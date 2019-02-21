Listen: Conversations With This Year’s Spirit and Oscar Nominees

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.
The film awards season finally comes to an end this weekend with the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the 91st Academy Awards. Here at “Playback” we’ve spoken to a number of individuals throughout the year who have been nominated for prizes at these events, so as we enter the home stretch, today’s clip show will give you brief insights into each of the work of each of these contenders. See below for a listing of guests, and be sure to tune in this weekend to see if they bring home the gold.
01:24
Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Oscars: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Adapted Screenplay
07:03
Lynne Ramsay (“You Were Never Really Here”)
Spirits: Best Feature, Director
11:00
Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Oscars: Best Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay
15:29
John David Washington (“Monsters and Men”)
Spirits: Supporting Actor
18:39
Amy Adams (“Vice”)
Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role
24:15
Toni Collette (“Hereditary”)
Spirits: Female Lead
28:50
Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role
33:09
Christian Bale & Sam Rockwell (“Vice)
Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role / Actor in a Supporting Role
41:01
Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Spirits: Best Feature, Director
Oscars: Adapted Screenplay
44:41
Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”)
Spirits: First Feature, Screenplay
49:12
Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”)
Spirits: Male Lead
53:22
Paul Schrader (“First Reformed”)
Spirits: Director, Screenplay
Oscars: Original Screenplay
57:51
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Oscars: Director, Original Screenplay
01:00:10
Daveed Diggs w/ Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”)
Spirits: Male Lead
01:04:55
Marina de Tavira (“Roma”)
Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role
01:09:23
Brad Bird (“Incredibles 2”)
Oscars: Animated Feature Film
01:13:10
Kevin Feige (“Black Panther”)
Oscars: Best Picture
