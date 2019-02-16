Bruno Ganz, Star of ‘Downfall’ and ‘Wings of Desire,’ Dies at 77

Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor whose portrayal of Adolf Hitler in 2004’s “Downfall” made him an international star, has died. He was 77.

Ganz died at home in Zurich on Friday, his management told various media outlets.

Ganz was a familiar figure in German-language cinema, with a career spanning nearly 60 years. In addition to his many German-speaking roles, including as an angel in Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire,” he also appeared in English-language films such as the 2004 remake of “The Manchurian Candidate,” with Denzel Washington, and 2008’s “The Reader,” with Kate Winslet.

But it was his turn as Hitler that caused a worldwide sensation. A scene of the Nazi dictator in a rage inside his bunker spawned innumerable parodies on the Internet.

