×

Aldis Hodge on Visiting San Quentin to Play a Death Row Inmate in ‘Clemency’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aldis HodgeGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The script for “Clemency” wasn’t the only thing Aldis Hodge received from the film’s writer and director Chinonye Chukwu when she approached him about starring in the drama.

“Chinonye also wrote a letter to me speaking on her supporting me in the role, and what she thought I could bring to it,” Hodge told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival for this week’s “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast.

Hodge stars in the film as an inmate on death row opposite Alfre Woodard as a prison warden who begins to face her own demons while struggling with the psychological impact of her job.

Clemency” won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Judy Prize at Sundance in February. Hodge received a Gotham Award nomination last month for his performance.

“After I read the script, I saw massive potential for an opportunity to do some really great work, because of how [Chinonye] wrote it,” Hodge said. “I was truly impressed with the duality of the situation, the characters, what they went through, the exploration of the context and subject matter, it wasn’t preachy.

“She lays out a situation, it doesn’t give the audience or force upon the audience her own ideas of an answer. She just poses a question, and the audience is left answer that for themselves, which is what I love, because I like going to movies and having experiences that make me think. I go home saying, ‘What would I do in this situation?’”

Hodge visited San Quentin to prepare for the role.

“We were given a tour of the facility by the brothers who are serving life sentences,” he recalled. “I went with the intent to talk to the brothers on death row, but I was not allowed to per the warden’s restrictions. We were not allowed to engage with them. Even to the point where, when they were transferred across the yard, the other inmates were made to turn their backs, and not speak to them, and not look at them. There was such an isolated environment created for them all the way down to their last breath.”

“Clemency” is in theaters on Dec. 27.

Listen to the full interview below, and find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Mister-T

    Polish Cinematographer Adam Bajerski on ‘Mister T.,’ Working With Andrzej Jakimowski

    TORUN, Poland – Adam Bajerski, the award-winning cinematographer behind Marcin Krzysztalowicz’s 1950s Warsaw drama “Pan T.” (“Mister T.”), is re-teaming with longtime collaborator Andrzej Jakimowski for his next project. The film, “Goat Mountain,” is likely to shoot next year on the Spanish island of Lanzarote. It follows a Polish photographer who moves to the Canary [...]

  • Scott StuberGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre,

    Netflix's Scott Stuber: Film Biz Needs to 'Be Calm and Talk Through' Exhibition Disputes

    Netflix film chief Scott Stuber urged film producers and exhibitors to come together to reach a consensus on exhibition window disputes as Netflix and other streaming giants move forcefully into feature production. Stuber, Netflix’s VP of film, spoke Saturday morning at the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By NY conference in a wide-ranging Q&A with [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    AFM: Participant Media Strikes Output Deal With Japan's Gaga

    Japanese distributor Gaga Corporation has struck an output deal with U.S. financier and producer Participant Media, giving it the Japanese release of Participant’s films that are financed via its investment in Amblin Partners. The deal was announced on the sidelines of the American Film Market in Santa Monica. Participant and Gaga previously worked together on [...]

  • Dick Best (Ed Skrein) and Ann

    Box Office: 'Midway' Surges Ahead of 'Doctor Sleep' With $18 Million

    Roland Emmerich’s WWII epic “Midway” is heading for the No. 1 slot at the box office with an estimated $17.5 million from 3,242 domestic locations. The number marks a slight drop from Friday’s estimate in the $20 million-plus range, but is still significantly ahead of early tracking’s $13 million prediction. “Midway” is on track to [...]

  • Aldis HodgeGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre,

    Aldis Hodge on Visiting San Quentin to Play a Death Row Inmate in 'Clemency'

    The script for “Clemency” wasn’t the only thing Aldis Hodge received from the film’s writer and director Chinonye Chukwu when she approached him about starring in the drama. “Chinonye also wrote a letter to me speaking on her supporting me in the role, and what she thought I could bring to it,” Hodge told Variety‘s [...]

  • The Last Journey of Paul W.R.

    Kinology Boasts Ambitious Film Slate Including French Sci-Fi, Superhero Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gregoire Melin’s Paris-based Kinology is attending the AFM with an eclectic slate of ambitious films from emerging as well as seasoned French directors, including the science fiction adventure movie “The Last Journey of Paul W. R.,” and “How I Became a Super Hero,” France’s first superhero thriller. Directed by Romain Quirot, “The Last Journey of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad