You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zurich Film Festival Co-Founders to Step Aside

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zurich Film Festival

Co-founders of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri will step down from their post in 2020. They are planning their succession after 15 years leading its operations, they announced Thursday.

“It is our wish that in the long term we can transfer operational management to other hands. We’re looking forward to working with the new management on a strategic level as board members and advisors to the festival from 2020 onwards,”  the co-founders said in an emailed statement.

Founded in 2005, the ZFF will run this year from September 26 to October 6. Its line-up will be announced September 12.

Christian Jungen, chief cultural editor at the German-language Swiss newspaper “NZZ am Sonntag,” will take over Spoerri’s role as artistic director, joining the team this year before the baton is formally passed in 2020. Jungen has a PhD in film studies and 25 years of experience as a critic. He was president of the Swiss Association of Film Journalists from 2011 to 2017 and a member of the Zurich Film Commission from 2013 to 2018. He is also the author of two books, “Hollywood in Cannes” and the biography “Moritz de Hadeln – Mister Film Festival.” Spoerri praised his successor’s “comprehensive track record and extensive experience” in a statement, adding that Jungen was “very well-connected in the industry.”

Viviana Vezzani, who worked over a decade as senior programmer for the festival, will also be stepping down from her operational role at the end of the year. She will however remain on as a senior advisor to support Jungen and the new team.

A search for the future commercial management team has begun. Schildknecht is currently responsible for the commercial side of the festival and matters related to finance, events, sponsoring and marketing, but has begun the search for who will replace her by January 2020.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Zurich Film Festival Co-Founders to Step

    Zurich Film Festival Co-Founders to Step Aside

    Co-founders of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri will step down from their post in 2020. They are planning their succession after 15 years leading its operations, they announced Thursday. “It is our wish that in the long term we can transfer operational management to other hands. We’re looking forward to [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Amazon Seeks to Rebut Woody Allen Lawsuit

    Amazon has filed a limited rebuttal to a lawsuit from Woody Allen, who has accused the streaming service of dropping him due to the #MeToo movement. Amazon’s lawyers argue that Allen has become a “pariah” in the film industry. But the motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday in federal court in New York, seeks to throw [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4' Footage Shows Woody

    'Toy Story 4': Woody Meets New Toy Forky in Never-Before-Seen Footage

    There’s a new toy in the bin at Bonnie’s place. Disney wrapped up its presentation at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show currently underway in Las Vegas, by giving the crowd of theater owners an exclusive look at the first 17 minutes of “Toy Story 4.” The new footage shows Woody and crew adjusting to [...]

  • Matt Damon Christian Bale

    'Ford v. Ferrari' Looks Like Awards Contender Based on CinemaCon Preview

    Perhaps newly-minted Disney employee and Fox Film vice chairman Emma Watts said it best herself: movies like the studio’s “Ford v. Ferrari” are “an endangered species.” Lucky, then, that Disney inherited the film earlier this month when it acquired 21st Century Fox, and Watts along with it to continue in her role as production president [...]

  • Sam Worthington, Kid Cudi Joining Opioid

    Film News Roundup: Sam Worthington, Kid Cudi to Join Opioid Thriller 'Dreamland'

    In today’s film news roundup, Sam Worthington gets cast in “Dreamland,” Jacob Tremblay’s “Burn Your Maps” gets distribution and Lynn Shelton’s “Sword of Trust” will open the Seattle Film Festival. CASTINGS Sam Worthington, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and “Game of Thrones” star Indira Varma are joining Nicholas Jarecki‘s opioid crisis thriller “Dreamland.” Previously announced cast [...]

  • The Lion King Teaser

    'Lion King' Dazzles CinemaCon With New Footage

    Hakuna Matata, indeed. Disney debuted all-new footage of the highly anticipated remake at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show in Las Vegas. The roughly five minute clip followed a young Simba (JD McCrary) and his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones, returning in all his baritoned glory) as they survey their kingdom in the Pride Lands. [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers, Agents Leaving Hollywood Mired in Uncertainty

    Leaders of Hollywood agents and writers have conducted what’s become a deeply disappointing set of negotiations — fueling the town’s growing uncertainty over the outcome. As of late Wednesday afternoon, neither the Writers Guild of America not the Association of Talent Agents would disclose when — or if — they will meet again. The two [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad