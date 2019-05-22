×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Brightburn’

A 'bad seed' arrives from outer space in this pedestrian mix of superhero and evil-child-horror conventions.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brightburn review
CREDIT: Courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment
Director:
David Yarovesky
With:
Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner, Emmie Hunter, Becky Wahlstrom, Gregory Alan Williams, Annie Humphrey.
Release Date:
May 24, 2019

Rated R  1 hour 31 minutes

“Superman” meets “The Omen” in “Brightburn,” a watchable but super-silly mix of superheroics and evil-child horror that mashes together singularly uninspired ideas from both. Offering R-rated fantasy competition to “Aladdin” this Memorial Day weekend, it should do OK with undiscriminating audiences seeking familiar, forgettable genre thrills. But the franchise prayers that an open-ended fadeout dangles seem unlikely to be answered, unless they’re heard in the realm of cheaper, direct-to-streaming sequels.

Not that this hopeful kickoff is exactly deluxe, though it does rep a modest budgetary leap from helmer David Yarovesky’s prior feature, 2014 sci-fi horror “The Hive.” The advertising for “Brightburn” prominently bills James Gunn, “visionary filmmaker behind ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’” That it turns out he’s just a producer here (relatives Brian and Mark Gunn are the scenarists) may lead to some annoyance among those expecting more than B-movie-level spectacle.

More Reviews

But as is so often the case in this kind of film, the real problem isn’t its production limits so much as a lack of imagination. The premise isn’t bad, even if the evil-Superman origin story was done better in “Chronicle.” The execution, however, is lacking, particularly in  freshness, humor or style. If what can make an otherwise clock-punching popcorn entertainment memorable are its idiosyncrasies, this movie offers only some gratuitously dwelt-upon gore.

Tori (Elizabeth Banks) and Kyle Breyer (David Denman) are a semi-credible Kansas farming couple whose childlessness gets a most unusual fix when a spaceship/meteor drops in their backyard, apparently with a human-like child inside. Ten years later, Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn) knows he was adopted, but remembers nothing else of his mystifying past. Upon turning 12, however, he begins acting “special” in the wrong ways, angrily hurling a lawnmower over the distance of a couple of football fields, terrorizing a classmate he likes (Emmie Hunter), and perhaps slaughtering the entire population of a chicken-coop — behavior his parents are initially inclined to write off as, y’know, puberty.

But then Brandon begins to occasionally levitate, his eyes glowing red, the better to pounce on those who might tattle on him and his malevolent new superpowers. Among his enemies: the aforementioned classmate’s disapproving mum (Becky Wahlstrom), his schoolteacher aunt (Meredith Hagner), her husband (Matt Jones of “Breaking Bad”) and, eventually, the by now wised-up Breyers themselves.

These victims are foreshadowed in stock slasher-pic terms, with the requisite blood-soaked payoff when each one’s time is up. Why does Brandon want to kill people? Well, being from outer space, of course he wants to “Take the world!” as the simpleminded script duly has him utter repeatedly. Deprived of the kind of slow narrative buildup and atmospherics that helped make other evil children (from “Omen” to “Orphan” and “Joshua” et al.) at least passably chilling, Brandon can’t scare us much; with no graduations between ordinary kid and Malevolent Force, he just see-saws rotely from one extreme to the other.

Nor are the adults given a lot to work with. This is the most substantive role for Banks (who’s been busy directing and producing her own projects) since “Love and Mercy” five years ago, and that should be very good news. But the maternal instinct meant to emotionally ground her role (and the story in general) fast curdles into ridiculousness within this cartoonish narrative. Denman fares a little better for having to run a less hysterical gamut of emotions. Still, one is mostly impressed that they were able to keep a straight face at all during exchanges like: “I will never turn against our son.” “He’s not our son! He’s something we found in the woods!”

With Georgia standing in for Kansas (though a year from now we’ll probably stop seeing those “Made in Georgia” logos onscreen), “Brightburn” sports decent production polish, including VFX. Yet even these depict sights that aren’t unusual onscreen these days — mostly characters in flight, whether on their own power or as hurled by a super-powerful brat — and no other design contributions distinguish themselves.

The most that our antihero has going for him is that he’s created his own logo, a double “B” frequently left scrawled in some unfortunate’s blood at a murder scene. He also seems to have sewn his own costume — a ratty cape and modified ski mask. As supervillain starter kits go, it’s not much. But then, the briskly paced yet pedestrian “Brightburn” is pretty low-watt in inspiration all around. Its evil kid can fly. His movie, however, never achieves liftoff, not even into the smoggy sphere of guilty-pleasure trash.

Film Review: 'Brightburn'

Reviewed at AMC Metreon, San Francisco, May 21, 2019. MPAA rating: R. Running time: 91 MIN.

Production: A Sony Pictures Entertainment release of a Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films and H Collective presentation of a Troll Court Entertainment production. Producers: James Gunn, Kenneth Huang. Executive producers: Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn, Simon Hatt, Dan Clifton, Nic Crawley, Kent Huang. Co-producer: Matthew Medlin.

Crew: Director: David Yarovesky. Screenplay: Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Michael Dallatorre. Editors: Andrew S. Eisen, Peter Gvozdas. Music: Tim Williams.

With: Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner, Emmie Hunter, Becky Wahlstrom, Gregory Alan Williams, Annie Humphrey.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Cannes: Neon, Hulu Acquire 'Portrait of

    Cannes: Neon, Hulu Acquire Celine Sciamma’s 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

    Neon and Hulu have acquired North American rights to Céline Sciamma’s love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which premiered in competition at Cannes. Neon is planning a theatrical release for the film this year, which will include an awards campaign in all categories. More Reviews Film Review: Will Smith in 'Aladdin' Film Review: [...]

  • Brightburn review

    Film Review: 'Brightburn'

    “Superman” meets “The Omen” in “Brightburn,” a watchable but super-silly mix of superheroics and evil-child horror that mashes together singularly uninspired ideas from both. Offering R-rated fantasy competition to “Aladdin” this Memorial Day weekend, it should do OK with undiscriminating audiences seeking familiar, forgettable genre thrills. But the franchise prayers that an open-ended fadeout dangles [...]

  • Aladdin

    Film Review: Will Smith in 'Aladdin'

    Of all the characters in Walt Disney Studios’ canon, is there any more animated than the Genie from “Aladdin”? In 1992, old-school cartooning seemed the only way to keep up with comedian Robin Williams’ rapid-fire sense of humor and free-associative gift for improvisation. Much of the appeal of the original “Aladdin” came thanks to the [...]

  • Cannes: European Auteurs Launch Appeal to

    Cannes: European Auteurs Launch Appeal to Get E.U. Elections Vote Out

    A group of 500 prominent European auteurs – including heavyweights attending Cannes such as Céline Sciamma, Pawel Pawlikowski, and Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne – have launched an impassioned appeal to citizens of the 28 European Union nations to get out the vote at the upcoming May 23-26 E.U. parliamentary elections. “It is true, Europe is hardly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad