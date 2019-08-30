Andrew Horn, Filmmaker and Writer, Dies at 66

Andrew Horn, a filmmaker and writer for publications including Variety, died of cancer Aug. 24 in Berlin. He was 66.

Horn directed the 2004 documentary “The Nomi Song,” about the avant-garde German musician Klaus Nomi, who died from AIDS in 1983. In 2014, he released the documentary “We Are Twisted F–king Sister!” about the popular heavy metal band of the 1970s and ’80s. At the time of his death, he was working on a film about Robert Wilson and his experimental performance company Byrd Hoffman School of Byrds.

Horn wrote for publications including Variety, Moving Pictures and Screen International. He also wrote for German television and was an Emmy-winning film researcher for projects for BBC, ZDF, Arte, Channel 4, PBS, HBO, the Paul Robeson Foundation, Michael Moore and Spike Lee.

Born in New York, Horn graduated NYU and moved to Berlin in 1989 for the DAAD Berlin Artist Exchange fellowship program. His other films include documentary “East Side Story” and features “Doomed Love” and “The Big Blue.”

Horn’s films have been shown at the Berlin Film Festival and appear in the collections of The Museum of Modern Art, the BFI, Berlin Film Museum, Cinematheque Français, Munich Film Museum, and the Lincoln Center Library of Performing Arts.

He is survived by his son Kai Kuroiwa and a brother, Chris Horn.