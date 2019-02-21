×
Listen: Conversations With This Year’s Spirit and Oscar Nominees

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Rami Malek Marina de Tavira Bradley Cooper Playback Podcast Roundup
CREDIT: Variety

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.

The film awards season finally comes to an end this weekend with the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the 91st Academy Awards. Here at “Playback” we’ve spoken to a number of individuals throughout the year who have been nominated for prizes at these events, so as we enter the home stretch, today’s clip show will give you brief insights into each of the work of each of these contenders. See below for a listing of guests, and be sure to tune in this weekend to see if they bring home the gold.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

Click here for more episodes of “Playback.”

01:24
Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Oscars: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Adapted Screenplay

07:03
Lynne Ramsay (“You Were Never Really Here”)
Spirits: Best Feature, Director

11:00
Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Oscars: Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay

15:29
John David Washington (“Monsters and Men”)
Spirits: Supporting Actor

18:39
Amy Adams (“Vice”)
Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role

24:15
Toni Collette (“Hereditary”)
Spirits: Female Lead

28:50
Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role

33:09
Christian Bale & Sam Rockwell (“Vice)
Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role / Actor in a Supporting Role

41:01
Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Spirits: Best Feature, Director
Oscars: Adapted Screenplay

44:41
Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”)
Spirits: First Feature, Screenplay

49:12
Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”)
Spirits: Male Lead

53:22
Paul Schrader (“First Reformed”)
Spirits: Director, Screenplay
Oscars: Original Screenplay

57:51
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Oscars: Director, Original Screenplay

01:00:10
Daveed Diggs w/ Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”)
Spirits: Male Lead

01:04:55
Marina de Tavira (“Roma”)
Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role

01:09:23
Brad Bird (“Incredibles 2”)
Oscars: Animated Feature Film

01:13:10
Kevin Feige (“Black Panther”)
Oscars: Best Picture

iHeartRadio
Hear more episodes of “Playback” at iHeartRadio.
– Listen at Spotify.
– Subscribe via iTunes.

