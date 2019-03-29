Shane Rimmer, Actor in ‘Thunderbirds’ and James Bond Movies, Dies at 89

Canadian actor Shane Rimmer, who voiced pilot Scott Tracy on the series “Thunderbirds” and appeared in multiple James Bond movies, died early Friday at his home in England. He was 89.

His death was reported on the official website of Gerry Anderson, who created “Thunderbirds” and said Rimmer’s widow, Sheila, confirmed the news. A cause of death was not reported.

Rimmer was born on May 28, 1929, in Toronto. In addition to “Thunderbirds,” he worked with Anderson on “Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons,” “Joe 90,” “The Secret Service,” “UFO,” “Space: 1999,” and the pilot “Space Police.”

His first major movie role came in 1964’s “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” as Capt. Ace Owens, co-pilot of the B-52 Stratofortress opposite Slim Pickens and James Earl Jones. Rimmer had uncredited roles in the early James Bond movies “Live and Let Die” and “Diamonds are Forever” and portrayed a submarine captain in “You Only Live Twice.” He played an uncredited role as a rebel crew chief in 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

Rimmer appeared in “Rollerball,” “Gandhi,” “Out of Africa,” “Crusoe,” “Spy Game,” and “Batman Begins.” He also provided voicework for a character in “The Amazing World of Gumball” in 2017.