×

Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen Recall Meeting Beyoncé for the First Time at ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10337632aq)Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 16 Jul 2019HAKUNA MATATA! LION KING STARS SETH ROGEN & BILLY EICHNER Critics have called it a ‘roaring success’! Fresh from its European premiere at the weekend, ‘The Lion King’ remake is coming to a cinema near you this Friday! Ahead of its release, Hollywood stars Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, who play comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa are here to tell us what we can expect from one of Disney’s most iconic films - and reveal what Beyonce made of their singing!
CREDIT: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen may co-star in the new “The Lion King” with Beyoncé, but they didn’t meet Queen Bey until the world premiere of the movie earlier this month in Hollywood.

“She was really lovely,” Eichner told me when he and Rogen sat down for this week’s episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast. “We happened to be backstage together. Seth and I were the first ones backstage waiting to go and then Beyoncé was the next person. Seth and I were just in the corner not knowing what to do or say. She came right up to us, introduced herself and gave us all hugs.”

“She said, ‘Hello,’ and I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Billy Eichner, I play Timon,’” he continued. “And she was like, ‘I know,’ and gave us a hug. She could not have been nicer.”

Eichner has not asked Bey to be on “Billy on the Street.” “I’m not bothering Beyoncé with that!” he said. “She has enough to do. Maybe Jay-Z…He’s from New York.”

Related

Rogen had never witnessed an audience reaction like the one Beyoncé received when director Jon Favreau introduced her to the stage at the premiere. “She is the only person I’ve seen get a standing ovation before they do anything, for just existing,” he said. “And it just made sense. No part of me was like, ‘She doesn’t deserve a standing ovation for just existing.’ I was just like, ‘Yes! Everyone stand up!’”

While reviews of the film have been mixed, most critics have heaped praise on Eichner and Rogen for their work as Timon and Pumbaa. “The first day we recorded, we were in this black box theater with JD McCrary, who plays young Simba,” Rogen said. “We were trying to get our lines right and Jon was like, ‘Put down the scripts and just act out the scene as though you know the point of the scene. You find this little lion, you are scared, you debate talking and you try to help him.”

“We were running around each other,” Eichner added. “We were kind of embodying the characters on our feet.”

Rogen said, “It was pretty amazing and they used a lot of stuff.”

The Lion King” is in theaters July 19.

You can listen to the full episode of “The Big Ticket” with Eichner and Rogen below. Plus, Keegan-Michael Key also talks about meeting Beyoncé and Chiwetel Ejiofor and why he was a little worried about the royal premiere of the movie in London with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And make sure to check out the “Big Ticket’s” second “Lion King” episode with director Jon Favreau.

“The Big Ticket” can be found at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More Music

  • Woodstock 50 Applies for Vernon Downs

    Woodstock 50 Applies for Vernon Downs Permit Yet Again

    For better or worse, Woodstock 50 isn’t giving up on Vernon Downs, despite being rejected twice already: The producers have applied for another permit to hold the festival at Vernon Downs, according to the Utica Observer Dispatch. Town Attorney Vincent Rossi confirmed the application was submitted Wednesday. This is the festival’s third application; previous applications [...]

  • Bert and Ernie

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt and 'Sesame Street' Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, “Sesame Street,” conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B veterans Earth, Wind and Fire have been selected as the 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees. The kudos will be handed out Dec. 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The award to “Sesame Street” marks the first time the prestigious laurel [...]

  • AWAL Names Bianca Bhagat as Senior

    AWAL Names Bianca Bhagat as Senior VP, Synch & Brand Partnerships

    AWAL, Kobalt’s recorded music company, announced the hiring of Bianca Bhagat as senior vice president, synch & brand partnerships. Based in Los Angeles, she will oversee AWAL’s global synch & brand partnerships team, pursuing creative marketing opportunities for the AWAL roster, according to the announcement. Most recently with Glassnote, leading the Film and TV department [...]

  • iheartmedia logo

    iHeartMedia Stock Drops in NASDAQ Debut

    Shares of iHeartMedia, the U.S.’s biggest radio network, fell as much as 7% after they commenced trading Thursday on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Last month, after exiting a year-long bankruptcy reorg, iHeartMedia announced it was approved for listing on NASDAQ, instead of pursuing an IPO. The company’s shares had previously been traded over-the-counter under [...]

  • The Band Doc 'Once Were Brothers'

    Robbie Robertson Documentary 'Once Were Brothers' to Open Toronto Film Festival

    “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” will rock the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary recounts the story of one of Canada’s musical legends — a man who served as both lead guitarist and primary songwriter on a group that introduced the likes of “The Weight” and “The Night [...]

  • On, US singer Iggy Pop performs

    Iggy Pop to Drop 'Somber and Contemplative' New Album, ‘Free,’ in September

    Iggy Pop today confirmed the title and release date of his first new album in three years, “Free,” which comes out Sept. 6 on Loma Vista Records. While it follows 2016’s “Post Pop Depression,” a hard-rocking collaboration with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme that was the highest-charting album of Pop’s 50-year-plus career, according the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad