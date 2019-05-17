×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Evelyn Foster, Mother and Manager of Jodie Foster, Dies at 90

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Evelyn Foster and Jodie Foster (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)
CREDIT: WireImage

Evelyn “Brandy” Foster, who managed the career of daughter Jodie Foster, died May 13 at her Los Angeles home from complications related to dementia, her family announced. She was 90.

Evelyn Foster also guided the career of her son, Buddy Foster, who starred on the 1968-71 CBS series “Mayberry RFD” as the son of Ken Berry’s lead character. Foster is also survived by daughters Lucinda and Constance.

“Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love,” her family said in a statement. “No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally ‘corkscrew’ hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well-placed four-letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever.”

Foster was raised in Rockford, Ill., and performed as a big band singer. She met Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Lucius Foster at a fencing match in California. They went on to marry and have four children together.

Related

Evelyn Foster worked briefly as a Hollywood publicist for Arthur Jacobs, whose clients included Grace Kelly, Gregory Peck, James Stewart and Marilyn Monroe. Following her divorce, she began managing the young acting career of her son.

Jodie, her youngest daughter, landed her first commercial at age three in a Coppertone ad. Evelyn Foster managed and guided her daughter’s career until her second best actress Oscar win in 1991 for “The Silence of The Lambs.”

Her family will mourn her passing privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you look up at the sky, open your arms and say her name, adding, “She would get a kick out of that.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Chadwick Boseman

    Film News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman's '17 Bridges' Pushed Back Two Months

    In today’s film news roundup, Chadwick Boseman’s “17 Bridges” is moved to September, “Under My Skin” completes production and “Eternal Code” is bought. RELEASE DATES STXfilms has moved Chadwick Boseman’s action-thriller “17 Bridges” out of the crowded summer and into the early fall, swapping its July 12 release date for Sept. 27 in North America. [...]

  • 'All Creatures Here Below' Review

    Film Review: 'All Creatures Here Below'

    The current controversy over Georgia’s restrictive new abortion laws, and resulting calls to withdraw Hollywood coin from that state, have underlined the political-shuffleboard nature of U.S. location shoots. Coincidentally arriving at the same time is “All Creatures Here Below,” the first feature to take advantage of Kansas City, Mo.’s filmmaker tax incentive, which is unusual [...]

  • Evelyn Foster and Jodie Foster (Photo

    Evelyn Foster, Mother and Manager of Jodie Foster, Dies at 90

    Evelyn “Brandy” Foster, who managed the career of daughter Jodie Foster, died May 13 at her Los Angeles home from complications related to dementia, her family announced. She was 90. Evelyn Foster also guided the career of her son, Buddy Foster, who starred on the 1968-71 CBS series “Mayberry RFD” as the son of Ken [...]

  • 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Outpacing

    'Secret Life of Pets 2' Outrunning 'Dark Phoenix' With $65 Million Opening

    Universal’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is heading for a North American opening of as much as $65 million during the June 7-9 frame, topping Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” at about $50 million, early tracking showed Thursday. “The Secret Life of Pets” opened in 2016 with $104.3 million domestically and wound up with $368.3 million [...]

  • Noah Centineo He-Man

    Noah Centineo's He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

    Noah Centineo’s take on Mattel warrior He-Man is coming to theaters in spring of 2021. Sony Pictures has set a March 5, 2021 release date for its fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe,” which Centineo will lead as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe. “Masters of the Universe” is based on the highly successful [...]

  • Robert Pattinson Batman

    Robert Pattinson to Play 'The Batman' for Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

    He’s going from sex symbol to bat symbol. Sources tell Variety that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to play “The Batman” in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming superhero film, which hits theaters June 25, 2021. While sources say it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Warner Bros. [...]

  • Elton John, Taron Egerton Perform 'Rocket

    Taron Egerton Joins Elton John for 'Rocket Man' Performance After Emotional Premiere

    Elton John felt the love Thursday night at the Cannes Film Festival. “Rocket Man,” a musical biopic about the singer’s life, landed with fireworks at its premiere in the South of France. The movie received an enthusiastic five-minute standing ovation, although much of the applause was directed to the legend in attendance, who donned a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad