Film News Roundup: ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Reboot in the Works at Sony

In today’s film news roundup, Screen Gems is rebooting “Look Who’s Talking,” “Gilmore Girls” star Yanic Truesdale gets cast and Sony hires a veteran marketer.

REBOOT DEVELOPMENT

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems is developing a reboot of “Look Who’s Talking” with Jeremy Garelick writing and directing.

The studio is planning to feature a diverse cast similar to Garelick’s film “The Wedding Ringer,” also for Screen Gems. Adam Fields will produce alongside Scott Strauss and Brian Dukes who will oversee for Screen Gems.

The original “Look Who’s Talking” was written and directed by Amy Heckerling, and starred John Travolta and Kirstie Alley. Bruce Willis voiced the son of Alley’s character.

“Look Who’s Talking” performed strongly at the box office with nearly $300 million in worldwide grosses. It spawned a pair of sequels — “Look Who’s Talking Too” (1990) and “Look Who’s Talking Now” (1993). The news was first reported by Deadline.

CASTING

Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) has joined the cast of “My Salinger Year” opposite Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver.

“My Salinger Year” takes place in New York in the 1990s and follows Qualley’s character, who leaves graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer. Soon after, she gets hired as an assistant to Weaver’s stoic and old-fashioned character, a literary agent of J. D. Salinger. Truesdale will take on the role of Max, the star agent of the literary agency.

Philippe Falardeau, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated film “Monsieur Lazhar,” wrote the big-screen adaptation of the memoir and will direct the film. “My Salinger Year” is co-produced by Ruth Coady and Susan Mullen from the Irish company Parallel Films (“Brooklyn,” “Mary Shelley”). Mary Jane Skalski at Next Wednesday Films and author Joanna Rakoff are exec-producing.

Truesdale is represented by Defining Artists Agency.

EXECUTIVE HIRED

Veteran marketing executive Dana Flowers has joined Sony Pictures as executive vice president of creative advertising.

She will oversee motion picture advertising campaigns including theatrical trailers; TV, digital and radio spots; and in-theater and outdoor print advertising. Flowers has worked for 17 years in theatrical, theatrical home entertainment and Broadway production campaigns. Most recently, she was the executive creative director for theatrical and home entertainment at Trailer Park.

Flowers also served as president of home entertainment at Open Road. The hire was announced Monday by Andre Caraco and Paul Noble, who were recently promoted to the posts of co-presidents of global marketing.