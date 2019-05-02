×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jared Leto Filmed an Entire Documentary in Just One Day

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jared Leto wants Americans to hold a mirror up to themselves.

“We made this crazy portrait of the United States in what I think is a really important time to take a look at ourselves,” the Oscar winner says.

That crazy portrait is “A Day in the Life of America,” a new documentary that Leto directed featuring footage of people around the country shot over the course of just one day — July 4th.

“We sent 92 crews all over the country,” Leto explains. “Had people in every single state, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. and we turned the cameras on ourselves. We plotted and planned for weeks and weeks. We knew there were certain things that we wanted to capture and then there were certain things that we hoped to capture and then others things that we didn’t know we would capture. We were blown away. You see the beauty of this country, you see the contradiction, you see the pain, the hope. The hope — a lot of hope. It’s incredible. At a time when it’s so easy probably to feel a bit hopeless, there’s so much optimism.”

Related

I caught up with Leto for “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s new film podcast, just an hour or so before the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The doc, which Leto is shopping around for distribution, includes a woman in labor, a gay couple at a roller rink and even members of the KKK.

Leto originally put out a call for people to submit their own videos. “We had 10,000 submissions from people all over the country, and the world,” Leto said.

He spent that July 4 night with a crew above Los Angeles. “I was in a helicopter above Los Angeles filming the fireworks and we had another camera crew that was in New York flying around the Statue of Liberty and just filming this massive crescendo that happens in the film when the country is celebrating,” he said.

If all goes well, this could be the first installment of “A Day In the Life” franchise. “I would love to do ‘A Day In the Life of China,’ ‘A Day In the Life of Russia,’” Leto said. “’A Day In the Life of India’ — my god, that would be incredible.”

Listen to the full episode of “The Big Ticket” below:

“The Big Ticket” can be heard at iHeartRadio or wherever your favorite podcasts are found.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Jared Leto attends the screening for

    Jared Leto Filmed an Entire Documentary in Just One Day

    Jared Leto wants Americans to hold a mirror up to themselves. “We made this crazy portrait of the United States in what I think is a really important time to take a look at ourselves,” the Oscar winner says. That crazy portrait is “A Day in the Life of America,” a new documentary that Leto [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Passes $500 Million in China, Becomes Top Foreign Title of All Time

    “Avengers: Endgame” broke the half-billion-dollar barrier in China on Thursday, becoming the most successful foreign film ever in the country after just over a week in theaters and easily eclipsing the previous titleholder, “The Fate of the Furious.” Released on April 24, “Endgame” is already the sixth-highest-grossing movie in Chinese film history, thanks to a [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Joins Cannes' Competition Roster

    The suspense is over: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will indeed have its world premiere and compete at the Cannes Film Festival, the fest announced Thursday. “Intermezzo” from Abdellatif Kechiche, the Palme d’Or-winning director of “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” has also been added to the competition slate. The star-studded movie has [...]

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2

    'The Secret Life of Pets 2,' 'Men in Black: International' Land China Releases

    “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Men in Black: International” will both be hitting Chinese theaters soon, though no specific release date for either has been announced yet. The former is due sometime in June, Chinese reports say. Two of China’s major online ticketing platforms list “Men in Black: International” as also coming next [...]

  • A view of the Palais des

    U.K. Funding Bodies Unveil Cannes 'Great 8' Lineup of Hot British Movies

    Ken Loach’s “Sorry We Missed You” and Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe” have been selected to play in competition at Cannes. But buyers looking for more British-originated fare can head to the firmly established “Great 8” presentation of titles from the country’s up-and-coming filmmakers. The Great 8 event is backed by the BFI, the British Council, [...]

  • Documentary Focus as Purin Pictures Unveils

    Documentary Focus as Purin Pictures Unveils SE Asian Film Funding

    South East Asian film fund, Purin Pictures has again handed out $170,000 of finance for a fistful of movie projects. The Spring grants include production support for three feature films, production support for a documentary, and post production aid for another documentary. Launched in 2017 and operating an open submissions process for the second year, [...]

  • The Kill Team

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Kill Team'

    Atrocities don’t exist in a vacuum, and “The Kill Team” is most valuable — and chillingly effective — as an exposé of the means by which honorable young military men grow comfortable with perpetrating heinous crimes. Based on his 2013 documentary of the same name (and, thus, a true story), writer-director Dan Krauss’ narrative retelling [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad