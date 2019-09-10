×

Toronto Film Review: ‘And We Go Green’

Leonardo DiCaprio furthers his environmental activism by co-producing this thin sports doc about the Formula E electric motorsport circuit.

By

Scott's Most Recent Stories

View All
And We Go Green
CREDIT: 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right
Director:
Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville
With:
Alejandro Agag, Jean-Éric Vergne, Sam Bird, Nelson Piquet Jr., Lucas di Grassi, André Lotterer.

1 hour 39 minutes

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10578490/

When asked about the founding of Formula E, a motorsport circuit that uses only electric cars, its current leader, a former Spanish politician named Alejandro Agag, lights a stogie and tells the unvarnished truth. Advertisers were starting to cool to Formula One for environmental reasons, and Agag admits that business incentivized the development of Formula E more than concern for the air that he’s filling with cigar smoke. The confession reflects the ethos of “And We Go Green,” a documentary about the series’ fourth year that presents itself as a planet-conscious endorsement of clean-energy technology, but is mostly about the brash personalities competing for the championship. It’s the type of engaging-but-shallow sports doc that pops up frequently on streaming services, which seem the finish lines it will ultimately cross. 

The phrase “And we go green!” is the “And we’re off!” of a Formula E race, though the construction and maintenance of these machines, not to mention the apparatus of street-racing tracks, is green relative only to its fossil-fuel-guzzling cousins in the motorsports world. The cars resemble Indy racers in look and speed, but the first thing that stands out about them is the sleek, quiet zip of a race, which contrasts sharply with the earsplitting vroom-vroom of Formula One combustion engines. There are other, less apparent differences, too, like the fact that Formula E cars are harder for drivers to control or that they can’t keep enough of a charge to finish an entire race. (The drivers have to jump into a second car at the halfway point, though the series has since developed longer-lasting batteries.) The trick for drivers to perform effectively is to manage the power they have closely or risk stalling out on the track. 

More Reviews

Many of the athletes in Formula E are castaways or never-wases in Formula One, but the leagues mirror each other in structure. There are 10 teams, with two drivers apiece, and points are accumulated through a series of races set in cities around the world, starting with two in Hong Kong, ending with two in New York, and hitting spots in Rome, Paris, Marrakech and other locales between. 

Directors Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville follow a handful of the biggest contenders: Jean-Éric Vergne, a temperamental Frenchman who’s nonetheless steady on the track; Sam Bird, a more humble British underdog who comes to the sport from a modest upbringing; and Nelson Piquet Jr., a Brazilian who’s trying to redeem himself after a notorious incident in Formula One. 

Stevens and Venville don’t offer enough time with these men to establish anything more complex about them than rooting interest, and the racing footage itself is chaotic, patched together by a generic sports-commentary track. The film winds up working at cross-purposes, alternating between an enthusiastic advertorial for green technology and a highlight reel of the 2017-18 season. This cake-and-eat-it-too approach thins out both aspects of the film, despite a few fascinating storylines that bubble up. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-produced the doc through his Appian Way shingle, makes a cameo during a section on Aquafuel, the combination of sea algae and runoff cooking oil that goes into the batteries, and it buttresses his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most environmentally conscious stars. One of the hopeful aspects of the film is how the cutting-edge technology necessitated by Formula E will filter down into ordinary cars. If Formula E exists because people are wary of fossil fuel emissions, it stands to reason that those incentives will push major automakers in the same direction. “And We Go Green” may not be a particularly accomplished documentary, but in this respect, it perhaps sees the future clearly. 

Popular on Variety

Toronto Film Review: 'And We Go Green'

Reviewed at Toronto Film Festival (TIFF Docs), Sept. 9, 2019. Running time: 99 MIN.

Production: An Appian Way Productions, RadicalMedia, and Bloomfish Productions production. Producers: Leonardo DiCaprio, Fisher Stevens, Christopher St. John, Zara Duffy, Jennifer Davisson. Executive producers: Alejandro Agag, Rick Yorn, Jon Kamen, Justin Wilkes, Dave Sirulnick.

Crew: Directors: Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville. Screenwriter: Marc Monroe. Camera (color, HD): Damien Drake. Editor: Gabriel Rhodes. Music: Dan Deacon.

With: Alejandro Agag, Jean-Éric Vergne, Sam Bird, Nelson Piquet Jr., Lucas di Grassi, André Lotterer.

More Film

  • Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's

    Sean Parker Investing in Peter Jackson's Weta Digital

    Technology entrepreneur Sean Parker has made a “significant” investment in Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital special effects company. Parker and Jackson made the announcement jointly. They did not disclose the size of Parker’s investment or the specific role he would play. More Reviews Toronto Film Review: 'The Platform' Toronto Film Review: 'And We Go Green' “I’ve [...]

  • And We Go Green

    Toronto Film Review: 'And We Go Green'

    When asked about the founding of Formula E, a motorsport circuit that uses only electric cars, its current leader, a former Spanish politician named Alejandro Agag, lights a stogie and tells the unvarnished truth. Advertisers were starting to cool to Formula One for environmental reasons, and Agag admits that business incentivized the development of Formula [...]

  • The Platform

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Platform'

    Nameless cooks hustle in the opening montage of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s brutalist nightmare “The Platform.” Their kitchen is a blend of the delicate and the savage. A violinist plays as blades rip through fish, and the head chef caresses a dangling ham. When finished, they’ve assembled a still-life masterpiece of lobster, papaya and cake on a [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    WME Seeks Dismissal of Writers Guild Lawsuit Over Packaging Fees

    WME is seeking to dismiss the Writers Guild of America’s suit alleging packaging fees are illegal. Lawyers for the agency filed the motion late Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, asserting that the WGA has failed to state a claim under which relief can be granted and that the court lacks jurisdiction. It asked that [...]

  • 'The Capote Tapes' Review: A Tantalizing

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Capote Tapes'

    The old line you hear about certain authors — he’s as much of a character as anyone in his books! — doesn’t tend to be true even when we say it. Yet in Truman Capote’s case, it’s virtually an understatement. No character he created on the page ever gave off quite the magnetic damaged resonance [...]

  • Universal Lands Romantic Comedy From Paul

    Universal Lands Romantic Comedy From Paul Feig and Meredith Dawson (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Pictures nabbed rights to “When Michael Met Carrie… and Other People,” a spec script from Meredith Dawson. Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor”) is attached to produce. Plot details are currently unknown, though the creative team promises it’s a new take on the romantic comedy. More Reviews Toronto Film Review: 'The Platform' Toronto Film [...]

  • Millie Bobby Brown

    Millie Bobby Brown to Produce Drama Film 'A Time Lost' for Netflix

    Netflix is developing the drama “A Time Lost,” based on an original story by Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown. “A Time Lost” will be produced by Millie Bobby Brown through PCMA Productions. Paige Brown and Robert Brown are executive producing. More Reviews Toronto Film Review: 'The Platform' Toronto Film Review: 'And We [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad