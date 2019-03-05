×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel’

As a Kree warrior who lands on earth and discovers she's not who she thought, Brie Larson lights up a Marvel superheroine film from within.

By
Owen Gleiberman

Chief Film Critic

Owen's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube
Director:
Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
With:
Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Jude Law.
Release Date:
Mar 8, 2019

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4154664/

In “Captain Marvel,” Brie Larson radiates an ability that too many comic-book heroes never get the chance to show: the superpower of expression. She plays a Kree warrior, known as Vers (pronounced verse), who has been trained in the familiar comic-book-movie art of kicking cosmic butt (she specializes in leaping and flying martial-arts moves). Yet what you can’t help but notice, apart from the slithery bravura of her combat skills, is the feeling she brings to the fight. When she’s up against a gang of Skrulls, with her forearms locked inside a pair of molten cylinders, she’s game as hell, but then the cylinders come off, and it sparks a righteous “Yeah!” and a grin of triumph. Larson seems to be saying: It’s a Marvel movie! If we’re not having an otherworldly blast, what’s the point?

But then she lands on earth (or, as it’s referred to in the film, Planet C-53), and it’s here that the emotional vibrance of Larson’s presence really kicks in. Vers has a bunch of memories of having been on earth — of being a top-gun Air Force fly-girl, partying on karaoke night and listening to an obnoxious stud-pilot tell her, “You do know why they call it the cockpit?” Were those memories implanted, or are they something real that she’s repressed? The basic premise of “Captain Marvel” — a gifted figure from a distant galactic sphere lands in Los Angeles — carries echoes of “Thor,” “Superman,” and many a past Spandex saga. But this isn’t another über-fish-out-of-water comedy. It’s closer in spirit to the last Wolverine film — a desperate tale of identity, with Vers honing her powers by working to figure out, along with the audience, who she actually is.

More Reviews

She thinks she’s a Kree, and even though they’re led by the scowling and dyspeptic Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, who is Vers’ mentor, the Kree are set up to be the rough-and-tumble good guys. The Skrulls are the scurrilous interlopers: green-skinned, lizardy elf-eared shape-shifters, led by the wily Taros (Ben Mendelsohn), who could be impersonating just about anyone, including your closest ally. The battle lines seem clearly drawn.

As “Captain Marvel” goes on, though, the loyalties get reconfigured in ways you don’t expect. Vers is pulled into the drama of questioning the core of who she is, and that’s where Larson’s performance takes wing. Vers was taught one thing: to fight this way, for these people, for this cause. She needs to open herself up to a new mode, and the film uses that journey as an analogue of her existence as a female superhero. Everything she’s been told is wrong! Can she wake up from the oppressive (read: patriarchal) mind-set of the conventions that bind her? “Captain Marvel” is only the second major Hollywood movie to have a female superhero at its center, but it’s a savvier and more high-flying fantasy than “Wonder Woman,” because it’s the origin story as head game. Larson’s Vers is like someone trapped in a matrix — she has to shake off the dream of who she is to locate the superwoman she could be. And that makes for a rouser of a journey.

The movie was directed and co-written by the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (“Half Nelson,” “Sugar,” “Mississippi Grind”), and I’m not sure if there has ever been a case of filmmakers this indie commandeering the pop-art canvas of a Marvel movie. Boden and Fleck are low-key American neorealists, and in “Captain Marvel” they barely retain a vestige of their signature style. Yet they have brought off something exciting, embracing the Marvel house style and, within that, crafting a tale with enough tricks and moods and sleight-of-hand layers to keep us honestly absorbed.

The movie is set in 1995, when S.H.I.E.L.D. is just a budding task force and the Avengers are barely a gleam in the eye of Nick Fury, played by a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson, who is done a surprising favor by the visual trickery. He seems different than usual — lighter and perkier. Boden and Fleck have fun digging into the nostalgia of this particular distant-yet-not-so-ancient moment, when Blockbuster and RadioShack outlets dotted the landscape, “Whatta Man” and “Just a Girl” ruled the airwaves, and early digital culture was all CD-ROMs and Internet cafés.

The movie takes us back to a spectacular accident that’s like a superhero primal scene: Vers and her superior officer, Lawson (Annette Bening), crash-landing in the desert, where Vers, confronted by an alien force, blows up the energy core that was Lawson’s experimental light-speed project — the eruptive accident that gives Vers her powers. And what we learn, of course, is that she started off as Carol Danvers (hence the Vers), one of the Marvel heroines of legend. Yet she didn’t destroy the energy core. It is, in fact, the Tesseract, the light box that will figure into the Avengers saga.

Back on earth, Carol finds a kind of family in her old fly buddy Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and her daughter (Akira Akbar), and also in a new set of alien comrades, who lend the movie a surprising touch of soul. “Captain Marvel” doesn’t do anything revolutionary; it’s been crafted as another clockwork piece in the Marvel puzzle (the 21st MCU film). It’s a way-back prequel that casts its gaze way forward. Yet in its sturdy and standard-issue way, it invests Carol Danvers with a heroic majesty and heft that moves her, as a presence, to the forefront of the series. There’s a shape-shifting cat who turns into a total scene-stealer, and the climactic sky battle is a spectacular vision, a “Star Wars”-style dogfight that takes place over sun-washed canyons, as Carol herself becomes a heroine suffused with light. She doesn’t gain any powers, but she learns, at last, how to harness them by listening to something new: the light within.

Film Review: Brie Larson in 'Captain Marvel'

Reviewed at AMC Lincoln Square, New York, March 4, 2019. MPAA Rating: PG-13. Running time: 124 MIN.

Production: A Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures release of a Marvel Studios production. Producer: Kevin Feige. Executive producers: Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Stan Lee, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher.

Crew: Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck. Screenplay: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Camera (color, widescreen): Ben Davis. Editors: Debbie Berman, Elliot Graham. Music: Pinar Toprak.

With: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, Jude Law.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Film

  • 'Captain Marvel' Review: Brie Larson Lights

    Film Review: Brie Larson in 'Captain Marvel'

    In “Captain Marvel,” Brie Larson radiates an ability that too many comic-book heroes never get the chance to show: the superpower of expression. She plays a Kree warrior, known as Vers (pronounced verse), who has been trained in the familiar comic-book-movie art of kicking cosmic butt (she specializes in leaping and flying martial-arts moves). Yet [...]

  • David Arquette

    Saban Films Buys 'Mob Town' With David Arquette (EXCLUSIVE)

    Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Danny A. Abeckaser’s “Mob Town,” a drama with “Scream” star David Arquette. The film follows local trooper Ed Croswell (Arquette) as he foils a mafia summit in the rural town of Apalachin, New York and exposes the mob’s brutal tactics to the wider world. The cast also [...]

  • 'The Projectionist' Review: A Twisty Dominican

    Miami Film Review: 'The Projectionist'

    The gradual death of celluloid is wistfully mourned in the cine-manic thriller “The Projectionist,” and that’s before it takes on an altogether darker metaphoric resonance — as both physical and psychological projections are spliced in the mind of a lonely traveling cinema manager. The latest feature from prolific young Dominican writer-director José María Cabral — [...]

  • ‘Been So Long’ Producer Greenacre Inks

    ‘Been So Long’ Producer Greenacre Films Strikes First-Look TV Deal with Banijay

    Greenacre Films, the producer behind Netflix original film “Been So Long,” has inked a first-look deal with Banijay. The U.K. indie has several projects in development with British broadcasters and wants to break into the U.S. scripted market. Under the terms of its first-look deal with Banijay, the company’s distribution arm, Banijay Rights, will take [...]

  • Hirokazu Kore-eda arrives at the 91st

    'Shoplifters' Director Hirokazu Kore-eda Joins Establishment With Japan Academy Awards

    Once considered as a Japanese industry outsider, Hirokazu Kore-eda has thoroughly conquered that insider bastion, the Japan Academy Prizes, scooping eight trophies for his dark family drama “Shoplifters” at the 42nd annual award ceremony on March 1. Among them were best picture and best director honors – with the latter Kore-eda’s second in a row. [...]

  • Sherlock Holmes Robert Downey Jr.

    Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Moved Back to 2021

    Warner Bros. has moved “Sherlock Holmes 3” back a year, with the studio announcing a Dec. 21, 2021 release date. The studio had originally announced last May that “Sherlock Holmes 3” would open on Christmas Day of 2020 with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as the titular British detective while Jude Law portrays his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad