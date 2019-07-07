×

Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dies at 20

Rebecca Rubin

Cameron Boyce, the actor known for starring in the Disney Channel series “Jessie” and the “Descendants” TV movies, has died. He was 20.

Boyce died due to an “ongoing medical condition,” a spokesperson for his family told ABC News on Saturday night.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” the spokesperson said. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Adam Sandler, who worked with Boyce on the movie “”Grown Ups” and Grown Ups 2,” paid tribute on social media.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote on Twitter. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Disney Channel’s PR offered condolences on Twitter, writing “Rest in peace, you’ll always be in our hearts.”

Boyce was born on May 28, 1999 in Los Angeles. He made his acting debut at age 9 in the horror movie “Mirrors” with Kiefer Sutherland.

After making his foray into television, Boyce was in a number of Disney Channel shows. He starred as Luke Ross alongside Debby Ryan in the show “Jessie,” which ran on the network for four seasons. He also appeared in “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up” and “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.” He later played Carlos de Vil, the son of Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians,” in the “Descendants” tv movie series.

In film, he portrayed the son of Sandler’s character in both “Grown Ups” movies. His other big-screen credits include “Eagle Eye,” “Game On” and “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”

  Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dies at 20

