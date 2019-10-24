×

Busan Film Review: ‘Birthday’

Lee Jong-un's impressive debut follows a family left shattered by the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy.

By

Richard's Most Recent Stories

View All
Birthday
CREDIT: Busan Film Festival
Director:
Lee Jong-un
With:
Sol Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Kim Bo-min

Running time: 120 MIN.

Private grief and public mourning are examined in “Birthday,” a deeply moving drama about a fractured family attempting to get on with life following the death of their son in the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy. Set two years after the incident, “Birthday” marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Lee Jong-un, and is superbly performed by lead actors Jeon Do-yeon (“Secret Sunshine”) and Sol Kyung-gu. This finely calibrated essay on loss and remembrance grossed an impressive $8.2 million locally in April and could attract the attention of festival programmers and specialty distributors following recent screenings at the Vancouver and Busan film fests.

One of the most traumatic events in South Korean history, the Sewol ferry sinking claimed over 300 lives, mostly teenage school students, and played a role in the 2017 downfall of President Park Gyeun-hye. The corruption, incompetence and political bungling that contributed to the shocking death toll has been chronicled in numerous dramas and documentaries, including Lee Sang-ho’s inflammatory “The Truth Shall Not Sink With Sewol,” which triggered a long-running crisis at the Busan film festival following its 2014 screening. (Lee’s followup doc, “President’s 7 Hours,” launched at Busan this year.)

“Birthday” takes a very different approach from most other films on the subject. Lee, a protégé of “Burning” director Lee Chang-dong (who serves here as a producer), is not much concerned with scandal or politics. Such matters are only briefly mentioned when essential to story and character development. Her focus is tightly fixed on the almost unimaginable sorrow of parents losing a son and a young girl losing her adored big brother.

The film’s steady accumulation of emotional heft begins with father Jung-il (Sol) returning to Seoul following a three-year stint working in Vietnam. Jung-il was absent when son Su-ho (Yoon Chan-young) drowned, and has hardly exchanged a word with wife Soon-nam (Jeon) since that terrible day. The couple’s elementary school-aged daughter, Ye-sol (Kim Bo-min, outstanding), barely recognizes her father when he suddenly shows up.

The agony of loss is most powerfully seen on the face of Soon-nam. An emotional blank drifting mechanically through her job as a supermarket cashier, Soon-nam continues to buy clothes for Su-ho and “talks” to him in his bedroom. Her dead-eyed reaction to Jung-il’s return is to request his signature on divorce papers.

From this bleak picture of complete communication breakdown and inability to express feelings, Lee charts the gradual re-establishment of family trust. With Su-ho’s birthday approaching, Jung-il wants his wife and daughter to participate in a remembrance gathering organized by kind-hearted neighbor Mrs. Kim (Kim Su-jin) and Mr. Lee (Park Jong-hwan), convenor of a Sewol victims’ support network. Soon-nam’s disdain for organized bereavement is potently displayed in her first contact with the group, which regularly meets in public places. As talk turns to legal proceedings and financial compensation, Soon-nam reacts angrily to what she feels is pressure to grieve in a manner that conforms to everyone else’s.

Here, and in every other aspect of her delicate and perceptive screenplay, Lee does not judge anyone. Her message is that sorrow and grief, particularly where the death of children is concerned, need to take their own course, however deep and shattering, before any possible path to healing can emerge. This feeling is especially well conveyed in a sequence showing the normally mild-mannered Jung-il desperately begging an immigration official to place a stamp in Su-ho’s passport as a way to somehow fulfill his son’s dream of traveling abroad one day.

Flawlessly performed by the entire cast and cathartic without ever being overtly manipulative, “Birthday” earns every single tear that audiences will shed. Crucially, it’s far from a nonstop gloomfest. Lovely, natural humor is incorporated throughout, and there are many moments of joy as Jung-il, Soon-nam and Ye-sol slowly get to know each other again.

Cinematographer Cho Yong-kyu’s outstanding compositions play a major role in delivering the film’s knockout moments. When characters speak of suffering and anguish they are rarely seen in closeup. Other people’s faces are constantly in foregrounds and backgrounds, listening and reacting. The effect is to invite audiences into this difficult emotional space and feel empathy for those who’ve lost so much. Shin Min-kyung’s expertly paced editing and Lee Jae-jin’s gentle piano and strings-based score also make valuable contributions to the film’s deep and lasting impact.

Popular on Variety

Busan Film Review: ‘Birthday’

Reviewed online, Adelaide, Oct. 7, 2019. (In Busan Film Festival ­­– Korean Cinema Today. Also in Vancouver, Far East film festivals.) Running time: 120 MIN. (Original title: “Saeng-il”)

Production: (S. Korea) A Next Entertainment World release of a Next Entertainment World presentation of a Now Film, Redpeter Films, Pine House Film production. (Int'l sales: Contents Panda, Seoul.) Producers: Lee Joon-dong, Lee Dongha, Lee Chang-dong. Executive producer: Kim Woo-taek.

Crew: Director, writer: Lee Jong-un. Camera (color), Cho Yong-kyu. Editor: Shin Min-kyung. Music: Lee Jae-jin.

With: Sol Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Kim Bo-min, Kim Su-jin, Yoon Chan-young, Park Jong-hwan, Sung Yu-bin, Kwon So-hyon, Tang Jun-sang.

More Film

  • Birthday

    Busan Film Review: ‘Birthday’

    Private grief and public mourning are examined in “Birthday,” a deeply moving drama about a fractured family attempting to get on with life following the death of their son in the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy. Set two years after the incident, “Birthday” marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Lee Jong-un, and is superbly performed by [...]

  • Current War

    How 'The Current War' DP Used Innovative Lighting Techniques for Period Film

    “The Current War: Director’s Cut” gave cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung a chance to reteam with director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon to create an environment in which both could indulge their preference for thinking outside the box for a movie about invention — specifically the race to build the first modern electrical system in the Western world.  “When I [...]

  • The Cat and the Moon

    Film Review: 'The Cat and the Moon'

    “The Cat and the Moon” is the sort of first-feature project likely to make your average aspiring young filmmaker roll their eyes in exasperation. A showbiz professional since age 6, child of an actor and a jazz pianist, approaching big-screen stardom in recent hits “Hereditary” and “Jumanji,” actor/writer/musician Alex Wolff naturally steps into the director’s [...]

  • Chicuarotes

    Film Review: 'Chicuarotes'

    Two decades on from the star-making one-two punch of “Amores Perros” and “Y Tu Mamá También” Gael García Bernal’s sophomore directorial film “Chicuarotes” exists very much in the shadow of those two modern Mexican classics. And while measuring his well-intentioned, patchily engaging and largely well-crafted new film against such competition might seem unfair, in truth [...]

  • diversity-demand

    Moviegoing Increases When Marginalized Groups Are Represented in Films, Study Says

    A top movie research firm says it has data to prove that racial and gender diversity in films increases attendance to movie theaters in the United States. In its latest data drop, analytics firm Movio has discovered “a correlation between a minority group’s representation on screen and that group’s audience turnout, with some groups attending [...]

  • The King Netflix

    Timothee Chalamet Battles Robert Pattinson in 'The King' New Trailer

    “The King” has arrived. The final trailer for the Netflix original film, starring Timothee Chalamet as King Henry V, was released on Thursday. The trailer shows the young prince’s life among the “common people,” inebriated with his friend — Sir John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton. Following the death of his father King Henry IV, [...]

  • Paradise Hills

    Film Review: 'Paradise Hills'

    If you’ve ever wanted a mashup of Disney princess movies and “The Stepford Wives” or imagined “The Handmaid’s Tale” as a swoony YA fantasy, “Paradise Hills” is absolutely the movie for you. This first feature by young Spanish commercials director Alice Waddington expands upon the template of her well-traveled 2015 short “Disco Inferno” in offering [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad