Nadja Regin, Bond Girl in ‘From Russia With Love’ and ‘Goldfinger,’ Dies at 87

Serbian actress Nadja Regin, who appeared in two early James Bond movies, has died at the age of 87.

The news was announced on the official 007 Twitter account, which said: “We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, ‘From Russia with Love’ and ‘Goldfinger.’ Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

She was born as Nadezda Poderegin on Dec. 2, 1931, and began acting while a student. She graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and also the University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Philosophy.

Regin began appearing in British films in the late 1950s and early 1960s, starting with the horror film “The Man Without a Body,” followed by the comedy “Don’t Panic Chaps!,” “Edgar Wallace Mysteries,” “Solo for Sparrow” and “The Fur Collar.” TV roles included “Danger Man,” “The Saint” and “Dixon of Dock Green.”

She acted in “From Russia with Love” as the mistress of Kerim Bey, portrayed by Pedro Armendariz as the station chief of MI6 in Istanbul. Regin also appeared as Bonita, a dancer who sets a trap for James Bond in the pre-credit sequence of “Goldfinger.”

During the 1970s, Regin worked for Rank Film and horror producers Hammer, selecting film scripts for production. In 1980, she co-founded Honeyglen Publishing Ltd. She recently published her own novel, “The Victims and the Fools,” under her full name Nadja Poderegin. The book is set during World War II and is centered on a romance between a poet and a dancer.