×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch’

Wong Jing and Jason Kwan's retro Hong Kong crime thriller is solid fare for action fans.

By

Richard's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch
CREDIT: Well Go USA
Director:
Wong Jing, Jason Kwan
With:
Tony Leung Ka-fai, Louis Koo
Release Date:
Jun 7, 2019

Running time: 100 MIN.

Official Site: https://www.wellgousa.com/films/chasing-the-dragon-2-wild-wild-bunch

The current wave of Hong Kong nostalgia continues with “Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch,” an entertaining if superficial and heavily fictionalized glimpse into the final days of notorious 1990s kidnapper Cheung Tze-keung, aka “Big Spender” and renamed Logan Long here. Starring dependable veteran Tony Leung Ka-fai as the master crook and Louis Koo (Johnnie To’s “Drug War”) as an undercover cop tasked with taking him down, this old-school entry co-directed by Jason Kwan and prolific Hong Kong mainstay Wong Jing moves along briskly but never gets beneath the skin of its intriguing characters. Connected solely by its retro crime theme to the 2018 Kwan-Wong hit “Chasing the Dragon,” “Bunch” should do solid business when it opens in China and Hong Kong on June 6, and on limited North American screens on June 7.

Wong and Kwan scored an impressive $87 million theatrical gross in China for “Chasing the Dragon,” starring Donnie Yen as a character based on Ng Sik-ho, aka “Crippled Ho,” a drug kingpin jailed in 1975. Though Hong Kong films about flamboyant and immoral criminals have rarely been granted permission to screen in China (except for “Election,” none of Johnnie To’s gangster tales have), “Dragon” found favor with Chinese authorities by virtue of being set before 1997 and firmly stating that corruption during British colonial rule allowed Ho to survive and prosper.

More Reviews

The same applies here, with voiceover narration announcing, “In 1996, right before the handover of Hong Kong, the British colonialists were getting ready to retreat. Governance of Hong Kong became lax.” Significantly, Big Spender answers to Mainland Chinese justice in the final sequence set in 1998. None of this political subtext plays too big a role in proceedings. “Bunch” is primarily a straightforward, propulsive action-thriller about a vicious and slippery bigwig with billions at his disposal and a noble cop risking his life in the line of duty. On the strength of the first two outings this may just be the start of a long and profitable franchise.

Leung Ka-fai, whose physical presence and sinister demeanor may remind older viewers of movie tough guy Henry Silva, gives a juicy and convincing performance as the white-suited crook whose stock-in-trade was abducting millionaires and collecting ransoms from frightened families that sometimes chose not to inform police. Living up to his Big Spender moniker, Logan is seen in the jazzy, music-video-like opening sequence throwing money around his glitzy compound in the company of sexpot girlfriend Bunny (Sabrina Qiu, in a thankless role), reckless younger brother Farrell Long (Sherman Ye, impressive), and gang members with names like Fiery (Jason Wong) and Genie (Phat Chan).

Most of the early running time is spent with fictional character Sky He (Louis Koo, solid), a Hong Kong bomb squad officer. On the orders of his best buddy and boss, Inspector Liu (veteran Simon Yam, who played the Big Spender character in Ng Yiu-kuen’s 1998 feature “Operation Billionaires”), Sky assumes the identity of He Ziyang, a missing person whose corpse just turned up. The setup promises much, with cooperating Mainland police chief Zhou (Du Jiang) installing undercover officers to impersonate He’s family and friends while Sky forges a friendship with Farrell and presents himself as an ideal replacement for the gang’s recently deceased explosives expert. Apart from a couple of early moments when Sky’s cover looks like it might be blown, and a later development involving Logan’s tech guy, Doc (Lam Ka-tung), this story aspect delivers little of the suspense it should have.

But for shootouts, explosions and tough talk, “Wild Bunch” has plenty to please action fans. Though audiences aren’t given much background or psychological insight into Logan, Sky or anyone else, Kwan and Wong keep the tempo high as Logan sets his sights on lecherous Macau casino operator Stanford He (Michael Wong, playing an amalgamation of the real-life gambling kings and property magnates Big Spender abducted). All roads lead to an exciting finale in which Sky attempts to get out alive while wearing a jacket rigged with explosives.

Slickly shot in widescreen by co-director Kwan (who shares cinematography credit with Jimmy Kwok), “Wild Bunch” benefits from snappy editing by Li Ka-wing and Sin Man-chiu, spot-on ‘90s decorations by production designer Li Tsz-fung and Cindy Cheung’s snazzy costumes. A couple of ho-hum rock songs aside, Day Tai’s eclectic score punches things along nicely.

Film Review: ‘Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch’

Reviewed online, Adelaide, Australia, June 4, 2019. Running time: 100 MIN. (Original title: “Chui lung II”)

Production: (Hong Kong) A Mega-Vision Pictures (in Hong Kong), Well Go USA (in U.S.) release of A Mega-Vision Project Workshop Ltd., Bona Film Group, Alibaba Pictures presentation of a Mega-Vision Project Prod. Ltd. production. (Int'l sales: Mega-Vision Project Workshop Ltd., Hong Kong.) Producer: Wong Jing. Executive producers: Yu Dong, Fan Luyuan. Co-producers: Jiang Dafu, Lois Yang, Shirley Yeung, Yu Hao, Jiang Wei, Stanley Tong. Co-executive producers: Yang Zhenhua, Virginia Lok, Li Haifeng, John Zeng, Yang Ke, Alvin Chau, Alex Dong, Chen Shuogang, Chen Yiqi, Angela Wong.

Crew: Directors: Wong Jing, Jason Kwan. Screenplay: Wong Jing, Lui Koon-nam, Chan Kin-hung. Camera (color, widescreen): Kwan, Jimmy Kwok. Editors: Li Ka-wing, Sin Man-chiu. Music: Day Tai.

With: Tony Leung Ka-fai, Louis Koo, Lam Ka-tung, Sabrina Qiu, Sherman Ye, Simon Yam, Du Jiang, Michael Wong, Candice Yu, Willie Wai, Phat Chan, Jason Wong, Lukian Wong, Leong Lai-hong, Rainbow Ching. (Cantonese, English dialogue)

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Film

  • Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild

    Film Review: ‘Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch’

    The current wave of Hong Kong nostalgia continues with “Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch,” an entertaining if superficial and heavily fictionalized glimpse into the final days of notorious 1990s kidnapper Cheung Tze-keung, aka “Big Spender” and renamed Logan Long here. Starring dependable veteran Tony Leung Ka-fai as the master crook and Louis Koo [...]

  • Emigrant Blues

    Director Claudiu Mitcu On the Pain of Separation, the Search for Home

    CLUJ, Romania–“The road is the burden they have to carry,” director Claudiu Mitcu notes of the countless Romanian emigrants who have left the country in search of better fortunes, unsure if they’ll ever return. A recent U.N. migration report ranks Romania second after only Syria on the list of countries with the greatest number of emigrants [...]

  • Shadows

    ‘Shadows’ Spotlights HBO’s Growing Slate in Central, Eastern Europe

    CLUJ, Romania–HBO Europe’s Romanian crime drama “Shadows” (Umbre) is returning for Season 3, with the first episode world premiering June 6 at the Transilvania Intl. Film Festival. A hit adaptation of the Australian drama “Small Time Gangster,” from writer-director Bogdan Mirica, “Shadows” is the story of a rough-edged taxi driver and family man who leads [...]

  • Risto-Pulkkinen-Erkki-Lahti-Aki-Kaurismaki-Mika-Kaurismaki-Stefan-Lindfors

    Kaurismäki Brothers Take One for the Road as Their Bars Face Eviction

    It’s time for last orders at Corona, Dubrovnik and Kafe Mockba, as the legendary Helsinki complex, co-owned by Finland’s best known directors, will close down for good in June. After undergoing complete renovation, the building on Eerikinkatu will then be turned into a hotel. The decision to serve eviction notices to one of Helsinki’s most [...]

  • Adam Nagaitis

    'The Terror' Star Adam Nagaitis Joins 'Gunpowder Milkshake' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adam Nagaitis, who had breakout roles in “The Terror” and “Chernobyl,” has landed a significant part in “Gunpowder Milkshake,” joining Karen Gillan and Paul Giamatti. Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh are also on board. More Reviews Film Review: 'Shéhérazade' Film Review: ‘Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch’ Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski wrote the [...]

  • Shéhérazade

    Film Review: 'Shéhérazade'

    Marseille reaffirms its status as one of the most dangerous cities in France with “Shéhérazade,” director Jean-Bernard Marlin’s accomplished feature debut. But its reputation for crime and poverty makes all the more affecting the tentative relationship between a troubled 17-year-old boy just sprung from juvenile detention and the title character, the teenage prostitute he falls [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad