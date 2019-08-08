Yankees, White Sox to Play 2020 Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site

The New York Yankees will play the Chicago White Sox in a special Major League Baseball game at the field site of the Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”

The game will take place in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13, 2020. Staged with the help of Universal Studios, which distributed “Field of Dreams,” the league will begin construction on a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the film’s Dyersville farm site next week.

Parts of the field, such as the shape of the outfield and bullpens outside the center field fence, will pay tribute to the White Sox’s former home field, Chicago’s Comiskey Park. Fans will be able to make their way to the ballpark through a cornfield pathway, and the right field wall will be decorated with windows to showcase the cornfields surrounding the ballpark.

The Chicago White Sox will be the home team in the first game of the three-game series. Following the game at the “Field of Dreams” site, the team will complete the rest of the series in Chicago. Fox will broadcast the first-ever MLB game in Iowa beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of ‘Field of Dreams,’” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in the announcement on Thursday. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

This is only the latest move in the MLB’s initiative to infuse pop culture into games by hosting team-sponsored themed nights. In the past, the MLB has hosted theme nights for “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” among other properties.

Information on tickets to the MLB’s “Field of Dreams” game will be announced at a later date.