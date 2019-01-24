×
Listen: Reacting to an Eclectic Lineup of Oscar Nominees

Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Oscars Placeholder Black and White
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday.

In a break from the usual this week, Variety Deputy Awards and Features Editor Jenelle Riley joins the show to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations announcement. It revealed an Academy in flux, a fascinating blend of eras and tastes within the organization. We mull over “surprise” nominations in the lead actor and director categories, explain unexpected “snubs” like Bradley Cooper in the directing lineup and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” in documentary feature and a whole lot more.

Listen to this week’s episode of “Playback” below. New episodes air every Thursday.

