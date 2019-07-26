×

Karen Golden, ‘Transformers’ Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of John De Simio

Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78.

Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Bad Boys II,” “The Rock” and “The Island” in addition to three of the installments of the “Transformers” series: “Transformers,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and “Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon.” Her body of work also encompasses six films with Shelton, including “Bull Durham,” “Hollywood Homicide,” “Tin Cup,””Blaze,” “Cobb” and the 1992 film starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Additionally, Golden worked on four films with director David O. Russel: “Silver Linings Playbook,” “I Heart Huckabees,” “The Fighter” and her last credit “Accidental Love.”

Born on March 28, 1941, Golden was mentored by her aunt, script supervisor Dolores Rubin Levin (“The In-Laws”), before jumping into the industry in the early 80’s. Soon after, she took off with thrillers including “BladeRunner,” which starred the late Rutger Hauer.

For some time before her illness, she enjoyed the company of her two rescued miniature greyhounds, whose lives were allegedly saved when Golden adopted them. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Rosen, brother Harvey Rosen, her children Amy Harrington and David Golden, and her four grandchildren Wyatt and Scarlett Golden and Liam and Sutton Harrington.

More Film

  • 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Karen Golden, Dead

    Karen Golden, 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

    Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78. Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” [...]

  • SHe

    Fantasia Film Review: 'SHe'

    The recent demise of American animator Suzan Pitt reminded many that there had been nothing quite like her relatively few screen works — particularly 1979’s “Asparagus.” That 20-minute riot of ominously surreal, sexualized imagery found considerable fame being paired with David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” at the height of its midnight-movie popularity. But actually now there is [...]

  • Bill Pullman

    Film News Roundup: Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo Join Comedy 'Covers'

    In today’s film news roundup, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Diplo and Nina Dobrov get cast and Treehouse Pictures is developing John Grisham’s “The Confession” as a movie; Uzo Adaba’s “Miss Virginia” gets sold. CASTINGS Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Diplo have joined the cast of the Focus Features comedy “Covers” opposite Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis [...]

  • See You Soon

    Film Review: ‘See You Soon’

    Good bad movies are hard to come by, but thank goodness for director David Mahmoudieh’s “See You Soon.” He and co-writer, co-producer and leading lady Jenia Tanaeva have crafted quite possibly the best bad movie of 2019. This stupidly sweet, albeit conventional romantic drama about two downhearted souls falling in love is unabashedly unafraid to [...]

  • The Wretched

    Fantasia Film Review: 'The Wretched'

    While vampires and zombies are evergreen horror movie favorites, the motion picture arts have not been particularly kind to that bush-league cousin, the killer tree-spirit. Two of the better-known among relatively few examples are esteemed by bad movie aficionados: There was 1957’s drive-in special “From Hell It Came,” in which an actor lumbering around in [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Watch These 10 Films to Fully Appreciate 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    To fully appreciate some of the allusions and inspirations that propel Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” you should consider doing some homework — or streaming some other movies. Of course, you don’t have to be familiar with any of the following titles to enjoy Tarantino’s 1969-set fact-and-fiction mashup about Rick Dalton (Leonardo [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad