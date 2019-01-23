×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

A Changing Film Market Raises the Pressure for Sundance Indies to Succeed (Column)

By
Claudia Eller

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Claudia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sundance Film Festival Placeholder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Regretfully, I never go to the Sundance Film Festival anymore because I need to mind the editorial store back home, knowing that our crack team of reporters and critics will be filing great scoops and reviews while freezing their butts off (sorry!).

I have lots of fond memories from the days when I frequented Park City, including the year (1989) I met and chatted up Steven Soderbergh when he premiered his directorial debut, “sex, lies, and videotape,” at the festival. Starring James Spader and Andie MacDowell, the film won the Audience Award and went on to score the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and then an Oscar nomination.

As important as all the critical acclaim, the film became a big box office hit relative to its low cost, with some $25 million in ticket sales. Why that was so vitally important was that the movie’s financial success sent a strong message to the bean counters in Hollywood that, hell, independent films can be very profitable.

Unfortunately, today, the theatrical market for indie fare is so challenged. That just kills me because we need these pictures to flourish in a world where we are barraged weekend after weekend by one mindless superhero movie after the next.

Related

What’s happened is that streaming giants Netflix and Amazon have swooped in and started paying big bucks for indie films, upsetting the ecosystem. They didn’t need these movies to be successful at the multiplex; their financial models are built on either adding subscribers or selling paper towels. In the process, indie distributors like Sony Pictures Classics, Neon and Bleecker Street are left to pick up the scraps. There are still films that break through — “The Favourite,” “Hereditary” and “Eighth Grade” — but most indie movies sort of vanish without a trace. Just look at the “big” sales from last year’s Sundance: “Blindspotting,” “Colette,” “Juliet, Naked” and “Wildlife” got solid reviews and landed sizable deals, but almost nobody went to see them in theaters. Consequently, indie distributors are struggling to decide which movies warrant theatrical releases these days, since so much streaming content is available.

Hopefully, this year’s festival will turn out creative gems that will also soar at the box office!

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More Film

  • Sundance Film Festival Placeholder

    A Changing Film Market Raises the Pressure for Sundance Indies to Succeed (Column)

    Regretfully, I never go to the Sundance Film Festival anymore because I need to mind the editorial store back home, knowing that our crack team of reporters and critics will be filing great scoops and reviews while freezing their butts off (sorry!). I have lots of fond memories from the days when I frequented Park [...]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Oscars

    Will the Oscars Be a Hot Mess Without a Host?

    Who will host this year’s Oscars? With one month left until the telecast on Feb. 24, there’s still no definitive answer. Insiders tell Variety that the ceremony will likely buck the tradition of having a master of ceremonies. Instead, organizers have chosen to patch together a host-less show. That could mean a lot of airtime [...]

  • 2018 Sundance Film Festival - Egyptian

    Sundance Preview: Expect Political Moments and Few Costly Deals at 2019 Festival

    Zac Efron underwent a grueling physical transformation to play serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” a drama premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this week. “I lost 13 pounds,” Efron says. To prepare for the biographical role, he rode a stationary bike for an hour in the mornings while binge-watching [...]

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling Created Her Own Opportunities (and Doesn't Plan on Stopping)

    Over the course of two hit sitcoms, a couple of best-selling books and some scene-stealing turns in Hollywood blockbusters such as “Ocean’s 8” and “Inside Out,” Mindy Kaling has cultivated an image as a kinder, gentler and more relatable star than most. On Instagram or Twitter, where she routinely shares parenting anecdotes and restaurant recommendations, [...]

  • Jimi Hendrix sound check Monterey Pop

    Film Constellation Adds ‘Show Me the Picture’ to Berlin Market Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales and financing house Film Constellation has added Alfred George Bailey’s feature documentary “Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall” to its Berlin market slate, ahead of the film’s SXSW premiere. Submarine Entertainment is handling distribution in North America. The film charts the life of American photographer James Joseph Marshall, whose work [...]

  • 'Sink or Swim,' 'Custody' Lead Race

    'Sink or Swim,' 'Custody' Lead Race for France's Cesar Awards

    French actor-turned-director Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim” and Xavier Legrand’s feature debut “Custody” lead the race for this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, with 10 nominations each, including best picture and best director. “Sink or Swim” (“Le Grand Bain” in France), a star-driven dramedy about a men’s synchronized swimming team, world-premiered at [...]

  • Face to Face with German Films

    Face to Face with German Films Unveils the Six ‘Faces’ of 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Teutonic promotional organization German Films has announced that its annual initiative supporting German filmmaking internationally, Face to Face With German Films, will focus on actors and actresses as the campaign enters its fourth year. Six of Germany’s leading thesps – Maria Dragus, Christian Friedel, Luise Heyer, Jonas Nay, Jördis Triebel and Fahri Yardim – will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad