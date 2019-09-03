×

Venice Film Review: ‘About Endlessness’

Short, bittersweet and exquisitely imagined, Roy Andersson's latest compilation of mordant existential sketches finds him on familiar turf, and that's fine.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
About Endlessness
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coproduction Office
Director:
Roy Andersson
With:
Martin Serner, Jessica Louthander, Tatiana Delaunay, Anders Hellström, Jan Eje Ferling, Bengt Bergius, Thore Flygel

1 hour 16 minutes

Whether by accident or design, it is most characteristically droll of Swedish auteur Roy Andersson to title his sixth fiction feature “About Endlessness,” only to have it clock in at just 76 minutes. Barely have you settled into its cockeyed cosmic view of human existence in all its infinite, cyclical tragicomedy than the credits are already rolling. With Andersson appearing to view our societal foibles as simple, consistent and doomed (or perhaps blessed) to eternal repetition, what might seem a vast topic ends up with rather a succinct essay from the 76-year-old veteran. (Perhaps there’s one minute here for each year he’s been quizzically observing the world around him.) Humanity, in short, is at once endless and easily, elegantly distilled.

Yet if the cut-to-the-quick running time of “About Endlessness” has you wondering if Andersson has changed his form, rest assured that his first film since 2014’s Venice Golden Lion winner “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence” finds the filmmaker up to most of his usual unusual tricks: It’s a series of brief vignettes, mostly disconnected but for a couple of mournfully running threads, that look in with the same distant but dimpled gaze on scenes of banal everyday ennui, dark historical consequence and, once or twice, a disquieting conflation of the two. As ever, they are framed, art-directed and color-coded with exquisite, almost obsessive-compulsive precision and minimalism — all the better to expose the untidiness of human nature in the foreground. If we’ve been here before, the immaculate, somehow tender-hearted execution of “About Endlessness” ensures this is not a complaint.

More Reviews

The film begins with its most lavish and fantastical formal coup: A dazzling establishing shot over an intricate model of Cologne in ruins, with an entwined pair of lovers levitating some way above the wreckage, against a downy mass of dove-gray clouds. Where Andersson, ever painterly in his reference points, claims the influence of the New Objectivity art movement, with its angular clarity, elsewhere in the film, this is an atypical opening salvo: brushed with the whimsy of Marc Chagall, or the rampant romanticism of Caspar David Friedrich. From up here, as our unidentified flying objects embrace in mid-air before winking stars spell out the title credit, humanity looks ethereally lovely; needless to say, the rest of “About Endlessness” is more preoccupied with humble life in the rubble below.

Indeed, the next scene reflects the first, and breaks the spell: From a slightly lower vantage point, atop a small hill, an older, less closely touching husband and wife gaze desolately out at the beige city skyline. “It’s September already,” she glumly notes. Summer is over; it seems romance, for Andersson’s purposes, is dead. Things get more morose from there. A middle-aged Catholic priest, over multiple vignettes, battles with the realization that he’s lost his faith, seeking counsel for the first time not in God, but a half-invested shrink. One man’s crippling existential crisis matters when the other is on the clock; at another time, catching the right bus home is of far more urgent interest to the good doctor. This everyday tension between concerns both sublime and the prosaic, if not outright ridiculous, is a constant in “About Endlessness”; repeatedly, Andersson wryly invites us to consider the uncanny, inexplicable blind spots that disrupt nominally ordinary life.

Elsewhere, we dip into the past, with the same jaded, jaundiced eye Andersson casts on the present: One sketch sees Adolf Hitler entering his cramped, dust-leaking bunker in his final days, meriting only a sluggish, futile “Sieg Heil” from his remaining colleagues, while another looks on impassively as defeated German troops march in meek, neat formation to a POW camp. Momentous history is defused and demythologized: Everyone’s an unremarkable loser of some variety in “About Endlessness,” and Nazis merit no grander treatment. Brought down to earth, meanwhile, is the modern-day Christ figure viewed, in one poised, remarkable shot, oh-so-slowly dragging a cross up an urban alley, lashed by tormentors and regarded with casual bafflement by other onlookers. In one of the few sequential connections between vignettes, the scene is revealed as a nightmare, though its quiet non-nightmarishness lingers: In Andersson’s imagination, even crucifixion attains an everyday grayness.

Andersson can be idly classified as a Nordic miserablist, though to do so is to overlook a lot of his mirthful poetry — and sure enough, even after its lilting intro, the film finds pockets of joy and intimacy amid more conflicted musings. One of the least mannered interludes here sees a group of teenage girls spontaneously start dancing together at an otherwise sleepy roadside cafe; later, a father stoops in pouring rain to tie his young daughter’s shoelaces as they amble together to a birthday party. Not all real life appears unreal in “About Endlessness,” even as Andersson stages it with the beautiful, studio-bound artifice that is his signature. As in his last film, the hyper-composed digital aesthetic of d.p. Gergely Pálos and the achingly perfectionist production design — so much of the film seems to take place in the soberest dollhouse you ever saw — are invaluable allies to his mission: to ornately reconstruct the everyday, and to send us back into the world a little wiser to its strangeness.

Popular on Variety

Venice Film Review: 'About Endlessness'

Reviewed at Venice Film Festival (competing), Sept. 3, 2019. (Also in Toronto Film Festival — Masters.) Running time: 76 MIN. (Original title: "Om det oändliga")

Production: (Sweden-Germany-Norway) A Roy Andersson Filmproduktion AB production in co-production with 4½ Fiksjon AS, Essential Films in association with Parisienne de Production, Sveriges Television AB, Arte France Cinéma, ZDF/Arte, Film Capital, Stockholm Fun. (International sales: Coproduction Office, Paris.) Producers: Pernilla Sandström, Johan Carlsson. Executive producers: Sarah Nagel, Isabell Wiegand. Co-producers: Philippe Bober, Håkon Øverås.

Crew: Director, screenplay: Roy Andersson. Camera (color): Gergely Pálos. Editors: Andersson, Johan Carlsson, Kalle Boman.

With: Martin Serner, Jessica Louthander, Tatiana Delaunay, Anders Hellström, Jan Eje Ferling, Bengt Bergius, Thore Flygel. (Swedish dialogue)

More Film

  • About Endlessness

    Venice Film Review: 'About Endlessness'

    Whether by accident or design, it is most characteristically droll of Swedish auteur Roy Andersson to title his sixth fiction feature “About Endlessness,” only to have it clock in at just 76 minutes. Barely have you settled into its cockeyed cosmic view of human existence in all its infinite, cyclical tragicomedy than the credits are [...]

  • Alberto Barbera, Paolo BarattaJury photocall, 76th

    Venice: Audience up 11% Past the Halfway Mark, Gender Parity in Accreditations

    Venice is becoming more of a draw. The audience at the Venice Film Festival was up 11% after six days of the 11-day event with attendance at screenings reaching 105,000, up from 94,000 in 2018, and from 80,000 in 2017 during the same period of time. More Reviews Film Review: 'It: Chapter Two' Venice Film Review: [...]

  • Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart Was Told She 'Might Get a Marvel Movie' If She Hid Her Sexuality

    Kristen Stewart exposed the discrimination she’s faced in Hollywood based on her sexuality in her latest cover story for Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” Stewart said. “I don’t want to work [...]

  • Damien Marin Spyglas Media Group

    Spyglass Taps Damien Marin as Distribution and Acquisitions President

    Spyglass Media Group has appointed Damien Marin to be its president of worldwide distribution and acquisitions. Marin joins Spyglass after a 12-year stint at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where he worked alongside Gary Barber, Spyglass’ chairman and chief executive officer. In his new role, Marin will oversee global sales and help figure out the rollout plans for the [...]

  • BETWEEN TWO FERNS, 2019, PH_0027.RAF

    Zach Galifianakis Takes His Talk Show on the Road in 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer

    Zach Galifianakis is taking his laugh-out-loud, purposely uncomfortable celebrity talk show on the road in the first trailer of Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.” The star-studded trailer, released Tuesday, kicks off with Matthew McConaughey seated next to the comedian with the “Dazed and Confused” actor’s name misspelled as “McConnogay” at the bottom of the [...]

  • Ozzie Areu and Will Areu'Acrimony' film

    Atlanta-Based Areu Bros. Launch Platform to Promote Inclusion, Diversity

    Ozzie Areu, CEO of the Atlanta-based Areu Bros. studio, has announced the launch of a Qualified Opportunity Zones platform to promote support of inclusion and diversity. The program, unveiled Tuesday, will encompass entertainment, technology and real estate through Qualified Opportunity Zones in Atlanta, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Los Angeles. The studio said it has become the first [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    'Jojo Rabbit' Trailer Stars Taika Waititi as an Outrageous Adolf Hitler

    Director Taika Waititi plays Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend and confidante of a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth in Fox Searchlight’s anti-hate satire “Jojo Rabbit.” The official trailer, which debuted Tuesday, is set in the closing years of the Second World War in Germany. The new footage, score to the strains of a German [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad