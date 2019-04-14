×
John Rentsch, Former Paramount Publicity Executive, Dies at 67

Pat Saperstein

John Rentsch, who served as director of international marketing and publicity for Paramount Pictures, died March 12 in Palm Springs, Calif. of complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 67.

Born in Horsham, Australia, Rentsch started his career as a journalist, covering local government for the Australian newspaper. He moved to New York, where he started writing for the New York Post in 1976 and eventually started covering entertainment.

He was transferred to Los Angeles when Rupert Murdoch launched the Star newspaper, diving into Hollywood and covering press junkets for studios.

After production dried up during the Screen Actors Guild strike in 1980, Rentsch joined Dennis Davidson & Associates, writing press releases and press kits. He moved to Lorimar in 1984 and in 1987 was hired by Paramount Pictures, where he worked until 2002.

Among the international publicity campaigns he worked on were “Brave Heart,” “Titanic,” The Hunt for Red October,” “The Butcher’s Wife,” “The Accused,” “The Adams Family” and “Mission Impossible.”

Rentsch and his spouse went on to open the Barracks bar in Cathedral City, Calif. He retired in 2012.

He is survived by his husband of 37 years, Carl Levine; a sister; a brother; four nephews and two nieces.

A celebration of his life is set for Saturday, May 18 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

 

 

  • John Rentsch Dies

