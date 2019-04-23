×
‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Zachary Levi
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Shazam!” star Zachary Levi will be suiting up next for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June.

Levi will emcee the award show on June 17 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Nominees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fresh off DC Comics’ latest blockbuster, Levi is no stranger to superhero pics, having first appeared in “Thor: The Dark World” as the Asgardian hero Fandral. He also helped take home a SAG Award for the ensemble cast in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” in which he plays a new love interest for Rachel Brosnahan’s titular character in the second season. Previously, the actor was best known for portraying the reluctant CIA spy Chuck Bartowski on the NBC series “Chuck.”

Viewers might be treated to some musical numbers and performances as Levi is also a singer. In 2016, he earned a Tony nomination for best leading man in the Broadway production of “She Loves Me.” He also showed off his vocal chops in Disney’s “Tangled” as Flynn Rider by singing the Oscar-nominated song “I See the Light” with Mandy Moore.

Levi joins the star-studded alumni of MTV Movie & TV hosts, which include Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Conan O’Brien, Rebel Wilson, Russell Brand, Jason Sudeikis and Andy Samberg.

  • Zachary Levi

