Listen: Conversations With This Year’s Spirit and Oscar Nominees

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.

The film awards season finally comes to an end this weekend with the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the 91st Academy Awards. Here at “Playback” we’ve spoken to a number of individuals throughout the year who have been nominated for prizes at these events, so as we enter the home stretch, today’s clip show will give you brief insights into each of the work of each of these contenders. See below for a listing of guests, and be sure to tune in this weekend to see if they bring home the gold.

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)

Oscars: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Adapted Screenplay

Lynne Ramsay (“You Were Never Really Here”)

Spirits: Best Feature, Director

Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Oscars: Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay

John David Washington (“Monsters and Men”)

Spirits: Supporting Actor

Amy Adams (“Vice”)

Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role

Toni Collette (“Hereditary”)

Spirits: Female Lead

Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)

Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale & Sam Rockwell (“Vice)

Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role / Actor in a Supporting Role

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Spirits: Best Feature, Director

Oscars: Adapted Screenplay

Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”)

Spirits: First Feature, Screenplay

Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”)

Spirits: Male Lead

Paul Schrader (“First Reformed”)

Spirits: Director, Screenplay

Oscars: Original Screenplay

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Oscars: Director, Original Screenplay

Daveed Diggs w/ Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”)

Spirits: Male Lead

Marina de Tavira (“Roma”)

Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role

Brad Bird (“Incredibles 2”)

Oscars: Animated Feature Film

Kevin Feige (“Black Panther”)

Oscars: Best Picture



