‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ First Trailer Sees Original Cast Back in Action

It is officially time to, once again, nut up or shut up.

The first trailer for “Zombieland: Double Tap,” the sequel to the 2009 comedy, dropped on Thursday and finds the original cast of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone back in zombie-fighting action.

The gang has taken up residence in an unoccupied White House, and seems to have zombie-hunting and their own family dynamic down to a science. However, a couple of new human survivors, played by Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia, shake things up. The trailer also gives a first look at fellow series newcomers Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

Original director Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”) reunited with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”) for the sequel, with Dave Callaham also writing. The original grossed $102 million worldwide a decade ago.

“Zombieland: Double Tap” hits theaters Oct. 18.

