‘Yesterday,’ ‘Maiden,’ ‘The Farewell’ Set for Nantucket Film Festival

The Nantucket Film Festival has set Danny Boyle’s Beatles-themed fantasy “Yesterday” as the opening night selection for its 24th edition.

Universal Pictures’ “Yesterday,” which stars Himesh Patel as a struggling singer-songwriter who wakes up one day to realize he’s the only person who remembers that the Beatles ever existed, will open the fest, which runs June 19-24.

The Sony Pictures Classics documentary “Maiden” will close the festival with an appropriately themed story of a 24-year-old woman who leads the first female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race. The fest’s Centerpiece title is A24’s “The Farewell,” starring Awkwafina as a Chinese-American woman who returns to China to say goodbye to her grandmother.

“We are thrilled to announce the lineup for this year’s edition. NFF’s 2019 program continues our tradition of diverse and entertaining content for the whole community. From musicals and period dramas to comedies and thought-provoking documentaries, there is a wide range of options for all audiences,” said Basil Tsiokos, film program director for Nantucket Film Festival. “This is the moment we look forward to each year, sharing an exciting new slate of films highlighting strong screenwriting and storytelling.”

Other highlights of the NFF lineup this year include buzzy narrative indies “One Child Nation,” “Honeyland,” “American Factory” and “Midnight Family.” Documentaries on the docket include “The Apollo,” “Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love,” ” New Homeland” and “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements.”

(Pictured: “Maiden”)