Reality TV Producer Dan Cutforth Makes a Profit on Studio City Home

By

Dan Cutforth Sells Studio City Home
CREDIT: Cutforth: Rex/Shutterstock

Having upgraded to a slightly bigger, newly built house in L.A.’s Toluca Lake community, reality TV super-producer Dan Cutforth has sold his former home in the secluded Fryman Canyon section of L.A.’s Studio City for $4.1 million. The longtime executive producer of megahits “Top Chef” and “Project Runway” just about doubled his money on the property, which he picked up just over 11 years ago for $2.3 million. The two-story home dates to the early 1970s but is comprehensively updated with six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in slightly more than 4,600 square feet.

A walled courtyard and double-height foyer with snazzy herringbone-pattern hardwood floors lead to ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a white brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with seal-gray cabinetry, white marble countertops and high-end appliances. Several guest bedrooms have built-in desks and colorful, elaborately tiled en suite bathrooms while the fireplace-warmed master suite has a separate sitting room plus a fitted dressing room and a skylight-topped bathroom. Outside the kitchen, a large dining deck painted jet-black includes a built-in grilling area, and an expansive lounging terrace alongside the swimming pool is arranged around an outdoor fireplace. Cutforth was represented by Nick Tatone at Dilbeck Real Estate, and the buyer by Sunyoung Whang at Compass.

The producer’s new digs in Toluca Lake, a cupola-topped Hamptons-style traditional snapped up last year for $4.6 million, measures in at more than 6,800 square feet. Along with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms, it features a mirror-backed bar, a 500-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, a professional screening room and a poolside cabana with bathroom.

