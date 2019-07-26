Karen Golden, ‘Transformers’ Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78.

Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Bad Boys II,” “The Rock” and “The Island” in addition to three of the installments of the “Transformers” series: “Transformers,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and “Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon.” Her body of work also encompasses six films with Shelton, including “Bull Durham,” “Hollywood Homicide,” “Tin Cup,””Blaze,” “Cobb” and the 1992 film starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Additionally, Golden worked on four films with director David O. Russel: “Silver Linings Playbook,” “I Heart Huckabees,” “The Fighter” and her last credit “Accidental Love.”

Born on March 28, 1941, Golden was mentored by her aunt, script supervisor Dolores Rubin Levin (“The In-Laws”), before jumping into the industry in the early 80’s. Soon after, she took off with thrillers including “BladeRunner,” which starred the late Rutger Hauer.

For some time before her illness, she enjoyed the company of her two rescued miniature greyhounds, whose lives were allegedly saved when Golden adopted them. She is survived by her mother Evelyn Rosen, brother Harvey Rosen, her children Amy Harrington and David Golden, and her four grandchildren Wyatt and Scarlett Golden and Liam and Sutton Harrington.