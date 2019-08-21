×

Film Review: ‘Burn’

A gas station holdup gets very complicated in this promising but indecisive thriller-cum-character study.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Burn review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Momentum Pictures
Director:
Mike Gan
With:
Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Josh Hutcherson, Suki Waterhouse, Harry Shum Jr., Shiloh Fernandez, Keith Leonard, Angel Valle, Wayne Pyle, Winter Lee Holland, Bob Figueroa, Doug Motel, James Devoti, Joe James.

Rated R  1 hour 28 minutes

There’s more smoke than fire in “Burn,” a reasonably promising single-location thriller that never quite settles on what it wants to be — a straight-up suspense piece, twisty black comedy, oddball character study, etc. “All the above” would be a tall but not impossible order to pull off. The problem is that writer-director Mike Gan’s first feature, though competently handled in most departments, doesn’t commit enough to any approach to fulfill its potential.

The result is a passably diverting, moderately offbeat but also instantly forgettable hybrid that doesn’t even rank among the best truck-stop-in-crisis movies: “Shack Out on 101” and “Splinter” remain unchallenged atop that slim hierarchy. “Burn” opens on 10 U.S. screens Aug. 23, simultaneous with VOD and Digital launch.

Melinda (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) arrives for her night shift at a 24-hour gas station/quickie-mart type joint off an undesignated highway. The kind of nondescript worker drone whose over-friendliness sits queasily between a simple need to be liked and something more desperate, she provides all too convenient a pin-cushion for the barbs of prettier, bitchier co-worker Sheila (Suki Waterhouse), who doesn’t spare the paying customers her sometimes-vicious snark, either.

More Reviews

That proves a mistake when they get a visit from disheveled young stranger Billy (Josh Hutcherson), who waits until no one else is present, then pulls a gun on the two employees. He’s in trouble (“There are some very unreasonable people who are trying to kill me”) and needs to get out of town, fast, with whatever’s in the till as travel money. But that getaway is complicated by Sheila’s bad attitude, as well as Melinda’s less explicable plea, “Can I go with you?” — a strange request that soon becomes a creepy demand.

Things escalate rapidly, with one party soon deceased and another waking up duct-taped to a chair in a hidden rear area of the mart. As the crimes pile up, as well as the need to cover them up, customers keep arriving, most of them oblivious to any danger they’re in. Not quite so blind are Sheila’s boyfriend Perry (Shiloh Fernandez), who doesn’t accept a fumbled explanation of her whereabouts, or Officer Liu (Harry Shum Jr.), a nice rookie cop already aware there’s a wanted fugitive in the area. Eventually, an entire motorcycle gang of Billy’s creditors shows up as well.

The primary focus is on Melinda’s wobbly coping skills under pressure. But neither the film nor Cobham-Hervey quite know what to do with the character: Is she simply a pathetic wallflower grasping at any hope of rescue or approval? A grudge-keeping avenger in sheep’s clothing a la Carrie White? Her alternate currents of haplessness and glint-eyed resourcefulness never resolve into a coherent identity, or even a useful ambivalence.

It’s not that the actress is incompetent; it’s that the movie seldom seems to be sure just who or what she’s playing for more than one scene at a time. That leaves “Burn” with an awkward, unstable core, unable to commit to whether the character at its core is simply (or even a simple-minded) victim, or a personality more devious and perverse. It doesn’t help that the plot twists hold attention without ever seeming particularly ingenious, or that Gan doesn’t provide much tension in atmosphere or pacing.

The film is nicely turned in all tech/design departments, with solid supporting performances and a decent score by Ceiri Torjussen that does provide some of the tonal glue otherwise lacking. But it never quite ignites, even when (as the title duly portends) the setting literally does. It’s ultimately a stalemate between neo-noir, indie character quirkiness and macabre psycho-chiller. Sooner or later, a movie has to show its hand — but “Burn” seems to be deciding which cards to play when the final credits roll.

Popular on Variety

Film Review: 'Burn'

Reviewed online, San Francisco, Aug. 15, 2019. MPAA rating: R. Running time: 88 MIN.

Production: A Momentum Distribution release of a Momentum Pictures presentation of a Yale Prods. production in association with Hopscotch Pictures, Film Mode Entertainment and Inwood Road Films. Producers: Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Sukee Chew, Russ Posternak, Michael J. Rothstein, Ash Christian. Executive producers: Siena Oberman, Milan Chakraborty, Brian Dalton, Drew Wyman, Roz Rothstein, Brian M. Cohen, James Short, John Short, Clay Epstein, Katie Leary. Co-producer: Jon Keeves.

Crew: Director-writer: Mike Gan. Camera (color, HD): Jon Keng. Editor: Marc Fusco. Music: Ceiri Torjussen.

With: Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Josh Hutcherson, Suki Waterhouse, Harry Shum Jr., Shiloh Fernandez, Keith Leonard, Angel Valle, Wayne Pyle, Winter Lee Holland, Bob Figueroa, Doug Motel, James Devoti, Joe James.

More Film

  • 'Weathering With You' Heads for $100

    'Weathering With You' Heads for $100 Million Box Office Haul

    Makoto Shinkai’s animated romantic drama “Weathering with You” passed the JPY10 billion ($94 million) mark in Japan on Wednesday, according to an announcement by distributor Toho. This makes it the tenth-highest earning Japanese film of all time. Since its release on July 19 on 448 screens in 359 complexes, the film has racked up 7.52 million admissions. The [...]

  • Rounds

    Sarajevo Film Review: 'Rounds'

    Five features (plus a scattering of documentaries) into his career, leading Bulgarian writer-director Stephan Komandarev has resisted cultivating a clear thematic or stylistic throughline to his oeuvre. Yet his latest, the overnight police patchwork “Rounds,” feels surprisingly close to quintessential, pulling as it does plot points, structural models and tonal switches from his previous films [...]

  • Travis Scott Surprises Fans With Netflix

    Travis Scott Surprises Fans With Netflix Documentary Reveal, Pop-Up in Houston

    Travis Scott just revealed his new Netflix documentary in the most organic way possible: a social media post to his 18.5 million followers on Instagram. The photo consisted of him holding a series of VHS tapes, which turns out to be the trailer for his forthcoming documentary on Netflix titled “Look Mom I Can Fly.” [...]

  • Overcomer

    Film Review: 'Overcomer'

    No matter the setting or circumstances, the solution to every dilemma found in Christian Evangelical films is getting closer to God. That certainly holds true with regards to “Overcomer,” the latest bit of bigscreen proselytizing by writer-director-star Alex Kendrick (“War Room,” “Courageous”). The story of a high school basketball coach who’s forced to take over [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Inside the Spider-Man Split: Finger-Pointing and Executive Endgames

    Spider-Man’s neighborhood has been decidedly unfriendly this week. A private and contentious battle over the onscreen future of the beloved Marvel superhero has spilled out into the public square over the past few days. After making nice for two wildly successful films, Sony Pictures, which holds the licensing rights to the Marvel character, will go [...]

  • Variety Announces 10 Actors to Watch

    Variety Announces 10 Actors to Watch for 2019

    Variety has announced its 10 Actors to Watch for 2019, an honor the publication has bestowed since 1998. Past honorees include many future Oscar winners and nominees, such as Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Melissa Leo. This year’s honorees will be feted in the Oct. 27 issue of [...]

  • August Maturo

    Film News Roundup: August Maturo to Star in Horror Movie 'Slapface'

    In today’s film news roundup, August Maturo gets a starring role and “Death of Me” and “Fatale” find homes. CASTING “Girl Meets World” star August Maturo has been cast as the lead character in the upcoming indie horror feature, “Slapface.” More Reviews Film Review: 'Overcomer' Sarajevo Film Review: 'Rounds' Maturo will play a boy who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad