×

Tribeca Film Review: ‘A Regular Woman’

Sherry Hormann’s compelling feature finds a fresh angle on the “honor killing” dramatized in Feo Aladag’s 2010 drama “When We Leave.”

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Regular Woman
CREDIT: Tribeca Film Festival
Director:
Sherry Hormann
With:
Almila Bagriacik, Rauand Taleb, Aram Arami, Meral Perin, Mehmet Ateşçi, Mürtüz Yolcu, Merve Aksoy, Armin Wahedi, Jacob Matschenz, Lisa Wendel, Lara Aylin Winkler. (German, Turkish dialogue)

1 hour 96 minutes

Official Site: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9248340/

Based on the same real-life “honor killing” that inspired fellow German Feo Aladag’s prize-winning 2010 feature “When We Leave,” Sherry Hormann’s “A Regular Woman” takes a compelling new approach to the contentious 2005 case that shocked Germany: By allowing the murdered woman — a 23-year-old German of Turkish-Kurdish ancestry shot point blank by her youngest brother — to narrate the action both before and after her death, the director (“Desert Flower”) restores the victim’s voice. Further fest screenings and niche arthouse play should follow the film’s Tribeca world premiere.

From a family of strict Sunni Muslims and the oldest daughter of nine siblings, Hatun “Aynur” Sürücü (the likeable Almila Bagriacik, whose first film role was in “When We Leave”) was forced to leave her Kreuzberg school in 1998, age 16, and marry a cousin in Istanbul. In her voiceover, which outlines the expectations assigned to a dutiful daughter, Aynur calls it “a change of owner,” as control over her person shifts from father to husband. Her mother (Meral Perin) repeatedly stresses that family and honor are everything and cautions her to observe tradition and religious rules.

More Reviews

After the pregnant Aynur rebels against her abusive husband and returns to the overcrowded family home in Berlin, her family feels shame and tries to persuade her to return. But when she leaves them, too, taking her child and finding refuge in a home for underage mothers, and subsequently eschews the head scarf and begins to work and enjoy her life, her challenges to male domination and control begin to trigger the conditions for an honor killing, as outlined by the German Federal police.

It briefly looks as if Aynur will find happiness with Tim (Jacob Matschenz), a working-class guy who shares her love of dancing and gets on well with her young son, but the continued harassment from Aynur’s brothers who phone at all hours, spouting abuse (“I’ll kill you, whore”), and other young Turkish-Kurdish men who publicly challenge their relationship, finally scares Tim off. Like “When We Leave,” “A Regular Woman” makes it a tad difficult to understand why Aynur continues to seek the company of the relatives that treat her so vilely, but as Aynur tells her social worker Ms. Beck (Lisa Wendel), sometimes she loves her family and sometimes she hates them. When she eventually informs the police about the threats she is receiving, she learns that they can do nothing unless something happens to her.

Showing events in the aftermath of Aynur’s slaying is another way in which “A Regular Woman” sets itself apart from “When We Leave.” Hormann makes cinematic use of true-crime tropes such as a quick pause for a still photo of each of the many characters with their name emblazoned large and incorporates actual video footage and photos of her main character. Aynur’s voiceover describes how Evin (Lara Aylin Winkler), a young German-Turkish woman, becomes involved with her youngest brother Nuri (Rauand Taleb) and later testifies against him at his trial, something which forces her and her mother into witness protection — where they still are today.

The film also speculates that Aynur’s brothers were encouraged and supported by a radical preacher at their mosque to carry out the honor killing in order to get control of her young son, a claim which could not be proven in court. However, testimony from Aynur’s friends and colleagues prevents her family from getting the boy, who was placed with an unnamed foster family.

Much more accomplished and watchable than Hormann’s previous film about a real-life crime, “3096 Days,” “A Regular Woman” owes much to its fine cast and impeccable technical package. Screenwriter Florian Oeller’s experience with German TV police procedurals such as “Tatort” and “Polizeiruf 110” stand him in good stead as he humanizes and develops his main character while still suspensefully deploying details of the case. Veteran DP Judith Kaufmann (“The Divine Order”) proves herself a master of color and framing, while Bettina Böhler (Christian Petzold’s go-to editor) establishes an unflagging pace that incorporates rapid volleys of still photographs and infuses the film with energy.

Tribeca Film Review: 'A Regular Woman'

Reviewed online, London, April 27, 2019. (In Tribeca Film Festival.) (Original title: ‘Nur Eine Frau’)  Running time: 96 MIN.

Production: (Germany) A Vincent Prods. production, in co-production with RBB, NDR, SWR, HR, WDR, with the support of Deutscher Filmfonds DFFF, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Nordmedia. (Int'l sales: The Match Factory, Cologne.) Producer: Sandra Maischberger. Co-producers: Rolf Bergmann, Marc Brasse, Eric Friedler, Ulrike Becker, Gerolf Karwath, Esther Schapira, Christiane Hinz.

Crew: Director: Sherry Hormann. Screenwriter: Florian Oeller, based on the book “Honor Killing: A German Destiny” by Matthias Deiss and Jo Goll. Camera (color): Judith Kaufmann. Editor: Bettina Böhler. Music: Fabian Römer.

With: Almila Bagriacik, Rauand Taleb, Aram Arami, Meral Perin, Mehmet Ateşçi, Mürtüz Yolcu, Merve Aksoy, Armin Wahedi, Jacob Matschenz, Lisa Wendel, Lara Aylin Winkler. (German, Turkish dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • David O Russell Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence, David O. Russell on How She Almost Wasn't in Two of His Movies

    Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell make up perhaps one of today’s most famous director-actor duos. But that partnership almost didn’t happen. Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival Saturday night for its Directors Series, Russell revealed that Lawrence was the last person cast in both their first movie together, “Silver Linings Playbook,” and their second, [...]

  • Karen Gillan

    'Avengers' Star Karen Gillan Wants to Direct an MCU Film

    Karen Gillan discussed her dream of directing an MCU film on “The Big Ticket” podcast with Marc Malkin. “I keep asking Kevin Feige when that’s going to be. I’m still waiting,” she said. More Reviews Tribeca Film Review: 'The Place of No Words' Tribeca Film Review: 'A Regular Woman' She clarifies that she “wouldn’t just [...]

  • Don Cheadle Avengers Endgame Podcast

    Don Cheadle Recalls Getting Offer to Replace Terrence Howard in the MCU

    Don Cheadle said he was given an hour to decide if we wanted to join the Avengers. And if the pressure wasn’t high enough already, he received the call while putting on his daughter’s birthday party. Cheadle revealed as much when he sat down with Variety‘s Marc Malkin for an episode of Variety and iHeart’s new [...]

  • The Place of No Words

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Place of No Words'

    You can almost envision a conventional rendering of Mark Webber’s enchanting “The Place of No Words,” the writer-director’s fifth and most ambitiously scoped feature. In that scenario, the magical journey through which a three-year-old grapples with his father’s terminal illness — something he is too young to make sense of in real-world terms — would [...]

  • 'Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy' Review: A

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy'

    Halfway through “Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy,” the 96-year-old doyenne of traditional Mexican cooking offers a brisk lesson in making guacamole, complete with a number of strict, sharply emphasized rules: no garlic; serrano chillies only; chop the onion, don’t mince it; never blend the avocado; and if people say they don’t like cilantro, “for heaven’s sake, [...]

  • Queen Latifah91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Tribeca Talk: Queen Latifah on How She Built Her Career

    When Queen Latifah walked across the stage at her Tribeca Film Festival talk on Friday, moderator and director Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) declared “all hail the Queen.” Looking at Latifah’s career, she’s certainly earned the praise. The actress, musician, entrepreneur, and author started out in hip-hop, a notoriously “misogynistic” industry, she said. When she came onto [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Scores Record-Setting $156.7 Million on Friday

    “Avengers: Endgame” is on its way to a record-breaking debut — to put it mildly — with an estimated $345 million from 4,662 North American locations. The final installment in the Avengers saga landed an enormous $156.7 million on Friday after a stunning international debut on Wednesday, which included a $107 million opening day in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad