×

Listen: Adam Sandler Wore $400,000 Worth of Diamonds and Gold in ‘Uncut Gems’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Uncut Gems
CREDIT: Courtesy of A24

Adam Sandler may not have received a Golden Globe or SAG Awards nomination for his work in “Uncut Gems,” but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a shot at the Oscars.

It will be a tough road to get there, but despite some snubs, the National Board of Review named Sandler the year’s best actor and he’s also up for an Independent Spirit Award.

I sat down with Sandler and “Uncut Gems” co-directors and writers Benny and Josh Safdie for “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast, shortly after the movie began picking up buzz at Telluride and the Toronto Film Festival.

Here are some of the highlights:

Sandler says he knows “a lot of men” like Howard, his character in “Uncut Gems.” He also drew inspiration from his childhood. “My uncle also worked in the Garment District, so when we were shooting around there, that area I was very familiar with and I grew up being in that neighborhood and being around a lot of guys like that,” Sandler said.

Sandler admits he was “scared of Howard” when he first read the script, but by “day three,” everyone on set loved the guy. “We prepared so much,” the actor said. “We got to know so much of who Howard should be and the way he reacts and thinks and just diving into the scenes day-to-day, and discussing stuff before and after. We were living that movie. We lived the movie day in and day out, before we shot, during the shoot, after the shoot. We never left each other.”

Popular on Variety

Yes, the diamonds and gold Sandler wore in the movie were real. At one point, he was wearing about $400,000 worth of jewelry. His Cartier eyeglasses alone cost $7,000. His Star of David pinky ring was custom-made by one of the jewelers in the Diamond District. “We were like, ‘We got to get that Jewish star pinky ring,’” Sandler recalled. “And then one of the guys goes, ‘Let me get that done for you on the block.’”

As for the Oscar buzz, Sandler insists he can’t think about it, but then Benny piped in, “You should have won one for ‘Wedding Singer’ [and] ‘Big Daddy.'”

Sandler smiled: “The boys like my stuff.”

You can listen to the entire interview below. You can also find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More Film

  • Uncut Gems

    Listen: Adam Sandler Wore $400,000 Worth of Diamonds and Gold in 'Uncut Gems'

    Adam Sandler may not have received a Golden Globe or SAG Awards nomination for his work in “Uncut Gems,” but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a shot at the Oscars. It will be a tough road to get there, but despite some snubs, the National Board of Review named Sandler the year’s best actor [...]

  • Chinonye Chukwu Clemency

    Chinonye Chukwu on Golden Globes of Female Directors Shutout

    “Clemency” writer-director Chinonye Chukwu is weighing in on the HFPA’s failure to nominated a female director for the 2020 Golden Globes. “It’s part of the systemic oppressions that we’re all apart of and that’s internalized in many,” Chukwu told Variety in response to Monday morning’s announcement. “We need to get people in positions of power who [...]

  • Brad Pitt Dede Gardner Jeremy Kleiner

    Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner to Receive Producers Guild Honor

    The Producers Guild of America will honor Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award. They will accept the honor at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Saul Zaentz, [...]

  • Little Women BTS

    Golden Globes' Snub of Women Directors Has Depressing Implications (Column)

    It was a schizophrenic, bad news, good news kind of week for women in Hollywood. To quote Natalie Portman at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, “And here are all the male nominees.” Yep, once again, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. failed to nominate any female directors, as we disappointingly learned when the contenders for [...]

  • Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio

    Roberto Benigni, Matteo Garrone Unveil New Live-Action 'Pinocchio' in Rome

    Italian director Matteo Garrone unveiled his live-action version of “Pinocchio” in Rome on Thursday together with Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni, who plays Mastro Geppetto, and other key cast members ahead of the hotly anticipated film’s holiday release in Italy. Garrone, known for dark arthouse titles such as “Gomorrah” and Cannes title “Dogman,” made it clear that [...]

  • Participant, Magnolia Pictures Buy 'John Lewis:

    Magnolia Pictures, Participant Buy 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Participant and Magnolia Pictures have acquired North American rights to “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a look at the life and career of the civil rights activist and congressional leader. The film was executive produced and financed by CNN Films, AGC Studios and Time Studios. Magnolia is planning to release the film in the spring of [...]

  • Star Wars Maryann Brandon JJ Abrams

    How Could J.J. Abrams Follow 'Star Wars'? 'I'd Love to Direct a Play'

    When “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuts on Dec. 20, it will, of course, mark the official close to the nine-film Skywalker Saga, one of the most successful franchises in movie history, grossing more than $7.7 billion worldwide to date (not including spinoff films “Rogue One” and “Solo”). “The Rise of Skywalker” also marks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad