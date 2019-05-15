×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Review: ‘Deerskin’

As a man obsessed with a vintage fringed suede jacket, Jean Dujardin rivets Quentin Dupieux's loopy entertaining riff on cracked masculinity.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Directors' Fortnight
Director:
Quentin Dupieux
With:
Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Pierre Gommé.

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8193790/

Deerskin,” written and directed by Quentin Dupieux, is a loopy entertaining WTF lark. It’s like a cross between “Barton Fink” and “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer” — the study of a desolate loner sunk into obsession, and the more we study him the more out there his obsession becomes. Yet the weirdest element of the movie is, paradoxically, the most normal: The central character (for long stretches, he’s the only character) is played by Jean Dujardin, the blazingly charismatic star of “The Artist,” the “OSS: 117” films, and (in smaller roles) “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Monuments Men.” Dujardin is the sort of leading man who likes to mix it up, and in “Deerskin” he gives an adventurous downbeat performance that tosses vanity — and sanity — right out the window.

The movie opens with a series of young people placing their jackets in a car trunk, repeating the line “I swear never to wear a jacket as long as I live.” We think we’re watching some eccentric environmental vow. But no. Moments later, we meet Georges (Dujardin), a handsome, slightly chunky-looking middle-aged man with a graying beard, hair swept back and a general air of fretful distraction. At a roadside restroom, he takes off his corduroy jacket and tries to flush it down the toilet, which (surprise) doesn’t work. He then drives into the countryside and arrives at a mansion, where the hippie geezer inside sells him a vintage deerskin jacket for 8,000 euros. Georges is a few hundred euros short, but the geezer doesn’t mind. He accepts the cash and tosses into the bargain an old digital video camera, which now seems as archaic as a Victrola.

More Reviews

The jacket is the fetish object around which the movie is built, and it’s one of those suede numbers from the ’60s, with long fringes hanging down from the arms, chest and back. Ten years ago, cued to the 40th anniversary of Woodstock, I received a promotional copy of a box-set DVD re-release of Michael Wadleigh’s documentary that came in a miniature mockup of one of those jackets; that’s how iconic it is. The jacket in “Deerskin” looks like the sort of the thing David Crosby would have worn for three months without taking it off. Putting it on in a state of ecstasy, Georges gazes at his image in the mirror and says, “Stoking! Killer style.”

The fact that he thinks so is the first sign that he’s got a screw loose. For he looks ridiculous. The jacket is too small for his bulky frame, and it doesn’t mesh at all with his wardrobe, which consists of a neutral office shirt and what looks like the French version of chinos. As attractive as Dujardin is, in that jacket Georges looks like a corporate nerd gone slumming, and what’s even stranger is that he doesn’t evince any particular nostalgia for the 1960s. The fact that the jacket is made of deerskin is what matters to him. He doesn’t want to be David Crosby. It’s more like he wants to be Daniel Boone.

Georges, we learn, has just split up with his wife. So it seems like he’s playing out some existential midlife crisis of cracked masculinity. At an isolated country inn, he tells the desk clerk that his credit card isn’t working and gives him his wedding ring as collateral; he then learns that he’s been blocked from his bank account, which throws him into the first of many rages. Then he starts talking to his new jacket. Literally carrying on a conversation with it. (He does both voices.) It’s at this point that it starts to dawn on you that “Deerskin” isn’t a portrait of warped male identity — it’s the story of a madman. And the movie, in its deadpan way, is as nutty as he is.

“Deerskin” is a warped fable of no great consequence, though the fact that it holds you, for 77 minutes, is a testament to the debauched rigor of Dupieux’s filmmaking. He shot and edited the film, and he works in a meticulous, realistic, blow-by-blow style, leading the audience, right along with Georges, into a vortex of weirdly logical irrationality (i.e., the mind of a psychopath). George starts to film himself, and his beloved jacket, with the camcorder, and when the bartender at the mostly abandoned local bar asks him what he does, he tells her he’s a filmmaker. And he becomes one. Sort of.

The bartender’s name is Denise, and she’s played by Adèle Haenel, the captivating star of the Dardenne brothers’ “The Unknown Girl,” who here creates a portrait of a cool moony young woman whose trusting nature is based on her having spent too much time in the provinces. She wants to be a film editor, and has practiced the art by re-editing real films, like “Pulp Fiction,” which she put in chronological order (“It sucked!”). Georges, telling her that he’s got a crew stranded in Siberia, hands her all his footage, which is enough to convince her that the project is real. She cleans out her account to bankroll the film, yet there’s no system to Georges’ con. Piece by piece, he acquires more deerskin clothing — a hat, fringed pants (a gift from Denise), even gloves — and then, when he’s ready, or maybe just when he’s hit rock bottom, he pulls a fan down from the ceiling, removes one blade, and finds, at last, his true calling.

Dujardin invests all this with a conviction so unhinged it’s funny. Yet “Deerskin” is probably destined to play better at a film festival than it will in the real world. Dupieux, who once made a movie about a homicidal tire (“Rubber”), is a dark-spirited huckster fantasist who sees filmmaking as a grand game of toying with our expectations. You can’t take his movies seriously — or, rather, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it. He has an arrested sensibility. Yet he also has talent. If he ever decides to make a movie about something more than pranking the audience, it could land with an explosion.

Cannes Film Review: 'Deerskin'

Reviewed at Cannes Film Festival (Directors’ Fortnight), May 15, 2019. Running time: 77 MIN.

Production: An Arte France Cinéma, Garidi Films, Atelier de Production, Nexus Factory, Umedia production, in association with uFund. Producers: Mathieu Verhaeghe, Thomas Verhaeghe.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Quentin Dupieux. Camera (color, widescreen): Quentin Dupieux. Editor: Quentin Dupieux.

With: Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Pierre Gommé.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad