Jo Andres, Filmmaker and Wife to Steve Buscemi, Dies at 64

Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi’s wife of 31 years and a prominent filmmaker and choreographer, has died. She was 64.

Buscemi was photographed participating in her funeral, which included a wicker casket, Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, New York. Buscemi’s “Big Lebowski” co-star, John Turturro, and his wife, “Boardwalk Empire” star Aida Turturro, were seen paying visits to the home. Firefighters from Buscemi’s ladder company also paid their respects.

The cause of death has not been released.

The couple married in 1987, and Andres drew acclaim in 1996 for her film “Black Kites,” which played at Sundance, Berlin, and Toronto and aired on PBS. Andres’ website describes the film, which is based on 1992 journals of Bosnian visual artist Alma Hajric, who was forced into a basement shelter to survive the siege of Sarajevo, as “non-linear, dreamlike and spectral.”

Andres was known for her “film/dance/light” experimental performance art through the ’80s, and was a dance consultant to Wooster Group. She also directed music and art videos.

Buscemi is best known for his role in 1996’s “Fargo,” as well as numerous other films such as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Armageddon,” “Big Fish” and “The Death of Stalin.” He starred in “Boardwalk Empire” from 2010 to 2014, which earned him two SAG Awards, a Golden Globe, and two Emmy Award nominations.

The pair have one son, Lucian.