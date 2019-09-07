×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toronto Film Review: ‘Blood Quantum’

A Canadian tribal reservation is beset by zombies in a horror opus that's gory yet more stylish than scary.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blood Quantum
With:
Michael Greyeyes, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Olivia Scriven, Stonehorse Lone Goeman, Brandon Oakes, William Belleau, Devery Jacobs, Gary Farmer. (English, Mi’gmaq dialogue.)

1 hour 38 minutes

“Blood Quantum” is a term applied to the long-standing, controversial practice of measuring a person’s percentage of indigenous heredity—and by extension, their supposed value, or lack thereof. As the title of Jeff Barnaby’s sophomore feature (following 2014’s more minimally horror-tinged drama “Rhymes for Young Ghouls”), that historic debit becomes a major plus, as the only people here miraculously immune to a zombie epidemic are full-blooded Natives living on Mi’gmaq tribal lands in northern Quebec.

This homegrown opener for TIFF’s Midnight Madness section has numerous strong elements, and the director-writer’s unforced cultural perspective refreshes some very well-trod genre ground, to a point. Still, despite sufficient gore, there’s more style than bite to this undead opus, which does not excel at scares or action set-pieces. It’s nonetheless been sold to Shudder for U.S. distribution, and should attract home-format buyers in other territories with a polished assembly that reflects its status as reportedly the highest-budgeted North American film by an indigenous director to date.

More Reviews

Barnaby wastes no time springing the bad news: Old Gisigu (Stonehorse Lone Goeman) is alarmed to discover that the salmon he’s just caught are flopping around again after they’ve been gutted. Soon a dog that’s been put down is likewise back to snarling “life.” Then people stop staying dead as well.

All this escalates within a few hours’ course as Red Crow Reservation sheriff Traylor (Michael Greyeyes) and nurse ex-wife Joss (Elle-Maija Tailfeathers) are dealing with the latest high jinks of their teenage son Joseph (Forrest Goodluck), which have once again landed him in the drunk tank. He got there with a little help as usual from older half-brother Alan, aka Lysol (Kiowa Gordon), Traylor’s hell-raising offspring by a previous marriage. But Joe required no fraternal assistance getting into another kind of trouble: namely, making his equally underaged girlfriend Charlie (Olive Scriven) pregnant.

These relatively ordinary cares must take a backseat as the above-named and other area residents find themselves fighting for their lives against a rapidly growing population of fast-moving, flesh-chomping zombies. Just when this crisis appears to be reaching critical mass at about the one-third mark, there’s a blackout followed by a title saying “Six Months Later.” Civilization hereabouts has by then boiled down to surviving immune tribespeople and any fleeing “townies” who’ve turned up sans infection living in a heavily guarded, gated compound.

Ne’er-do-well Lysol naturally enjoys being the chief enforcer, bringing grievous harm to anyone (alive or otherwise) who threatens the community’s fragile well-being. His penchant for partying hasn’t slowed, however, and professed “a-hole’s judgment goes from reckless to downright malevolent when he has an unfortunate incident with a “zed” himself while under the influence.

Shot on location, “Blood Quantum” looks fine in Michel St-Martin’s alternately handsome and muscular widescreen photography, while other tech and design contributions are solid. But the script’s initially intriguing leap to a post-zombie-apocalypse scenario soon turns out to have stranded us in all-too-familiar “The Walking Dead” terrain. While the characters here are interesting (as well as nicely played) enough, there’s no time to develop the kind of long-term investment in them that sustains that series.

Without original ideas, an enterprise like this just needs to deliver in visceral suspense terms. But while Barnaby manages to deftly work in his own brand of hard-boiled rural dialogue, and etch indigenous life in knowing, sometimes caustic terms (emphasizing dysfunctional family relations and substance abuse), he doesn’t demonstrate the same knack for producing thrills. There’s little in the way of creepy atmospherics here, let alone major jolts, and the often violent action isn’t staged or edited for maximum impact. Strangely, this is one zombie movie that keeps you interested in things that are usually incidental — cultural differences, problematic relationships — yet falls down when it comes to the basic “Boo!” factor.

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'Blood Quantum'

Reviewed at TIFF (Midnight Madness), Sept. 6, 2019. Running time: 98 MIN.

Production: (Canada) An XYZ Films, Madrona Drive, Elevation Pictures and Entract Films presentation in association with Crave of a Prospector Films production. (Int'l sales: XYZ, Los Angeles.) Producers: John Christou, Robert Vroom. Executive producers: Todd Brown, Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, Gabe Scarpelli, Ryan Shoup, Larie May, Noah Segal.

Crew: Director-writer: Jeff Barnaby. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Michel St-Martin. Editor: Barnaby. Music: Joe Barrucco.

With: Michael Greyeyes, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Olivia Scriven, Stonehorse Lone Goeman, Brandon Oakes, William Belleau, Devery Jacobs, Gary Farmer. (English, Mi’gmaq dialogue.)

More Film

  • Blood Quantum

    Toronto Film Review: 'Blood Quantum'

    “Blood Quantum” is a term applied to the long-standing, controversial practice of measuring a person’s percentage of indigenous heredity—and by extension, their supposed value, or lack thereof. As the title of Jeff Barnaby’s sophomore feature (following 2014’s more minimally horror-tinged drama “Rhymes for Young Ghouls”), that historic debit becomes a major plus, as the only [...]

  • Human Capital

    Toronto Film Review: 'Human Capital'

    “Human Capital” has returned home in a sense, in that American novelist Stephen Amidon’s 2004 book was made into a very well-received Italian film by Paolo Virzi in 2013, and now Marc Meyers’ U.S. feature is based on both prior incarnations. There’s no reason it shouldn’t work again in what is, after all, its original [...]

  • Will Smith Brilliance

    Film News Roundup: Will Smith to Star in Sci-Fi Film 'Brilliance' for Paramount

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount sets up another Will Smith sci-fi project, “Distant Harmony: Pavarotti in China” gets re-released and pro-immigrant “The Infiltrators” finds a home. PROJECT LAUNCH More Reviews Toronto Film Review: 'Human Capital' Paramount Pictures has signed Will Smith to produce and star in a movie adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s dystopian trilogy [...]

  • Hayley Atwell Christopher Robin

    Hayley Atwell Joins Tom Cruise in Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

    Hayley Atwell is joining Tom Cruise in the upcoming installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie posted the news on his Instagram account, writing “Should you choose to accept…” and a photo of Atwell, referencing the famous recurring “Mission: Impossible” quote. More Reviews Toronto Film Review: 'Human Capital' Cruise will return as the [...]

  • 'It: Chapter Two' Jolting Box Office

    'It: Chapter Two' to Give Box Office a Jolt With $100 Million Opening

    Giving the sagging box office a jolt, “It: Chapter Two” is heading for as much as $100 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. Warner Bros. is adhering to its $90 million forecast for the horror sequel but rival studios projected a nine-figure launch frame. The figure is $23 million [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Film Festivals Have More Work to Do on Diversity and Parity, Says Toronto Panel

    “Film festivals are 80 years old — but we should not act like we’re 80 years old.” These words from TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey set the tone for Friday’s industry conference panel exploring how new creative leaders at four top festivals are evolving creative mandates while balancing relationships with filmmakers and the [...]

  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron HowardEE

    Apple Lands Bryce Dallas Howard Documentary 'Dads' at TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tech giant Apple has acquired worldwide distribution to the Bryce Dallas Howard documentary “Dads,” ahead of its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, multiple insiders tell Variety. Naturally, the film is a family affair produced by her father Ron Howard and his partner Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment. The film has an unset premiere date [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad