×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shane Rimmer, Actor in ‘Thunderbirds’ and James Bond Movies, Dies at 89

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shane Rimmer Dead
CREDIT: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Canadian actor Shane Rimmer, who voiced pilot Scott Tracy on the series “Thunderbirds” and appeared in multiple James Bond movies, died early Friday at his home in England. He was 89.

His death was reported on the official website of Gerry Anderson, who created “Thunderbirds” and said Rimmer’s widow, Sheila, confirmed the news. A cause of death was not reported.

Rimmer was born on May 28, 1929, in Toronto. In addition to “Thunderbirds,” he worked with Anderson on “Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons,” “Joe 90,” “The Secret Service,” “UFO,” “Space: 1999,” and the pilot “Space Police.”

His first major movie role came in 1964’s “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” as Capt. Ace Owens, co-pilot of the B-52 Stratofortress opposite Slim Pickens and James Earl Jones. Rimmer had uncredited roles in the early James Bond movies “Live and Let Die” and “Diamonds are Forever” and portrayed a submarine captain in “You Only Live Twice.” He played an uncredited role as a rebel crew chief in 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

Rimmer appeared in “Rollerball,” “Gandhi,” “Out of Africa,” “Crusoe,” “Spy Game,” and “Batman Begins.” He also provided voicework for a character in “The Amazing World of Gumball” in 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Shane Rimmer Dead

    Shane Rimmer, Actor in 'Thunderbirds' and James Bond Movies, Dies at 89

    Canadian actor Shane Rimmer, who voiced pilot Scott Tracy on the series “Thunderbirds” and appeared in multiple James Bond movies, died early Friday at his home in England. He was 89. His death was reported on the official website of Gerry Anderson, who created “Thunderbirds” and said Rimmer’s widow, Sheila, confirmed the news. A cause [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    What's Coming to Hulu in April 2019

    Can’t stop thinking about Elizabeth Holmes after watching HBO’s riveting documentary “The Inventor,” which exposed the Theranos scammer? Worry not, because come April, Hulu will be adding a slew of new titles to its slate, including “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” from the same director, Alex Gibney, and it’s sure to contain more [...]

  • The Matrix BTS

    'The Matrix' at 20: Looking Back on the International Box Office Success

    In the 20 years since its debut, Warner Bros.-Roadshow’s “The Matrix” has remained a major influence on countless action and sci-fi films. When it premiered in Los Angeles on March 24, 1999, producer Joel Silver described the film as “the first movie of the 21st century.” Variety also reported that Warner Bros. execs were “gleeful, [...]

  • Raheem DeVaughn Ryan Coogler and Danai

    NAACP Image Awards Celebrates 50 Years of Heralding Artists of Color

    Perception matters. This is why the NAACP Image Awards has heralded the artistic achievements of people of color for 50 years. The award show’s milestone celebration airs March 30 on TV One with “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson hosting for the sixth consecutive time. As for the emphasis on imagery, it’s a concept Frederick Douglass embraced [...]

  • Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce and Jay-Z in concert,

    NAACP Image Awards Fetes 'Milestone' Year a Month After the Oscars

    It’s no coincidence that the NAACP Image Awards are taking place a lot later than usual this year. Trumpeting its 50th anniversary, the organizers behind the broadcast say they wanted this year’s show to bask in its own spotlight away from other awards-season mainstays. This is worth noting because in past years, the Image Awards [...]

  • Hal Ashby's "Bound for Glory" -

    Garrett Brown's Steadicam Breakthrough Continues to Grow 50 Years Later

    In the history of motion-picture technology, few operators have had a more profound effect on camera movement than Garrett Brown. While dollies and cranes were Hollywood’s go-to platforms into the late ’60s, Brown’s ingenious camera rig — dubbed the Pole and later renamed Steadicam — started a photographic breakthrough that’s still growing 50 years later.  [...]

  • The Linc AFS Cinemas

    These Art-House Theaters Help to Build, Support Local Cinephile Communities

    In a market where big screens for indies and foreign films are few and far between, these art houses are developing and serving local cinephile communities: AFS Cinema (Austin) Director Richard Linklater founded the Austin Film Society in the mid-’80s as an excuse to screen obscure classics. This two-screen venue gives such films — plus [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad