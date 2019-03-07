×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: WWE’s Paige Says ‘Fighting With My Family’ Resonates Beyond Wrestling

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paige Fighting with my Family Playback Podcast
CREDIT: Variety

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.

Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known as WWE Superstar Paige, has seen her life transformed into the new film “Fighting With My Family,” produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant (“The Office”), the movie — which began as a short documentary — details Paige’s dream to become a professional wrestler, inviting the viewer into a universal tale of struggle.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

Click here for more episodes of “Playback.”

“I never thought it would blow up the way it has,” Paige says of the film. “I like that it opens up doors for other people that aren’t wrestling fans and have no idea who me and my family are, they get to see this young girl and her struggle to get to her dreams. I think it resonates with a lot of people. Everyone in their life has felt like an underdog or felt insecure. Some people have come from humble beginnings and have just been chasing this dream.”

Related

It’s been a bittersweet journey for Paige, though. Early last year the 26-year-old was forced to retire due to an injury that occurred in the ring. After more than a decade of putting her body through the wear and tear of a professional wrestling career, she transitioned to the role of an on-air personality for WWE throughout the rest of 2018 and says she has almost certainly wrestled her last match. So promoting this film has been a touch difficult, she admits.

“Yeah, of course. I look at the movie and I’m looking at this girl and my story and seeing me chasing this dream and then becoming Divas champion,” she says. “And then all of a sudden a [women’s wrestling] revolution is starting — it’s very surreal because it’s like, ‘Well, damn, I’m not doing that anymore.’ If people see a sequel, it would be a pretty interesting sequel, I’ll tell you that! If there was one, they would see I didn’t fail.”

Regarding the women’s revolution in wrestling, the conversation naturally shifts to the squared circle and particularly the current march to WrestleMania 35 in April. The main event is still up in the air but it could very well be Becky Lynch versus Rhonda Rousey, with Charlotte Flair thrown in for good measure. It would mark the first time women have ever headlined WWE’s premier annual showcase. Does that mean it’s mission accomplished or is there still room for improvement with this revolution?

“Nah, I think the girls are killing it,” Paige says. “They’re stealing the show every Raw and SmackDown. You tune in to watch the females at this point, especially Becky. I mean, she is incredible. I’ve known her since I was like 12 years old and she’s really had a spark lit under her butt. She’s doing amazing things … I like the story and dynamic of where they’re going with Charlotte being Vince [McMahon]’s, like, princess who gets anything she wants. Then you have Becky, who is like the Stone Cold [Steve Austin-type], who’s against all authority and does her own thing. And obviously you’ve got Rhonda, who’s the champ. So it’s just a great dynamic with the three.”

For more, including Paige’s thoughts on expanding outside of wrestling and looking up to Johnson, who has established himself as a massive global brand, listen to the latest episode of “Playback” via the streaming link below.

iHeartRadio
Hear more episodes of “Playback” at iHeartRadio.
– Listen at Spotify.
– Subscribe via iTunes.

WWE Superstar Paige photographed exclusively for the Variety Playback podcast.
Dan Doperalski for Variety

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • David Dobkin to Direct Will Ferrell

    'Wedding Crashers' Director Boards Will Ferrell Comedy at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wedding Crashers” helmer David Dobkin has signed on to direct the Netflix comedy “Eurovision,” with Will Ferrell attached to star. Ferrell is also on board to co-write the script with Andrew Steele. The “Anchorman” star will produce through his Gary Sanchez Productions along with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Adam McKay will exec produce. The [...]

  • Paige Fighting with my Family Playback

    Listen: WWE's Paige Says 'Fighting With My Family' Resonates Beyond Wrestling

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known as WWE Superstar Paige, has seen her life transformed into the new film “Fighting With My Family,” produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Written and directed by [...]

  • Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win

    Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win Tribute Awards at Cartoon Movie

    BORDEAUX, France – Director Salvador Simó (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”), production company Submarine and distributor Sola Media have won the Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closes today in the French port city of Bordeaux. “Buñuel,” Spaniard Simó’s solo feature debut, chronicles [...]

  • Olivia Wilde 10 Directors to Watch

    Olivia Wilde Named Film Ambassador for Coca-Cola Regal Films Program

    Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde has been named the star ambassador for the Coca-Cola Regal Films Program. The program scouted from 30 diverse American film programs at colleges across the country, with five finalists chosen to receive $15,000 each to create and produce a 30-second film. Previous ambassadors and members of the selective “red ribbon panel” include [...]

  • Victoria Alonso arrives at the Women

    Top Marvel Executive: 'The World Is Ready' for a Gay Superhero in the MCU

    Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso says it’s time a gay superhero appears in the MCU franchise. “The world is ready, the world is ready,” Alonso told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain Marvel.” The subject of LGBTQ representation in the MCU has been a hot topic on Twitter this week after The Hashtag [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Cloud One

    Rachel Weisz Set to Produce, Star in ‘Lanny’ Adaptation

    Coming off awards-season success for her role in “The Favourite,” including a BAFTA win and Oscar nomination, Rachel Weisz is set to produce and star in “Lanny,” the movie adaptation of the eponymous Max Porter novel. “Lanny” is Porter’s follow up to his acclaimed first novel, “Grief Is a Thing With Feathers.” It follows Lanny, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad