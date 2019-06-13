×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Being Frank’

Laughs are few and far between in this weak comedy about a bigamist whose son discovers the truth behind his “business trips.”

By
Joe Leydon

Film Critic

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Being Frank
CREDIT: The Film Arcade
Director:
Miranda Bailey
With:
Jim Gaffigan, Logan Miller, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky, Anna Gunn, Hayes MacArthur, Michelle Hurd, Gage Polchlopek, Emerson Tate Alexander.
Release Date:
Jun 14, 2019

Rated R  Running time: 110 MIN.

“Being Frank” isn’t very amusing, which normally would be the most damning thing one might say about an ostensible comedy. But that really isn’t the worst thing about it. There is something ineffably creepy about this contrived and mirthless farce about a demanding family man whose rebellious son discovers his dad has secretly maintained a second family in a nearby town for some 18 years. It’s a premise that could have been played for heavy drama, or even as a horror movie. In this case, however, director Miranda Bailey and writer Glen Lakin strain mightily for laughs without much success, and wind up treating the son’s discovery of his father’s deception, and their subsequent efforts to sustain it, as a bonding experience for them.

Jim Gaffigan plays Frank, the bigamist dad, who exploits his position as CEO of his family-owned ketchup business to take frequent and lengthy “business trips” — to Japan, he claims — that serve as cover stories while he divides his time between his two families. Philip (Logan Miller), the 17-year-old son in what might be called Family No. 1, has long viewed his father as an overbearing control freak, and can’t resist the temptation to sow some wild oats during spring break in a lakeside resort town while Frank is, ahem, away on business.

More Reviews

Shortly after his arrival there, however, Philip spots Frank with Kelly (Isabelle Phillips), a lovely teenager, and assumes his dad is having an affair. The good news: Frank isn’t dallying with an age-inappropriate lover. The bad news: Kelley actually is Frank’s daughter, part of a Family No. 2 that also includes Bonnie (Samantha Mathis), his artistically inclined wife, and Eddie (Gage Polchlopek), his amiable jock son. The worst news: Frank seems a lot nicer, and more loving, when he’s part of this household.

At least, that’s how Philip sizes up the situation when he pays an unannounced visit to his father’s other home, introducing himself as the son of Frank’s best friend (who, of course, no one in Family No. 2 has ever seen) and greatly enjoying the discomfort this causes for Frank. Initially, Philip offers to keep quiet about Frank’s double life if his dad agrees to foot the bill for his attending NYU. But one thing leads to another — though not quickly enough — and soon Philip is involved in efforts to keep his mom (Anna Gunn) and kid sister (Emerson Tate Alexander) from learning the truth when they inconveniently arrive on the scene.

Periodically, “Being Frank” seems poised to lurch into melodrama, or at least soap opera, especially when Frank explains to Phillip how and why he started living double lives — in a scene that gives Gaffigan his one chance to briefly come off as sympathetic — and when Eddie fleetingly indicates he has his own set of daddy issues. But Bailey and Lakin aren’t able to make any of the serious moments at all impactful. (Rest assured, no one ever brings up the fact that bigamy is a crime, not just a plot device, and that Frank could be arrested at any moment.)

As for the funny business, well, it’s not nearly funny enough. Indeed, the movie is littered with scenes — such as a lakeside holiday gathering obviously intended to resemble an al fresco version of a Feydeau farce — that never provide amusing payoff for strenuous build-up. On the other hand, to give credit where it is due: Alex Karpovsky does earn a few chuckles as an over-age stoner who’s pressed into service to pose as Frank’s best buddy. Better still, during one of his character’s rare moments of lucidity, he stops the silliness in its tracks by giving a blunt appraisal of Frank’s (and Philip’s) moral cowardice.

By the way: “Being Frank” (which premiered under the title “You Can Choose Your Family” at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival) is set in 1992, and while there isn’t much in the way of period detail — a vintage pop tune here, a Clinton-Gore campaign poster there — it was probably a good idea to have the story unfold at a time when Google and social media could conceivably make it much more difficult for someone like Frank to maintain separate lives in towns that don’t look like they’re too far apart. Try to imagine another family tagging dad in a Facebook post. That wouldn’t make for a very long movie, would it?

Film Review: ‘Being Frank’

Reviewed online, Houston, July 12, 2019. (In SXSW Film Festival – Narrative Spotlight.) MPAA Rating: R. Running time: 110 MIN. (Original title: “You Can Choose Your Family”)

Production: A Film Arcade release of a Cole Iron Pictures production, in association with Reliance Big Entertainment. Producers: Miranda Bailey, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Amanda Marshall. Executive producers: Deepak Nayar, Shibasish Sarkar.

Crew: Director: Miranda Bailey. Screenplay: Glen Lakin. Camera (color): Yaron Scharf. Editor: Jeffery M. Werner. Music: Craig Richey.

With: Jim Gaffigan, Logan Miller, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky, Anna Gunn, Hayes MacArthur, Michelle Hurd, Gage Polchlopek, Emerson Tate Alexander.

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Film

  • Being Frank

    Film Review: ‘Being Frank’

    “Being Frank” isn’t very amusing, which normally would be the most damning thing one might say about an ostensible comedy. But that really isn’t the worst thing about it. There is something ineffably creepy about this contrived and mirthless farce about a demanding family man whose rebellious son discovers his dad has secretly maintained a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Watch Chris Hemsworth Cover Johnny Cash's 'Hurt' as 'Lebowski' Thor

    Chris Hemsworth brought back “Lebowski” Thor on Wednesday — complete with his potbelly and scraggly beard — to perform a rendition of “Hurt” for his Twitter followers. “Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys…,” the Marvel actor tweeted alongside a video of himself on the “Endgame” set playing an acoustic version [...]

  • Les blagues de Toto

    SND, Superprod Team on Family Movie Adaptation of French Comics 'Toto' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the film and TV production/distribution arm of French network M6, is teaming up with Paris-based company Superprod on the feature film adaptation of “Les blagues de Toto,” the popular French comics. Created by Thierry Coppée, “Les blagues de Toto” comprises of 13 volumes and have sold more than 3.7 million units. The family comedy [...]

  • Annecy: Alterego, Centauro Team for ‘La

    Annecy: Alterego, Centauro Team for ‘La Niña de la Trompeta’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY, France – Los Angeles and Ecuador-based Alterego has teamed with Miami-based Centauro to co-produce animated feature “La niña de la trompeta” (The Trumpet Girl), created by Argentina’s Emiliano Oviedo. The agreement was signed at the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival Founded by Colombian director Gustavo Nieto Roa (“Tiempo para amar”) forty years ago, Centauro has [...]

  • Screenwriter Brian Lynch

    'Secret Life of Pets' Screenwriter Brian Lynch Looks Back on His Journey Into Animated Film

    If family animation often struggles to earn respect in the film industry, and screenwriters often struggle to get respect in film’s creative hierarchy, then where does that leave a screenwriter who specializes in family animation? In the case of Brian Lynch, the answer is this: thriving, and contributing to films that have accumulated more than [...]

  • Reinaldo Marcus Green

    Will Smith's 'King Richard' Movie Finds Director in 'Monsters and Men' Filmmaker

    Reinaldo Marcus Green is on board to direct Warner Bros.’ “King Richard,” which centers on the father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams and stars Will Smith as their father. After Green came on board Thursday, Warner Bros. announced that it had scheduled “King Richard” for a Nov. 25, 2020, release at the start [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad