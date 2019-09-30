‘Young Sheldon’ Director’s Feature Debut ‘Finding Ohana’ Lands at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has nabbed the rights to “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng’s feature directorial debut “Finding Ohana.”

The film follows two Brooklyn siblings (“The House With a Clock in Its Walls'” Owen Vaccaro and newcomer Lindsay Watson) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an adventure, leading them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

“The Good Place’s” Marc Evan Jackson, Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Kelly Hu, Ke Huy Quan, Ricky Garcia, Ryan Higa, Mapuana Makia, Brad Kalilimoku, X Mayo, and Kyndra Sanchez have also joined the cast. Christina Strain penned the script.

“Transformers'” Ian Bryce will produce through his Ian Bryce Productions with Irene Yeung and JJ Hook executive producing. Katie Malott will serve as an associate producer.

The film joins Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart, as well as the 2020 films “Feel the Beat,” “The Main Event” and “The Sleepover.”

In addition to directing on “Young Sheldon,” Weng has cut her teeth on the TV front helming episodes of series like “iZombie” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” She is repped by CAA.

Strain’s previous writing credits include Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” as well as “The Magicians” on Syfy. She is repped by CAA and Art/Work Entertainment.