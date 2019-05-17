Zoe Saldana to Star in ‘Keyhole Garden’ Romance (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Zoe Saldana to Star in 'Keyhole Garden' Romance

Zoe Saldana
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana is attached to artist Marco Perego-Saldana’s romance “Keyhole Garden,” the Exchange CEO Brian O’Shea announced in Cannes.

The Exchange is introducing the project to international buyers at the Marché du Film this week. CAA is handling U.S. sales.

Saldana is appearing as Gamora in worldwide blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” and is set to reprise her role as Neytiri in the “Avatar” sequels. Perego-Saldana, who is married to Zoe Saldana, is making his feature debut.

Filming is set to begin this August, with an original screenplay written by Rick Rapoza and Perego-Saldana. “Keyhole Garden” is produced by Julie Horn (“Hell or High Water,” “Bride Wars”), Alexandra Milchan (“Wolf of Wall Street”), Perego-Saldana with Robert Kravis (“Lucky Number Slevin”) and Karl Herrmann (“Dinner in America”) under their banner Pioneer Pictures. Rick Yorn is serving as executive producer. Award-winning editor Lee Haugen (“Dope”) is also attached.

“Keyhole Garden” traces the sprawling romance of a man and woman whose love for each other struggles to overcome the divisiveness of life on America’s southern border. The film is a timely exploration of the humanity of immigration and the fragility of life through three interwoven narratives: a young boy trying to save his undocumented friend from deportation; an immigration agent unknowingly dooming a former lover; and a cartel trafficker carrying out his last mission.

In addition to “Keyhole Garden,” the Exchange’s 2019 Cannes lineup includes Drew Barrymore’s “The Stand-In”; Eva Green’s “The Patriot”; Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sam Worthington’s “Seacole”; Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Thomas Jane and Alex Pettyfer’s “Warning”; and Brad Anderson’s “Book of Leaves.”

“Working with Zoe and Marco on this project is very exciting for me. Both of them are extremely talented and passionate to bring this beautiful love story to life. They have an incredible team behind them to deliver a commercial and successful movie,” said O’Shea.

