×

Shia LaBeouf Is a New Man: ‘I’ve Gotten Softer, Things Have Calmed Down’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shia LaBeouf'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Film Screening, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Shia LaBeouf is a changed man.

The 33-year-old actor has a notorious history of bad behavior that has landed him in jail as well as court-ordered rehab. But those days may finally be over.

He credits his work on his new indie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down’s syndrome, with helping him come around.

“I’m quite judgmental, the judge-y type,” LaBeouf said on the latest episode of The Big Ticket, Variety’s movies podcast. “You know, you’d be half-empty with me before we started our conversation. I was sort of, was kind of like just a little edgy with the world, you know.”

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

Gottsagen, on the other hand, LaBeouf observed, “meets everybody like glass-full. Half nothing! Everybody starts at 100 with him. It makes it easier to live.”

The Peanut Butter Falcon” follows the unlikely friendship between a man with Down’s syndrome (Gottsagen) and a criminal on the run.

Related

LaBeouf hardly ever does press, no matter what project he’s part of. But things have been remarkably different with “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” He happily walked the red carpet at the movie’s premiere, talking freely with reporters with Gottsagen by his side. At the junket, he welcomed celebrity news shows, including “Extra” and “Entertainment Tonight,” outlets he usually shunned because of their coverage of his private life.

“I’m just smiling a lot more,” LaBeouf said. “I’ve gotten softer, things have calmed down.”

Does all this mean Shia LaBeouf is softer?

“Way softer,” he said.

Dakota Johnson, who also stars in the movie, added, “Very softer. I watched it.”

Case in point: LaBeouf was arrested for drunken behavior while filming the movie in 2017. His sentencing included 10 weeks in rehab.

“She saw f—ing everything, man,” LaBeouf said. “Everything.”

Let’s hope that everything is now behind him.

You can listen to the entire interview with LaBeouf and his co-stars on the latest episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast. It can also be found at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More Film

  • Shia LaBeouf'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Film

    Shia LaBeouf Is a New Man: 'I’ve Gotten Softer, Things Have Calmed Down'

    Shia LaBeouf is a changed man. The 33-year-old actor has a notorious history of bad behavior that has landed him in jail as well as court-ordered rehab. But those days may finally be over. He credits his work on his new indie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” with Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down’s syndrome, with [...]

  • Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' Stuntman

    Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' Stuntman Out of Intensive Care

    Joe Watts, the stuntman who was injured on the set of “Fast & Furious 9,” has been moved out of intensive care. Watts, an experienced stunt performer, sustained head injuries last month in a fall on the set of the Universal Pictures movie, which was shooting at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London. He was taken [...]

  • AGOSTO

    M-Appeal Snags ‘August’ Ahead of Toronto, San Sebastian Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal, specialists in independent arthouse fare, has acquired world sales rights on Armando Capó’s anticipated fiction feature debut, “August,” world premiering in the Discovery sidebar at Toronto Intl. Film Festival before heading to San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos for its European Premiere. The Cuban-Costa Rican-French co-production has received plenty of festival attention through [...]

  • TIFF Unveils Documentary, Discovery, Midnight movies

    Toronto Film Festival Unveils Documentary, Midnight, Discovery Lineups

    The Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its documentary, discovery, and midnight programs. The lineup of 25 nonfiction works in the documentary category cover an array of topics and subjects — ranging from immigration to corruption in politics to Truman Capote’s rarefied social circle. The announcement comes as documentaries have become one of the most [...]

  • Paul Williams, Pinar Toprak to Keynote

    Paul Williams, Pinar Toprak to Keynote Production Music Conference

    Paul Williams, ASCAP President and Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter, and veteran composer Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite,” “Captain Marvel”) will be the keynote speakers at the Production Music Association’s sixth annual Production Music Conference, to be held from Sept. 23-26 at the Loews in Hollywood, Calif. The event features industry leaders and offers panels and networking opportunities. Its stated mission is [...]

  • French Director-Actress Valérie Donzelli on Locarno's

    French Director-Actress Valérie Donzelli on Locarno's 'Notre Dame'

    With her latest feature, Gallic filmmaker Valérie Donzelli proves that fiction might be stranger than truth – but only just. The “Declaration of War” director was putting the finishing touches on her latest whimsical exploration of Parisian life – about an architect tasked with redesigning the Notre Dame cathedral while dealing with an unexpected pregnancy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad