×

Film Review: ‘Crawl’

A hurricane traps a father and daughter in a flooded basement with two alligators in a film that wants to be 'Jaws' set in an old dark house. If only.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Crawl Movie Paramount
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sergej Radović/Paramount Pictur
Director:
Alexandre Aja
With:
Kaya Scoledario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, Jose Palma, Ami Metcalf, George Somner.
Release Date:
Jul 12, 2019

Official Site: https://www.paramount.com/movies/crawl

Dropped into the never-ending deluge of films that feature supernatural evil, grandiose comic-book villainy, or mad slashers who might as well be supernatural, “Crawl” devotes itself to a force of terror so stubbornly of this earth that it may strike Saturday-night audiences as faintly exotic. The movie, a scaled-down and waterlogged thriller, is built around a deadly attack of alligators — big, long wriggly ones that emerge during a category-five hurricane in southwest Florida. The director, Alexandre Aja (“High Tension,” “The Hills Have Eyes”), brings the critters to life through a combination of digital imagery, scale models, and (maybe) real-life alligators, all which add up to an impressively believable image of natural-born chomping fear. These gators look like real gators just as much as the current Godzilla looks not like a rubbery special effect but like an actual…uh, Godzilla.

More Reviews

Over the decades, there have been a handful of cheap scare flicks about alligators, notably “Alligator,” a 1979 B-movie written by John Sayles back in those pre-indie-revolution days when a horror movie written by John Sayles carried the mystique of pulp touched by a poet. The difference between then and now is that in the old days, when you made a disaster thriller about people trying to escape the wrath of nature, the people, sketchy as they may have been, were still front and center. (That’s why “Alligator” could actually be talked about in terms of its script.)

Today, even in a back-to-basics movie like this one, it’s the logistics that are front and center: the fancy dank pea-soup lighting, the swirling CGI storm, the way that the camera pushes into every nook and cranny of the film’s claustrophobic setting — an ultra-gunky flooded basement, where Haley Keller (Kaya Scoledario), a competitive swimmer at the University of Florida, and her estranged father, Dave (Barry Pepper), find themselves trying to escape a pair of 20-foot-long scaly-skinned reptile carnivores who have a way of swimming at eye level right at the camera. “Crawl” has no pretense and not very much range; it’s “Jaws” set in an old dark house.

When Haley first shows up to rescue her dad (she doesn’t know there are alligators there — she just thinks he’s caught in the storm), she finds him, with a torn leg and a bite out of his shoulder, in a corner of the basement that’s walled off from the rest of it by several large horizontal pipes. She is soon clustered in there along with him, and their safest option would probably be to just stay there. Then, however, there wouldn’t be a movie. So Haley not only has to go out and grab the cell phone that’s lying there, she has to try and call 911 before swimming back to safety (even though that’s only six feet away).

Yet it would be foolish to nitpick a movie like “Crawl” on the basis of plausibility; the film’s grimy watchable “funhouse” semi-monotony is reason enough. There are moments, it’s true, when you’ll squirm in your seat at the vicarious prospect of being eaten alive. But given the tiny number of major characters, there are one too many scenes in which Haley, played by Kaya Scoledario with a wide-eyed pluck that suggests Jessica Harper crossed with Emma Stone, swims out into the murk, just beyond the snapping jaws of death, and sometimes finds one of her limbs momentarily caught in a gator’s mouth, but always manages to escape with body and soul intact.

At one point, several unsympathetic characters show up at the store across the street (it’s all a connected landscape because of the stormy flood), and they might as well be wearing signs that read “Fresh Meat.” That’s true, as well, when a sympathetic character shows up. (He gets torn apart by about five alligators.) But “Crawl,” you must understand, is truly dedicated to the therapeutic potential of battling alligators in healing the relationship between a divorced dad and the daughter he used to coach at swim meets. They rediscover their bond as the water level rises, pushing them up into the house and, finally, out onto its roof.

We seem to be in the midst of a “Jaws” redux moment. That movie, of course, has never gone away. But last summer’s “The Meg” demonstrated that even a shamelessly literal and not-very-suspenseful re-assemblage of “Jaws” tricks could convince audiences they were having a good enough time, and next month will give us the “47 Meters Down” sequel “Uncaged.” “Crawl” attaches itself to this trend like a barnacle with teeth. At the box office, it will likely offer up about one weekend’s worth of nostalgia, and with the jaunty bluster of Bill Haley & His Comets’ version of “See You Later, Alligator” playing over the closing credits, it can leave audiences convinced that a movie this hokey-primitive in its appeal must be a joke that they’re in on. But no, there’s isn’t any joke, at least not one that leaves bite marks.

Film Review: 'Crawl'

Reviewed at AMC 34th St., New York, July 11, 2019. MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 87 MIN.

Production: A Paramount Pictures release of a Raimi Production, Fire Axe Pictures production. Producers: Craig Flores, Sam Raimi, Alexandre Aja. Executive producers: Justin Bursch, Greg Levasseur, Lauren Selig.

Crew: Director: Alexandre Aja. Screenplay: Michael Rasmussen, Shawn Rasmussen. Camera (color, widescreen): Maxime Alexandre. Editor: Elliot Greenberg. Music: Max Aruj, Steffen Thum.

With: Kaya Scoledario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, Jose Palma, Ami Metcalf, George Somner.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Crawl Movie Paramount

    Film Review: 'Crawl'

    Dropped into the never-ending deluge of films that feature supernatural evil, grandiose comic-book villainy, or mad slashers who might as well be supernatural, “Crawl” devotes itself to a force of terror so stubbornly of this earth that it may strike Saturday-night audiences as faintly exotic. The movie, a scaled-down and waterlogged thriller, is built around [...]

  • Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor

    Film News Roundup: Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor Join 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

    In today’s film news roundup, Kristen Schaal and Holland Taylor have joined the cast of “Bill & Ted Face The Music”; Gravitas sets a pair of release dates; Alamo Drafthouse unveils its “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” plans; and Peter Weir is set for an honor. More Reviews Film Review: 'The Lion King' Film [...]

  • Steven Yeun

    Steven Yeun to Star in and Produce Immigrant Drama for A24

    Steven Yeun will executive produce and star in the immigrant drama “Minari” for A24 with shooting starting next week. More Reviews Film Review: 'The Lion King' Film Review: 'Crawl' The Korean native, whose family moved to Michigan when he was five, will star as a Korean father who uproots his family to move to an [...]

  • Lion King trailer

    'The Lion King' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Critics have been less than welcoming to the return of “The Lion King” 25 years after the original’s release. More Reviews Film Review: 'The Lion King' Film Review: 'Crawl' As of writing, the film holds a rotten score of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, far below the 93% of the original. Common complaints are the photorealism [...]

  • Yoji Yamada-directed film is to open

    'Welcome Back, Tora-San' Set as Tokyo Film Festival Opener

    “Welcome Back, Tora-san,” by veteran director Yoji Yamada, has been set as the opening title of this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. The title is a 50th anniversary instalment in the long-running “It’s Tough Being a Man” film franchise. More Reviews Film Review: 'The Lion King' Film Review: 'Crawl' The “It’s Tough Being a Man” [...]

  • HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 10: (L

    Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Doc 'Sea of Shadows' Takes on Mexican Cartels

    Leonardo DiCaprio‘s latest eco-documentary “Sea of Shadows” doesn’t shy away from taking on Mexican cartels. More Reviews Film Review: 'The Lion King' Film Review: 'Crawl' “For some of the guys there, he is state enemy number one at the moment,” said producer Wolfgang Knöpfler at the documentary’s premiere on Wednesday night at Neuehouse in Los [...]

  • Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead

    Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix Thriller 'Kate'

    Woody Harrelson is joining Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the Netflix assassin thriller “Kate,” directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”). More Reviews Film Review: 'The Lion King' Film Review: 'Crawl' The story revolves around a female assassin, who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad