×

SXSW Film Review: ‘Daniel Isn’t Real’

A "imaginary" childhood friend returns with malignant intent in this inventive psychological-horror thriller.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daniel Isn't Real review
CREDIT: Courtesy SXSW
Director:
Adam Egypt Mortimer
With:
Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Lane, Mary Stuart Masterson, Hannah Marks, Chukwudi Iwuji, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Nathan Reid, Chase Sui Wonders, Andrew Bridges, Peter McRobbie.

1 hour 40 minutes

An alter ego gets a little too altering in “Daniel Isn’t Real.” Based on co-scenarist Brian DeLeeuw’s novel “In This Way I Was Saved,” this strong second feature for director Adam Egypt Mortimer centers on an unhappy youth whose childhood “imaginary friend” returns to active duty, to initially helpful ends that all too soon turn malevolent and destructive. Spectrevision’s stylishly crafted psychological horror thriller has enough twists and finesse to attract favorable attention beyond genre bounds, signaling upbeat prospects for exposure in various formats.

City kid Luke (initially played by Griffin Robert Faulkner) has to bear a lot of stress for an 8-year-old: His parents are splitting up, and his mother Claire (Mary Stuart Masterson) is unstable, to put it mildly. Leaving the house one day to escape another marital argument, he comes across something even more traumatic — the aftermath of a seemingly random mass shooting.

It’s while frozen to the spot, staring at the bullet-riddled corpse of the police-felled perp, that Luke meets apparent fellow bystander Daniel (Nathan Reid), a slightly older kid who’s the ideal playmate, confidante and confidence-booster. He’s such a positive development that Luke isn’t much fazed when he realizes no one else can see or hear his new “friend.” But Daniel turns out to have an independent will, as well as some malicious ideas. When one prank he wheedles Luke into has serious consequences, mom insists “Daniel” be locked in grandma’s old dollhouse, a symbolic gesture she hopes will curtail her son’s overactive imagination.

More Reviews

A decade later, Luke (Miles Robbins) is a socially awkward college student no longer under mom’s roof, though his move across town to a dorm has had the affect of making her schizophrenia even more pronounced. Afraid that mental illness might be his fate as well, he sees a school counselor (Chukwudi Iwuji) who advises him to confront aspects of his lingering childhood pain head-on. This leads Luke to unlock that dollhouse, where it seems Daniel has been waiting in some purgatorial other dimension all along. The returned “friend” is now fully grown (Patrick Schwarzenegger), with an “American Psycho”-like caustic swagger.

Once again, at first Daniel seems an enormous boon, helping Luke loosen up, get better grades and even approach girls: Notably, aspiring artist Cassie (Sasha Lane of “American Honey”) and fellow student Sophie (Hannah Marks). But while Daniel’s carnal appetites may be just an exaggeration of Luke’s own, he has a more vicious, violent side wholly divorced from his “host’s” desires. Increasingly panicked, Luke begins to fear Daniel may be no psychological bogeyman, but an evil outside force — one that perhaps drove the shooter he saw dead at age 8 to kill several strangers in a coffee shop.

With Luke by now medicated, manipulated and manic, “Daniel Isn’t Real” has already developed a hallucinogenic edge before an attempted exorcism of sorts by the school counselor brings a disastrous result. The film’s last reel makes a leap into “Hellraiser”-type fantasy and body horror, maintaining suspense and raising stakes without ever quite going over the top.

Schwarzenegger is impressive, choosing to emphasize Daniel’s cockiness, petulance, jealousy and other seemingly modest faults so that we don’t immediately glimpse the full extent of his monstrousness. He rather overshadows Robbins’ passive hero — until Luke is fully possessed, and the actor gets to channel that gleeful malignancy himself. Supporting performances are solid, particularly Masterson’s as a woman dealing with very non-supernatural psychosis. While one might accuse “Daniel’s Not Real” of exploiting actual mental conditions for the purposes of lurid fiction, the serious way the film depicts Claire’s plight ameliorates that charge.

The highly accomplished assembly is modestly scaled but first-rate in all departments, with particularly vivid and inventive contributions from the frequently color-saturated photography by DP Lyle Vincent (“Thoroughbreds”) and Kaet McAnneny’s character-revealing production design.

SXSW Film Review: 'Daniel Isn’t Real'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, March 13, 2019. (In SXSW — Midnighters.) Running time: 100 MIN.

Production: An Ace Pictures presentation of a Spectrevision production. (International sales: ICM, Los Angeles.) Producers: Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood. Executive producers: Annie Chang, Johnny Chang, Calvin Choong, Peter Wong, Timur Bekbosunov, Emma Lee, Stacy Jorgensen, Elisa Lleras, Michael M. McGuire.

Crew: Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer. Screenplay: Brian DeLeeuw, Mortimer, based on the novel “In This Way I Was Saved” by DeLeeuw. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Lyle Vincent. Editor: Brett W. Bachman. Music: Clark.

With: Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Lane, Mary Stuart Masterson, Hannah Marks, Chukwudi Iwuji, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Nathan Reid, Chase Sui Wonders, Andrew Bridges, Peter McRobbie.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Darlin' review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Darlin''

    Though his books were seldom issued by major publishing houses, recently deceased author Jack Ketchum has become one of the big screen’s more frequently adapted U.S. novelists. “Darlin’” isn’t based on a Ketchum tome, per se, but it does have a through line to his work: It’s a sequel to Lucky McKee’s 2011 “The Woman,” [...]

  • Keira Knightley'The Aftermath' film screening, Arrivals,

    Keira Knightley Talks 'Aftermath,' Alexander Skarsgård and Another Itchy Wardrobe

    The reigning queen of period pieces, Keira Knightley, knows a thing or two about historical clothing. “Lining. Lining is always important,” the Oscar-nominated actress playfully advised on Wednesday at the premiere of her post-WWII drama “Aftermath.” “If you get a lot of itchy stuff always put lining in it. I have learned that from having [...]

  • Danai Gurira Black Panther

    Marvel Adds Danai Gurira's Name to 'Avengers: Endgame' Poster After Fan Backlash

    Following a backlash from fans, Marvel Studios has added Danai Gurira’s name to the “Avengers: Endgame” poster after it had been missing from the original version. “She should have been up there all this time,” the company tweeted on Thursday. She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' [...]

  • The Great Eastern

    Howard A. Rodman's Book 'The Great Eastern' to Be Adapted Into Movie

    Howard A. Rodman’s upcoming book will be getting the big-screen treatment. “The Great Eastern,” set to be published in early June by Melville House Books, has been acquired by Great Point Media — a London-based content and media company. Rodman, the former Writers Guild of America West president, will also write the screenplay for the [...]

  • No Manches Frida 2

    Film Review: 'No Manches Frida 2'

    For proof of American cinema’s global reach, look no further than “No Manches Frida 2,” which like its 2016 predecessor hews to a tried-and-true Hollywood comedy formula, albeit one embellished with distinctly Mexican flavor. Bright, crude and aggressively hackneyed, director Nacho G. Velilla’s follow-up prizes energy over originality. While its humor elicits far more eye-rolls [...]

  • Lupita Nyong'o in 'Us': Oscar Buzz

    Will Lupita Nyong'o Nab Her Second Oscar for 'Us'?

    As guests filed into Austin’s Paramount Theatre for the world premiere of “Us” at South by Southwest on the evening of March 8, there was audible whispering about whether Jordan Peele’s latest film would win over fans, critics and, ultimately, Academy voters. His freshman effort, “Get Out,” not only took in $255 million worldwide but [...]

  • Bruce!!!!

    Film Review: 'Bruce!!!!'

    The history of cinematic comedy is rife with jerks who learn their lessons and grow up, but to win over audiences, those clowns usually had to exhibit at least a glimmer of down-deep goodness — not to mention partake in bad behavior that was actually amusing. The protagonist of the emphatically punctuated “Bruce!!!!” fails on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad