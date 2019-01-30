Zendaya in Talks to Join ‘Dune’ Reboot

Zendaya is in early negotiations to join Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. She would join a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, and Charlotte Rampling.

Zendaya would play the love interest of Chalamet’s character. Isaac is in talks to play Chalamet’s father. “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his famous novel, granting the studio rights to both film and TV properties. The project will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

The rising star has a busy 2019 ahead of her both on the film and TV sides, starting with the HBO series “Euphoria,” which premieres sometime this year. This summer, she returns to reprise her role as Mary Jane in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” She is repped by CAA and Monster Talent Management.

Collider first reported the news.