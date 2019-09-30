×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Young Sheldon’ Director’s Feature Debut ‘Finding Ohana’ Lands at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jude Weng
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jude Weng

Netflix has nabbed the rights to “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng’s feature directorial debut “Finding Ohana.”

The film follows two Brooklyn siblings (“The House With a Clock in Its Walls'” Owen Vaccaro and newcomer Lindsay Watson) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an adventure, leading them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

“The Good Place’s” Marc Evan Jackson, Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Kelly Hu, Ke Huy Quan, Ricky Garcia, Ryan Higa, Mapuana Makia, Brad Kalilimoku, X Mayo, and Kyndra Sanchez have also joined the cast. Christina Strain penned the script.

“Transformers'” Ian Bryce will produce through his Ian Bryce Productions with Irene Yeung and JJ Hook executive producing. Katie Malott will serve as an associate producer.

The film joins Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart, as well as the 2020 films “Feel the Beat,” “The Main Event” and “The Sleepover.”

In addition to directing on “Young Sheldon,” Weng has cut her teeth on the TV front helming episodes of series like “iZombie” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” She is repped by CAA.

Strain’s previous writing credits include Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” as well as “The Magicians” on Syfy. She is repped by CAA and Art/Work Entertainment.

More Film

  • Jude Weng

    'Young Sheldon' Director's Feature Debut 'Finding Ohana' Lands at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has nabbed the rights to “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng’s feature directorial debut “Finding Ohana.” The film follows two Brooklyn siblings (“The House With a Clock in Its Walls'” Owen Vaccaro and newcomer Lindsay Watson) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets [...]

  • LE JEUNE AHMED

    17th Morelia Int’l Film Fest Opens with the Dardennes’ ‘Young Ahmed’

    For the first time in its history, the Morelia Film Festival will open with a European film, Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne’s drama “Le Jeune Ahmed” (“Young Ahmed”), which garnered a best director prize for the Belgian siblings at Cannes last May. Luc Dardenne will be on hand to present the drama, described by Variety critic Peter Debruge [...]

  • Box Office: Renee Zellweger's 'Judy' Starts

    After 'Judy' Wows on Opening Weekend, How High Can It Go?

    Renee Zellweger’s musical biopic “Judy” enjoyed breakout box-office success not unlike that of its subject, Judy Garland. Boosted by Oscar talk for Zellweger’s portrayal of the famed entertainer, “Judy” struck a chord with moviegoers and collected a promising $3 million. That haul is especially impressive considering it opened in just 461 North American theaters, translating [...]

  • Rufus Wainwright and Renee Zellweger attend

    Rufus Wainwright Gives His 'Trooper for Judy' Seal of Approval to Renee Zellweger

    There are three Judy Garland authorities that Roadside Attractions would most obviously want on board their Oscar campaign for “Judy” and its star, Renee Zellweger: Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Rufus Wainwright. Granted, unlike Garland’s two daughters, Wainwright isn’t a relative. But his 2007 album, “Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall,” is widely respected as [...]

  • The Innocence

    ECAM Incubator Partners With Focus CoPro, Opens Feature Project Call (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — The Incubator feature film development program at Madrid’s prestigious ECAM film school has announced a new agreement with Cannes’ Focus CoPro’, which will see one of The Incubator’s five feature film projects participate at the Cannes Court Métrage – Short Film Corner event in 2020. Focus CoPro is one of the year’s top [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad