and then carry on with his day, completely unfazed.

Harry Gregson-Williams’ score is predictably solid, but what gives this film a unique identity is the utilization of classic Top 40 music from acts such as Whitesnake, REO Speedwagon, and Average White Band. These tunes provide an anachronistic bent on the expected, infusing the picture with energy, vibrancy and wit. It’s pure, wholesome joy to see Steve and his lady love Adeline fall in love to “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” or to watch Steve and his fellow male penguins trek back and forth to feed their offspring as “Work to Do” plays.

As with many other films in this series, the filmmakers don’t shy away from showcasing Mother Nature’s cruelty along with her cuteness. Though overall it’s a hopeful, lighthearted romp, there’s a bit of darkness looming. Tension-fueled segments feature predators like killer whales and leopard seals rearing their unwanted heads. In addition to the inclement weather, these are the real character-building obstacles the colony faces. Still, it’s never too heavy or terrifying for the young ones in the audience.

While the term “climate change” is never floated, one can’t help but think about its impact on these fragile creatures’ natural instincts and lifestyles. It’s not a stretch to walk out of the theater pondering the ecological strain that pollution and warming seas are putting on their resources.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Disneynature "Penguins"

    Film Review: Disneynature 'Penguins’

    Disneynature’s “Penguins” places character, or rather an Adélie penguin who’s quite the character, at the forefront. Directors Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson focus on one charismatic male coming of age in the harsh conditions of Antarctica’s spring/summer season as he sets up a nest, finds a mate, and fulfills his destiny as a father. With [...]

  • ‘A First Farewell’ Review

    Hong Kong FilMart Review: ‘A First Farewell’

    An outstanding debut feature by Chinese writer-director Wang Lina, “A First Farewell” centers on three Uighur children and their farming families whose lives are upended by regulations demanding increased levels of Mandarin language-based teaching in schools. Beautifully photographed and performed by amazingly talented non-professional child actors, Wang’s film is an emotionally rewarding glimpse into challenges [...]

  • Hangzhou Touts Its Leadership in Content

    FilMart: Hangzhou Touts Its Leadership in Content Creation

    There are numerous cities and provinces with their own regional pavilions at FilMart, but the city that first started the trend was Hangzhou, capital of China’s eastern province of Zhejiang. One of China’s seven ancient capitals, Hangzhou has in modern times morphed into a tech hub known as China’s Silicon Valley, home to Jack Ma [...]

  • Cinema Given Special Spotlight in West

    Cinema Given Special Spotlight in West Kowloon Cultural District

    West Kowloon Cultural District, one of the world’s most expensive and ambitious cultural endeavors, is finally taking shape after two decades of political debates and construction setbacks. Stretching across 40 hectares of reclaimed land on Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, the site is home to a number of performing arts centers and two museums, including one [...]

  • FilMart: China's HGC Unveils Slate of

    FilMart: China's HGC Unveils Slate of Six Animation Titles

    China’s HGC Entertainment Group is bringing five completed Chinese animated titles and one still in development to FilMart this year for international sales. Its slate is one shy of what it was at Berlin, after the backers of adventure film “Loli Pop in Fantasy,” previously represented by the firm, decided to part ways with the [...]

  • HKIFF: Renny Harlin Talks Festival Opener

    HKIFF: Renny Harlin Talks Festival Opener 'Bodies at Rest'

    After a successful career in Hollywood making action films including “Die Hard 2” and “Cliffhanger,” director Renny Harlin has called Beijing his home for the past few years. His third Chinese-language movie, “Bodies at Rest,” is set as the opener of the Hong Kong Intl. Film Festival on Monday. Harlin says he has learned plenty. [...]

  • FilMart: China's Times Vision Steps Into

    FilMart: Arthouse Distributor Times Vision Steps Into Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    This year’s FilMart marks the international sales debut of Beijing-based distributor Times Vision, which brings to Hong Kong a slate led by crime thriller “Savage” and animated feature “Nezha.” The company will be presenting nine live action films, including one documentary, and seven animated titles. Times Vision is led by CEO Nathan Hao, who co-founded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad