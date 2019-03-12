×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW Film Review: ‘Adopt a Highway’

Ethan Hawke plays a newly released ex-con in a slight drama as uncertain of where it wants to go as its hapless protagonist.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adopt a Highway review
CREDIT: Courtesy SXSW
Director:
Logan Marshall-Green
With:
Ethan Hawke, Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae, Chris Sullivan, Nate Mooney, Jorge Diaz, Christopher Heyerdahl, Anne-Marie Johnson, Betty Gabriel, Everly Sucher, Savannah Sucher.

1 hour 21 minutes

“First Reformed” last year provided Ethan Hawke with an actor’s dream role in terms of character depth and meaningful conflicts — even if the Academy was practically the only awards-nominating body that failed to notice what he did with it. “Adopt a Highway” provides a different kind of challenge, the hopeless uphill struggle type, in which there’s no substance whatsoever to the blank-slate protagonist or the few, underdeveloped situations he gets into.

“Upgrade” actor Logan Marshall-Green’s debut feature as writer-director is one of those baffling cases in which a project somehow made it to completion without anyone daring to mention that the script barely qualified as a narrative outline, let alone as camera-ready. Not every talented actor is also a born writer. All evidence here suggests that Marshall-Green needs a strong collaborator — or maybe just someone else’s screenplay — the next time he gets behind the camera. Hawke is stuck trying to flesh out a wide-eyed naif somehow not at all seasoned by more than 20 years in prison. Still, this paper-thin drama will be able to leverage his name toward some post-SXSW exposure, even if it’s likely to make as slight an impression in commercial terms as it does emotionally.

More Reviews

Russell Pine is finally getting out of the slammer after serving more than two decades for selling marijuana, his third offense under California’s now-defunct “three strikes” law — the kind of crime that barely qualifies as one anymore, and would now be met with much-reduced punishment. He’s awkward and innocent as a puppy in Hawke’s performance, a bit of a stretch given that Russ was a 23-year-old who’d presumably been around the block at least a bit when his prison stint began. Ex-cons are frequently under-equipped to deal with the life on the outside; 2001 indie “Virgil Bliss” managed to render credible a newly freed protagonist almost as guileless as this one. But that film placed its hero in a palpable real world of potential temptations and exploiters, while “Adopt” leaves everything barely sketched in, including Russ’ saintly man-child.

Without apparent friends or family to revisit, vocational training or any other resources, Russ takes what the state offers to satisfy his probation terms — a motel room-like apartment and employment at a fast-food joint under manager Becca (Diane Gaeta). He was absent from society just long enough to have never been on a computer (another logical stretch), learning the basic ropes just enough at a nearby Internet cafe to discover his beloved father died some years back. (But why wouldn’t he have already been informed of this, since it seems the two weren’t estranged?)

One night after work, he hears cries from a parking-lot dumpster, and opens it to discover an infant inside. Various factors dissuade him from immediately alerting the authorities, resulting in several days as caretaker in which he becomes very attached to wee Ella, as an attached note has identified her.

But this one-man-and-a-baby relationship that looks to be the film’s pat and precious, if undeniably winsome, focus comes to an abrupt end, and the rest of the movie feels like a series of trial runs for other narrative ideas that quickly dead-end. Russ decides he’ll return to his Wyoming hometown, meeting a distraught if hard-boiled woman (Elaine Hendrix) on the Greyhound en route. Still, nothing comes of that, nor really of his arrival in Casper. And finally, like the laziest mainstream escapism of decades ago, “Adopt a Highway” ultimately solves its problems in deus ex machine fashion.

There are some amiable support turns, albeit in roles so inconsequential and thinly conceived that they amount to little more than cameos. Hendrix is a little too showy in a part that feels drop-kicked from some off-Broadway imitation of “Bus Stop.” It’s dismaying to watch Hawke, having just been widely seen at his mature-actor best, reduced to a shaggy and cute, hobbit-like character, full of wonder. If the film itself had a more magical-realist air, Russell’s ingenuousness might be charming. But here it seems, like much else in “Adopt a Highway” — whose title itself is just one more non sequitur — not so much an organic effect as the result of an inexperienced writer who expects his actors to provide all the character dimensionality, and a director unaware that they’ll need help with that.

Apart from a shift to a wider aspect ratio once Russ leaves California, there’s little stylistic definition to the assembly, which is generally competent in all departments but lacks an assertive personality. While the score by Jason Isbell of Athens, Ga., band Drive-By Truckers will command some interest for indie rock fans, there’s a rather inexplicable decision to let the music overwhelm the dialogue at several junctures. That’s hardly a plus in a movie where we’re anxious not to miss any scrap of information that might provide ballast for a story that’s barely there.

SXSW Film Review: 'Adopt a Highway'

Reviewed at SXSW (Narrative Spotlight), March 10, 2019. Running time: 81 MIN.

Production: A Blumhouse presentation in association with Tang Media Partners of an Under the Influence and Divide/Conquer production. (International sales: ICM/XYZ Films, Los Angeles.) Producers: Jason Blum, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, John Lang. Executive producer: Donald Tang, Couper Samuelson, Zac Locke. Co-producers: Beatriz Sequeira, David Grove Churchill Viste.

Crew: Director, writer: Logan Marshall-Green. Camera (color, HD): Pepe Avila del Pino. Editor: Claudia Castello. Music: Jason Isbell.

With: Ethan Hawke, Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae, Chris Sullivan, Nate Mooney, Jorge Diaz, Christopher Heyerdahl, Anne-Marie Johnson, Betty Gabriel, Everly Sucher, Savannah Sucher.

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Film

  • Adopt a Highway review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Adopt a Highway'

    “First Reformed” last year provided Ethan Hawke with an actor’s dream role in terms of character depth and meaningful conflicts — even if the Academy was practically the only awards-nominating body that failed to notice what he did with it. “Adopt a Highway” provides a different kind of challenge, the hopeless uphill struggle type, in [...]

  • Jeremy Zimmer MoviePass

    UTA's Jeremy Zimmer Implores Writers Not to Fire Agents

    United Talent Agency chief executive officer Jeremy Zimmer has pleaded with clients to ignore the Writers Guild of America’s plan for writers to fire their agents next month. Zimmer sent the lengthy email Monday, the day before the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents resume negotiations on revamping the rules of engagement for agents [...]

  • Ben Davis Cinematographer Captain Marvel Brie

    Cinematographer Ben Davis Helps Create the Look of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Since 2008’s “Iron Man,” the Marvel cinematic universe has continued expanding, now numbering more than 20 films. Along the way, the company has developed a reputation for solid technology choices with the large-format ARRI Alexa 65 camera and the Codex Vault 65 on-set media management system as cornerstones of its workflow. Earlier in the series, [...]

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Developing George Eliot Story 'The Honeymoon' as a Movie

    Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films has optioned the movie rights to Dinitia Smith’s historical drama “The Honeymoon: A Novel of George Eliot.” Smith’s novel, published in 2016, recounts Eliot’s honeymoon in Venice in June, 1880, following her marriage to John Walter Cross, a man 20 years younger. Eliot, who was 60 at the time, was recovering [...]

  • Mickey and the Bear review

    SXSW Review: 'Mickey and the Bear'

    “Mickey and the Bear” reps an assured feature debut for Annabelle Attanasio, who wrote and directed this straightforward but skillfully nuanced drama about a troubled father-daughter relationship. Camila Morrone plays the titular motherless small-town Montana teen who needs to decide if what she wants from life is more than just being the minder of her [...]

  • Dennis Quaid

    Dennis Quaid's Got Range: Actor, Rocker and Podcast Narrator Wows L.A. Crowd

    Dennis Quaid’s career is bustin’ out all over. The actor-turned-rocker demonstrated his range Saturday night, taking the stage at Los Angeles music club the Mint with his band The Sharks. The group delivered a raucous set that had the audience of more than 200 on its feet as Quaid danced through the crowd, belted like [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    Audiences Bought More Movie Tickets Online in 2018

    More audiences are opting to buy movie tickets online as opposed to in theaters, a new study shows. Online movie ticket purchases rose 18.7% in 2018 and in-theater buying of tickets slid 5.4%, a report from Webedia Movies Pro and Vertigo Research unveiled.  Results were based on surveys over 100,000 moviegoers as they left U.S. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad