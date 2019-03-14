×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Bruce!!!!’

A loutish man-child alienates everyone before learning to grow up in Eden Marryshow’s humorless indie.

By
Nick Schager

Film Critic

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce!!!!
Director:
Eden Marryshow
With:
Eden Marryshow, Jason Tottenham, Cesa Pledger, Jade Eshete, Jamie Dunn, Mlé Chester.
Release Date:
Mar 15, 2019

1 hour 44 minutes

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6495810/

The history of cinematic comedy is rife with jerks who learn their lessons and grow up, but to win over audiences, those clowns usually had to exhibit at least a glimmer of down-deep goodness — not to mention partake in bad behavior that was actually amusing. The protagonist of the emphatically punctuated “Bruce!!!!” fails on both those counts, coming across as a grating boor who cares only about himself and never manages to say or do anything the least bit funny. Though writer-director-star Eden Marryshow is an agreeable screen presence, his indie feature is unlikely to win over many during its limited theatrical run.

Bruce (Marryshow) is a Brooklyn-based lout and mooch dressed in a collection of preppy outfits, and from the get-go, he rubs just about everyone the wrong way, including his current girlfriend, whom he dumps after she’s spent all night cooking him cupcakes; his exasperated parents; his supportive best friend and roommate Greg (Jason Tottenham); and Greg’s fed-up fiancée Kerri (Jade Eshete). While he has dreams of being an actor, Bruce puts no effort into making that career a reality, instead opting to earn a paltry living as a dog-walker. The only area in which he proves a success is with women, who repeatedly, and improbably, fall victim to his smooth-talking charms — this despite the fact that he’s constantly acting like a buffoon in front of them as well.

More Reviews

From long-time fling Meredith (Cesa Pledger), who keeps sleeping with Bruce against her better judgment, to unhinged Gwen (Jamie Dunn), who demands that Bruce choke her during the sex they have five minutes after meeting, to his eventual new roommate Keira (Mlé Chester), females can’t help themselves around Bruce, which feels a lot like wish-fulfillment on the part of “Bruce!!!!,” given how diligently it depicts its main character as a creep. Which would, of course, be easier to take if it did so in a humorous manner. Marryshow and Jesse Wakeman’s script, however, refuses to make Bruce insanely wild or understatedly droll, instead opting for a middle ground in which he’s just a loud-mouthed stunted adolescent with a habit of profanely ranting at anyone in his orbit.

Whether lying to his parents in order to borrow money or alienating Greg when he’s not chosen to be godfather to his friend’s forthcoming child, Bruce is a mirthless me-firster whose company you wouldn’t want to keep for five minutes. That impression is only amplified by his crassness, which emerges during a few anal-rape-related jokes that reek of homophobia, as well as an online dating tryst that comes to involve some unexpected toys. “Bruce!!!!” is a saga about a man-child who matures, but such low points feel downright regressive, no matter how much Marryshow intends them to be emblematic of Bruce’s hilarious inappropriateness.

Juan Carlos Borrero’s cinematography is as drab as the cast’s uniformly mechanical performances, and Daniel Clive McCallum’s score seems to appear and disappear on a whim, all of which contributes to the material’s general lack of rhythm, propulsion, or polish. The film moves along lackadaisically, without any knack for establishing scenarios, or setting up punchlines, that might lead to laughs — which, in turn, often makes it play like an enervating drama. “Bruce!!!!” makes a lot of verbal noise, but it says nothing worth remembering.

Film Review: 'Bruce!!!!'

Reviewed online, Stamford, Conn., March 6, 2019. Running time: 104 MIN.

Production: A Global Digital Releasing release of a Pope 3 Enterprises, Lighthearted Films production. Producers: Eden Marryshow, Sasha Lewis, Cesa Pledger. Executive producers: Gene Pope, Sasha Lewis, Eden Marryshow.

Crew: Director: Eden Marryshow. Screenplay: Eden Marryshow, Jesse Wakeman. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Juan Carlos Borrero. Editor: Maria Cataldo. Music: Daniel Clive McCallum.

With: Eden Marryshow, Jason Tottenham, Cesa Pledger, Jade Eshete, Jamie Dunn, Mlé Chester.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Denis O'Hare'The Parting Glass' screening, Mill

    Denis O’Hare Joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Postcard Killings'

    Oscar-winner Danis Tanovic’s chilling crime story “The Postcard Killings” has rounded out its cast with the addition of “American Horror Story’s” Denis O’Hare, “A Very English Scandal’s” Naomi Battrick and “The Spanish Princess’s” Ruairi O’Connor as shooting gets underway in London. The movie, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestseller, stars “The Walking [...]

  • Us Director Brian Helgeland Attends the

    ‘42’ Director Brian Helgeland to Helm ‘Button Man’ for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    “42” filmmaker and “L.A. Confidential” scribe Brian Helgeland is set to direct “Button Man” for Netflix, sources tell Variety. Based on on the graphic novel by John Wagner and Arthur Ranson, the movie tells the story of ex-military contractor Harry Exton, considered the first true hero of the post-truth age. Exton’s is a proxy in [...]

  • www.kobal-collection.comTitle: SOPRANOS, THE (US TV SERIES)

    'The Sopranos' Prequel 'Newark' Sets a 2020 Release Date

    “The Sopranos” prequel has a release date and a new name. Simply titled “Newark,” the film will hit theaters on Sept. 25, 2020, more than 13 years after the acclaimed HBO series came to an end. More Reviews West End Review: Tom Hiddleston in 'Betrayal' The cast will include Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, [...]

  • Reflecting on the Road to Alvin

    Reflecting on the Road to Alvin and the Chimpunks' Hollywood Star

    After 60 years, Alvin and the Chipmunks are, as their catchy TV theme song perpetually promises, coming on stronger than ever before. Late last year, the harmonizing rodents with a penchant for hula hoops and harmonicas celebrated their sixth decade since their breakout hit “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” — a novelty tune [...]

  • Spyglass Media Group

    Gary Barber's Spyglass Media Names Cheryl Rodman Chief Legal Officer

    Spyglass Media Group, the newly formed content company from former MGM chief Gary Barber, has named Cheryl Rodman as chief legal officer. Rodman will be responsible for overseeing all legal and business affairs for the company, including corporate matters and strategic growth initiatives. She will report directly to Barber, who joins him from her previous [...]

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle's Beatles Movie 'Yesterday' Selected as Tribeca Closing Night Film

    The world premiere of Danny Boyle’s rock comedy “Yesterday” has been selected as the closing night film for the Tribeca Film Festival on May 4. The festival, which opens April 24 with “The Apollo,” also announced Thursday that it will hold a pair of Gala Anniversary screenings with a 40th anniversary showing of a never-before-seen [...]

  • SHAZAM

    Box Office: 'Shazam' Eyes $40 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

    Warner Bros.’ “Shazam” could grow to as much as $40 million in ticket sales when it hits North American theaters on April 5, early tracking suggests. Hailing from DC’s arsenal of warriors, “Shazam” is Hollywood’s latest attempt to cash in on the golden age of superheroes at the box office. The movie follows Billy Batson (Asher [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad