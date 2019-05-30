×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Review: ‘Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground’

This bold, enthusiastic documentary details the unsung yet important role played by its subject in the 1960s artistic counterculture.

By
Nick Schager

Film Critic

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Barbara Rubin and The Exploding New York Underground
Director:
Chuck Smith
With:
Jonas Mekas, Amy Taubin, Richard Foreman, J. Hoberman.
Release Date:
May 24, 2019

1 hour 19 minutes

New York’s avant-garde art and film scene of the early 1960s may have been dominated by the likes of Jonas Mekas and Andy Warhol, but “Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground” offers a fascinating recontextualization of that history, focusing on young Barbara Rubin’s integral role in shaping the era’s blossoming counterculture. Chuck Smith’s documentary is at once accessible and formally daring, echoing its subject’s style while simultaneously celebrating her radical achievements. It’s an enlightening nonfiction portrait of a feminist pioneer that, in this #MeToo era, should strike a timely chord.

Described as a “hot flame” because of her burning artistic engine, 18-year-old Rubin entered the orbit of experimental film godfather Mekas in 1963. That’s when he gave her a job at the Film-Makers’ Cooperative so she could secure her release from a psychiatric hospital, where she’d landed, courtesy of her parents, because of her feisty, independent behavior. Having developed a serious taste for drugs at the hospital, she brought an unconventional perspective and passion to her subsequent cinematic endeavors. Most famous was 1963’s “Christmas on Earth,” a 29-minute masterpiece in which two separate reels were projected simultaneously, one inside the other — the exterior footage being a closeup of a woman’s vagina, and the interior including nude painted and masked individuals engaged in sexual activity.

Pushing things even further than Jack Smith’s controversial “Flaming Creatures,” “Christmas on Earth” blazed a boundary-defining trail. “She was like the Joan of Arc of underground cinema,” opines critic J. Hoberman, while fellow critic (and Rubin friend) Amy Taubin remarks that the filmmaker had “the most transcendently beautiful face I’d ever seen.” Before long, Rubin was front and center in this male-saturated subculture; the documentary concentrates on her great ability not only to identify similarly eclectic, audacious talent, but to facilitate meetings between artists in order to further stimulate creativity — and to inspire them to seek out brave new frontiers.

Courtesy of anecdotes from friends, relatives, colleagues and admirers, as well as old photos and movies that are often set to narrated readings of letters Rubin wrote to Mekas and others, the documentary relays how Rubin introduced Warhol to Bob Dylan and the Velvet Underground, and also Dylan to the Kabbalah, the mystical strain of Judaism to which she was increasingly drawn. The documentary also spends time on her close relationship with Allen Ginsberg, with whom she eventually founded a sanctuary for poets in upstate New York, the two linked by a shared interest in finding new modes of expression, thought and existence.

After her falling out with Ginsberg (over, among other things, her desire to have his child), Rubin retreated into an ultra-orthodox Jewish community, where she remained as a wife and mother for the rest of her too-brief life (she died after giving birth to her fifth child in 1980). To those who’d known her during her heady artistic days, this turn of events — becoming a subservient religious homemaker — was nothing short of stunning. The documentary, however, suggests that her embrace of a Kabbalah tradition led by men was, perhaps, another extension of her lifelong subversive desire to upend societal gender norms by thriving in milieus that typically boxed out women.

With incisive and enthusiastic commentary from everyone involved, “Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground” recounts its story with infectious energy, and uses overlapping color-coded imagery that conjures the spirit of a Zelig-like figure whose contributions to the counterculture were, the director persuasively argues, invaluable.

Film Review: ‘Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground’

Reviewed online, Stamford, Conn., May 22, 2019. Running time: 79 MIN.

Production: (Documentary) A Juno Films release of a Chuck Smith Prods. production. Producer: Chuck Smith.

Crew: Director: Chuck Smith. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Andy Bowley. Editor: Chuck Smith. Music: Lee Ranaldo.

With: Jonas Mekas, Amy Taubin, Richard Foreman, J. Hoberman.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Film

  • Always Be My Maybe

    Film Review: Netflix's ‘Always Be My Maybe’

    Society, and relentless commercial campaigns, constantly bombard women with messages about matrimony: Score a big, sparkly diamond. Obsess over a fancy white dress. And definitely marry your best friend. That latter cliché has been espoused by countless Hollywood comedies, from “My Best Friend’s Wedding” to “Made of Honor,” where one party resorts to outlandish shenanigans [...]

  • Barbara Rubin and The Exploding New

    Film Review: ‘Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground’

    New York’s avant-garde art and film scene of the early 1960s may have been dominated by the likes of Jonas Mekas and Andy Warhol, but “Barbara Rubin and the Exploding New York Underground” offers a fascinating recontextualization of that history, focusing on young Barbara Rubin’s integral role in shaping the era’s blossoming counterculture. Chuck Smith’s [...]

  • Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Jamie BellParamount

    'Rocketman' Team Celebrates Elton John's Legacy at New York Premiere

    Welcome to the whimsical, sometimes tragic, wholly musical world of Sir Elton John. On Wednesday, fans lined up at Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center donning their “rock and roll” star-shaped sunglasses and colorful wigs to celebrate the U.S. premiere of Elton John’s musical biopic “Rocketman.” Before the film, actors and filmmakers gathered on [...]

  • Naomi Kawase Cannes

    Japan's Naomi Kawase Starts Shooting 'Morning'

    Leading Japanese auteur director, Naomi Kawase has begun production on her latest film, “Asa ga Kuru” (translation:  Comes Morning). It is based on a 2015 novel by Mizuki Tsujimura about a woman who adopts a child, but is contacted by its birth mother out of the blue. Principal photography began on April 16 at six [...]

  • Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With

    Elton John to Celebrate ‘Rocketman’ With Hourlong iHeartRadio Special

    In advance of Friday’s release of “Rocketman,” the “fantasy musical” celebrating the life and music of Elton John, the man himself will be on an hourlong iHeartRadio special Thursday (May 30) at 5 p.m. ET/PT. According to the announcement, Elton will “personally introduce his favorite hits of all time and share captivating stories” across more [...]

  • Watch 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Dedication

    Watch Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Opening Ceremony Livestream

    The opening ceremony for the much anticipated new attraction, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” is taking place at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with appearances from George Lucas, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and more. Lucasfilm head Kathy Kennedy and “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill will also speak at the dedication. Batuu, a remote trading outpost that will [...]

  • Wang Zhongjun Chairman and CEO of

    Huayi Tencent Invests in Korean Sci Fi Film 'The Victory'

    Huayi Tencent Entertainment has invested a total of $4.2 million in “The Victory,” South Korea’s first space sci fi film mainly backed by Korean company Merry Christmas. T investment gives Huayi Tencent Entertainment an ownership position in the film and distribution rights in mainland China. China and South Korea have had frosty political relations for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad